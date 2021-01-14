Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

This blog will pay for itself.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

This blog goes to 11…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Verified, but limited!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Insurrection Open Thread: GOP Scaff, Raff & Bob-Tail

Late Night Insurrection Open Thread: GOP Scaff, Raff & Bob-Tail

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

The Beergut Putsch had me recalling that useful phrase of opprobrium, which a lazy google informs me originally meant professional beggars, streetcorner loiters, and sex workers of all genders. As the linking implies, those three groups tend to interlock quite a bit, depending on the individual Repub in question…

Here’s one up&coming young grifter who’s no doubt singing for the feds right now:

Longstanding congressional human chew-toys…

… and rising young gunbunny wanna-bes!

Another proud Queens native who can’t manage his money:

More GOP legends-in-their-own-minds…

At least Rep. Cawthorne has the (flimsy) excuse that he’s a home-schooled 25-year-old edgelord, which is apparently what his constituents were looking for…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Anya
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • Feathers
  • gene108
  • guachi
  • lahke
  • Mary G
  • Ms. Deranged in AZ
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    5. 5.

      Mary G

      A law enforcement official confirmed to NPR that Norfolk FBI officials found specific threats against members of Congress, an exchange of maps of the tunnel system under the Capitol, & gathering places in KY, PA, SC where extremists were meeting before convoying up to Washington.— OLD IVORY (@oldivory) January 14, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Comrade Colette

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ:   Nope, gunbunny is at least etymologically ungendered, whereas ‘hag’ is both sexist and ageist, as well as look-ist, so I’m going with … fucking dipshit asshole gun-humping moronic whackjob.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Feathers

      Cawthorne is really bad news. He needs to be destroyed, staked through the heart, and buried facing downward. He’s such a disaster that over 100 students from Patrick Fucking Henry turning-homeschooled-Christians-into-warriors-for-Republican-Jesus University signed a petition denouncing him when he was running for Congress! And he was somehow asshole enough to get his ass kicked out of said PHU. But he’s pretty, the right sort of Christian, and burns with a hatred pure, so it won’t be easy. But someone has to.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @Mary G: sounds like we’re gonna have to let all of those peeps that are currently taking up space for smoking weed and voting outside of their districts outta jail soon, we’re gonna need the room.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anya

      Can we please ignore Lauren Boebert. Our attention will only give her status among the wingnuts. Let’s not give her any attention. If she wants to fight the law then the law will get her.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @Feathers: isn’t he the “replacement” for that one GOP flack who got caught and had his election overturned because of committing actual voter fraud and instead of turning the race over to the Dem, they had a brand new election that allowed this whack job to sail thru…. He’s young, photogenic, and  disabled, so he’s like a mini-Abbott outta Texas.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      I don’t get the point of Eli Clifton’s Twitter thread. I don’t get the conspiracy. Fidelity Charitable funds, or Schwab charitable funds allow people to put their money into an account that earns a return on the capital, and make donations to charities. The companies do not control, which charities their investors donate to.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @Anya: IMO, Boebert’s just a carnival geek.  The one to worry about is Marjorie Taylor-Green, who seems to be genuinely eager to be A Voice for the Qanon Cult.  (That’s why I didn’t include her in this particular line-up.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @gene108: Perhaps [spitballing here] his point is that the use of these funds as intermediaries means that we never know who the actual donor is?  Just spitballing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      I’m a curmudgeon.  I don’t get the thrill of being first.

      OT, but is this Bongino guy as stupid as he looks?  He was Secret Service,  so he can’t be a stooge, but man he looks like the poster boy for ‘roid rage and toxic masculinity.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.