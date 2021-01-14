Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: LIVE Biden American Rescue Plan

And boy do we need a  rescue…or at least a plan.

I know you guys could probably use a good respite post, but I’m just not feeling it. I keep trying to do anything but obsess on current events to no avail. But I do hear WereBear has a new housemate and she’s going to share with us soon, that’ll be good for a bit of a break.

Meanwhile, let’s relish in our new and improved President and try and keep this post sedition-free (but I’ll understand if we drift).

Open thread

      Baud

      Let it all come out.

      Judge rules Bolton can seek proof of political meddling over tell-all memoir

       

      The former national security adviser is entitled to seek evidence that President Donald Trump or his aides sought to slow or block publication for political reasons.

      MisterForkbeard

      The plan looks pretty good, from what I can tell. Lots of vaccine distribution money. Money for schools to re-open, though I’m not sure how that will happen. $1400 stimulus, and additional money to unemployment ($400/week now). Lots more money for test/trace.

      Haven’t dug all the way through it, but it’s $1.9 trillion total and more than I was expecting. Just really happy we’re not going with austerity.

      Citizen Alan

      Off topic, but would someone please explain to me how expressing a hope that an insurrection participant “dies in prison” can be construed as a call to violence? Because that’s the basis Twitter gave for suspending me.

      Joe Falco

      My only quibble is it should be a full $2,000 instead of a $1,400 (because add that to the distributed $600 and it’s $2,000!), but I’ll be glad if we can get everything that’s on Biden’s plan passed through.

