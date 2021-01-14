NEAR HUM PEAK, VIS, CROATIA

Locals told us that Josip Broz Tito (who’d led a resistance force of partisans against the Axis during WWII) hid out in a cave on the island at the end of WWII. So we decided to hike up to his cave on the island’s highest point, Hum Peak, for a look. [“ …Tito’s Cave, which the leader used as a Partisan hideout from the invading Nazi forces during the Second World War”; www.independent.co.uk] The hotel staff warned us to stay on the trail as a few years earlier someone had a leg blown off by stepping on a land mine left over from the Croatian War of Independence. Needless to say, the trail wasn’t well marked so it was slow going. We ended up walking on the tops of (ancient) dry stone walls, but called it quits at 4PM since we needed daylight to return to our car. Tito’s cave is in the rocky bluff in the center right of the photo.