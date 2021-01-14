And boy do we need a rescue…or at least a plan.

I know you guys could probably use a good respite post, but I’m just not feeling it. I keep trying to do anything but obsess on current events to no avail. But I do hear WereBear has a new housemate and she’s going to share with us soon, that’ll be good for a bit of a break.

Meanwhile, let’s relish in our new and improved President and try and keep this post sedition-free (but I’ll understand if we drift).

Open thread