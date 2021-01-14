Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

No one could have predicted…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Wetsuit optional.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This blog goes to 11…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / My Biggest Enemy Is Me / Pop A 911

My Biggest Enemy Is Me / Pop A 911

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been pointing this out for a while, but it’s nice to see the DOJ make it official. If your cell phone is turned on then towers are triangulating you constantly. If you brought a cell phone to the capitol riot then it’s time to call a lawyer.

With so many defendants, you have to figure the odds of several breaking omerta and narcing out their handlers higher up the food chain is pretty good.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • MisterForkbeard

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.