On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 9/10

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 9/10

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

One more Paris post from Steve tomorrow night, and we will be at the end of our trip to Paris wit Steve.  It’s been a lovely trip.

In case you missed my comment last Friday:

By the end of next week, we will be at 325 On The Road posts since I picked this up in April.

That’s 325 amazing sets of photos from all of you, and I want to thank each person who has submitted photos.

After the 10 for the coming week, there are no more submissions in the queue.  I would be surprised if we are out of memories to share, so maybe we are all holding our breath or are feeling overwhelmed by everything that is going on around us?

If you have an idea for a photo series, like this set from Steve from Mendocino or the Scotland set from Albatrossity, send me an email with your idea.  If you have photos to submit for the early morning OTR, send in your pics!

Otherwise, we’ll be taking a break from On The Road.

Hopefully it will just be a short break!  A few people wrote with ideas for a series for After Dark, and we have 5 submissions for the morning next week.  It’s hard to focus right now, and next week will be quite the crazy ride, so maybe a week off from On the Road After Dark isn’t a terrible thing.  If submissions show up in my mailbox, I will definitely put them up.

Steve from Mendocino

A few tidbits from here and there around the city.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 7

Fall colors in the late afternoon on a Paris boulevard.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 6

The coulee verte, having been created on a repurposed railroad line, includes tunnels that have been made to feel friendly and safe.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 5

There are occasional little surprises like this decorative mini-garden along the roughly 3 mile length of the coulee verte.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 4

Food stall in an open air market.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 3

American cities are designed on a grid, and the street numbers generally jump by 100 with each new block.  Older cities like Paris have mostly twisting streets with no immediate logic to them, and building numbers increment one digit at a time.  This can make it difficult for a pedestrian to estimate how far it is to the destination because a few large buildings can vastly increase the physical distance to the desired building number.  When I first visited Paris, wooden building numbers like this one were common.  I have no idea how many still exist, but they were one more exotic element for a visitor from the U.S.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 2

Cranes and pullies are used the world over to lift large objects into apartments and offices.  These somehow seem otherworldly to me.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10 1

Old street lamps, probably in Place Vendome.  Yes, I hand colored the light bulbs.  I thought it looked cool.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 9/10

One of exactly two sunset photos I’ve taken in my life.  I stopped because I lost interest.

  • HinTN
  • Kristine
  • Lapassionara
  • Mary G
  • Steve from Mendocino

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      Steve from Mendocino

      I’ve always had a gut distaste for Centre Beaubourg, but Suzanne’s defense of the architecture caused me to actually think about what it is that bothers me. Personally, I find that the saturated colors clash painfully with everything around it. Tone those down, and the structure itself would not be such an eyesore. My wife rather likes the colors, but hates the structure. We agree to disagree, but she’s totally wrong, of course. In any event, it’s not the modernity that bothers me. That’s inevitable in a modern city. I just find that the Pompidou administration had no taste in their approach to all things aesthetic (although I understand that Pompidou himself had a great appreciation for food).

    4. 4.

      Mary G

      I just love the little details you highlight, like the cranes and streetlights. Thank you so much, and if you find more photos, please do send them in.

