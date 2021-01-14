I’ve been pointing this out for a while, but it’s nice to see the DOJ make it official. If your cell phone is turned on then towers are triangulating you constantly. If you brought a cell phone to the capitol riot then it’s time to call a lawyer.

DOJ makes clear that if you had a cell phone on inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, you will get caught. pic.twitter.com/nLXaeG1RpE — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 14, 2021

With so many defendants, you have to figure the odds of several breaking omerta and narcing out their handlers higher up the food chain is pretty good.