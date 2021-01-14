"They're overplaying a lot of things, including the deaths of these people on Capitol Hill" — Rep. Darrell Issa, who supported endless investigations into Benghazi (ht @KailiJoy) pic.twitter.com/z1adqYpN2n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2021

The Beergut Putsch had me recalling that useful phrase of opprobrium, which a lazy google informs me originally meant professional beggars, streetcorner loiters, and sex workers of all genders. As the linking implies, those three groups tend to interlock quite a bit, depending on the individual Repub in question…

Sherrod Brown is reporting that Lindsey Graham, during the attack, took his mask off and was screaming at a capitol officer for not protecting him enough.@LindseyGrahamSC — David Hoffman (@atdavidhoffman) January 11, 2021

I feel like not enough has been made of Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs having dinner at the Trump hotel with Lindsey Graham before Biggs helped organize an assault on the U.S. Capitol? pic.twitter.com/Ss0YXrF4En — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2021

Here’s one up&coming young grifter who’s no doubt singing for the feds right now:

when you brought 80 buses of people to an insurrection and want your audience of republican millionaires to forget it pic.twitter.com/phnvCVzJw9 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 11, 2021

update! turning point says that kirk ended up only sending seven buses. i don't trust anyone involved, but all the same, it's worth putting the official denial on the record in this thread. https://t.co/85zrmql7fx pic.twitter.com/wjxUagRSj7 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 12, 2021

here's who gives charlie his money https://t.co/5CSTlJO2Z4 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 11, 2021

Longstanding congressional human chew-toys…

I’m in the camp that Susan Collins is just truly dumb as shit. https://t.co/2dZAur6mxf — drew (@ImNotOwned) January 11, 2021

… and rising young gunbunny wanna-bes!

Dear @FBI You asked for help tracking down the terrorists who attempted to overthrow the govt. I give you Congresswoman @laurenboebert who actually live-tweeted @SpeakerPelosi's location to the rioters. https://t.co/DGMZxV5KX7 — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 10, 2021

Seems she says she was in league with the insurrectionists and a short time later, after they stormed the building, she was live tweeting about Pelosi’s whereabouts. https://t.co/bYDwwPiZ9L — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 11, 2021

Another proud Queens native who can’t manage his money:

Dan Bongino says the Parler takedown bankrupted him. — Gabriel 25th or impeach (@DigToTheTruth) January 11, 2021

Their biggest tragedy of the week was getting kicked off Parler and losing all their fascist fans on Twitter. That’s the shit that has them sad and broken! — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) January 10, 2021

Last week, five people died as rioters incited by President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. But First Lady Melania Trump has identified the worst thing about the entire horrific spectacle: people saying mean things about her online https://t.co/Fp1tCBLVBn — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 11, 2021

melania is one of the perhaps five living individuals who deserve the experience of being married to donald trump https://t.co/B1CgRtgeqN — Zoomcock Archivist ?? (@canderaid) January 11, 2021

This isn’t satire — Melania was overseeing a photo shoot at the White House during the Trump riot https://t.co/sPRo1GwFgc https://t.co/boblPkqnSR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2021

More GOP legends-in-their-own-minds…

Just the absolute contempt for anyone with basic literacy in the English language it took to write this tweet, knowing the whole world could read it. https://t.co/uxadxOtaJB — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) January 12, 2021

rubio cheered on a caravan of trump supporters who tried to drive a biden bus off the road. https://t.co/5oBXdLrz8Y https://t.co/QGV9CHLEQF — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) January 10, 2021

At least Rep. Cawthorne has the (flimsy) excuse that he’s a home-schooled 25-year-old edgelord, which is apparently what his constituents were looking for…

"Congressman Cawthorn expresses regret about ___________" is going to be a theme for the next two years. pic.twitter.com/XcKIwWIjkD — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) January 12, 2021

At a Turning Point USA event in December, Cawthorn encouraged attendees to “call your congressman and feel free — you can lightly threaten them.” “Say: ‘If you don’t support election integrity, I’m coming after you." More here: https://t.co/yo7C9O0YBK https://t.co/AIt4XvcLOe — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) January 12, 2021

Hitler Enthusiast looks the part. pic.twitter.com/PSfjt6MmmA — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) January 13, 2021

Rep Madison Cawthorn, opposing impeachment, encourages colleagues to "put aside partisan politicking." Cawthorn's first tweet as an elected official: https://t.co/ayeuDLWhKA — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 13, 2021

I'm thinking the Democrats are going to enjoy painting the GOP as the party of crazy with people like Greene, Boebert and others. https://t.co/UEOiOiZ7gV — Relentlessly Hasan (@RelentlessYapp) January 11, 2021