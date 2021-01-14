I have a headache but this made me feel much better.
Still laughing – definitely the greatest headline ever.
Now that made me smile!
Losers do what losers gotta do.
indeed, a hed’s hed, even without alliteration
Greatest. I never thought I’d say it, having seen “Headless Body in Topless Bar” when it appeared.
Great headline, the asshole is from Delaware.
The Confederacy: The Original Surrender Monkeys
@zhena gogolia: Nobody can ever beat that one.
Fuckin’ moron.
Where is Adam with some spicy Sherman memes?
Greatest headline. Have been laughing for hours.
Sorry, the best headline remains “Police Warned Angry Goat On Roof ‘Only Respects One Man.'”
I will award it 10 points.
As a former editor who spent many many hours trying to craft perfect headlines, I doff my cap to whomever came up with this gem. Give that fucker a Pulitzer.
Although just this week we had “Efforts to castrate hippos are not as easy as you would think”
Which is one of my top 10
The Confederacy: The Original Surrender Monkeys
Ha! I like it!
I’ve been out all day for the first time since March 5. Not doing anything unnecessary, but going up to Irvine to have my monoclonal antibody infusion, not the one for covid, but the one that has helped me so much with my RA. Then I had to go to the bank and the pharmacy to straighten out special situations, then get takeout for a reward. I wore googles and my Biden/Harris mask and washed my hands and used sanitizer, but it was still kind of scary because so many people were out and about. Nobody got close, though, the medical building had a sign that only two people could be in the elevator at once, and there was a nice orderly well-spaced line that everyone obeyed, except an older couple and their daughter, which they explained loudly to all.
Everyone I saw anywhere had a mask on, nobody was eating outside the restaurants we passed, the weather was too good for January – 75 and sunny, and I saw no Trump stickers or flags or people frowning at my mask. Felt almost normal. Want more.
Yowza. Career civil servants to the rescue.
The U.S. Census Bureau has halted all work on President Trump’s directive to produce a state-by-state count of unauthorized immigrants that would have been used to alter a key set of census numbers, NPR has learned.
Senior career officials at the bureau instructed the internal team assigned to carry out Trump’s presidential memo to stand down and cease their work immediately on Tuesday night, according to a bureau employee who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation in the workplace for speaking out.
The move by civil servants effectively ends the bureau’s participation in Trump’s bid to make an unprecedented change to who is counted in the 2020 census numbers that will be used to reallocate each state’s share of congressional seats and Electoral College votes for the next decade. According to the 14th Amendment, those counts must include the “whole number of persons in each state.” Source
-
Perfect. The guy is a lost cause.
Via Reddit, another funny.
@HumboldtBlue: Great headline, the asshole is from Delaware.
Huh. When I took American history in high school, we were told the Confederacy had only 11 states. They keep finding new ones.
@NotMax: Blue flu!
@NotMax: I think it’s better than 50/50 that the Biden administration will find the Census was so screwed up that it has to be completely redone. It would provide some much-needed employment opportunities.
@NotMax: Curse you, Deep State!
Hoping any leases signed are short-term.
The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville, Alabama, after the state was selected over five others competing for the project, including Colorado, where Space Command is provisionally located.
[snip]
Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, an appointee of President Donald Trump, announced the decision days before leaving office.
[snip]
The Department of the Air Force said the decision to move to Huntsville will become final pending the results from the required environmental impact analysis. That is expected in the spring of 2023. The headquarters will remain in Colorado until then. Source
@Mary G: Hey Mary G! Glad you had a good day — it’s similar here in NYC. Lots of people out, almost complete compliance with mask rules (except for the NYPD, of course) and everyone respecting the elevator rules (my building only allows 1 person at a time). Personally, I was finally able to get my parents appointments for the vaccine. Which is such a goddamn relief.
I’ve been wanting this Confederate turd ID’d and nailed to the wall from day one.
@NotMax: Hunstville, huh? One last bit of pork for Senator Shelby before he leaves the Chair of Senate Appropriations.
Possibly. There is a NASA facility there already, so it’s not totally absurd as a location.
In other news, blowback’s a bee-yotch.
Delta Air Lines won’t allow travelers flying to the airports serving the Washington metropolitan area to check firearms on flights ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC on Thursday.
[snip]
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will take a zero tolerance policy for travelers who are unruly or interfere with flight crew duties, fining them up to $35,000. Source
@Ken:
When I took American history in high school, we were told the Confederacy had only 11 states. They keep finding new ones.
Lots of transplants I guess? You would be surprised how many residents of NE Wisconsin celebrate their “southren heritage”.
Okay, maybe I missed it but why not give Vice the attribution?
https://www.vice.com/en/article/bvx5a8/the-guy-who-flew-a-confederate-flag-in-the-capitol-has-predictably-surrendered
My favorite version of the Confederate battle flag is the one with a skull and crossbones on it. Like they’re both fucking rebels and pirates! Sad.
@Mary G: That sounds like an exhausting but lovely day
@Baud: Has Congress even budgeted for the Space Force, or is this another case where Trump just moves money around however he wants?
The Jolly
RogerBubba?
//
@Ken: Delaware wasn’t part of the Confederacy but it was legal to own slaves. There were very few, and Maryland had more, though concentrated in a few counties. R.E. Lee tried to find support in Maryland under the assumption that it would be sympathetic to Southern slaveholders. Antietam Creek/Sharpsburg, however, is just on the other side of Harpers Ferry, WV and was not the part of Maryland where people would have been keen to help the Confederate Army. The Eastern Shore — the so-called Delmarva Peninsula — is culturally southern in many respects.
More evidence that the Dixie Diaper is a symbol of white supremacy; rednecks up North, in the Midwest, and West fly these things. Lately, it’s been the “Thin Blue Line” American Flags. My local Fire/Police Departments fly this flag
It’s half thin blue line and half thin red line. They’re sometimes referred to locally as our “Safety Services” which sounds Orwellian, but whatever
Saw a fire engine flying one on my way out of work. Is this a problem?
@Ken:
The Space Force has been around for years. They mostly track satellites and space junk. I think Trump? or someone wanted it to be a separate command but it’s still a part of the Air Force. So they got a new name and a patch.
@Barbara: The western shore–the southern Maryland peninsula–is culturally southern in every respect.
-
@Ken: In the Civil War, Ohio and Indiana and Pennsylvania contributed many regiments to the Union cause. Today maybe not so much.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I find it a problem. The distorted flags seem to separated police (and now fire) from other Americans.
@LAO: So nice to see you back. How’s Maggie?
@Barbara:The Eastern Shore — the so-called Delmarva Peninsula — is culturally southern in many respects.
The entirety of Delaware below the C&D Canal, save for the beaches, is quite southern. It’s really remarkable.
Also: Delaware is the only state east of the Mason-Dixon line.
That post the other evening did lead to some great gift ideas, one being a rock and roll tour-type tshirts, promoting (!!!)
General Sherman and the Union Scorchers
::illustration of Sherman on a horse above a field of flames::
Georgia Tour 1864
Hard to believe, but they were harder on South Carolina.
“Here is where treason began, and by God this is where it will end.”
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): l live on a block with a NYPD precinct. For years, a piece twisted iron girder from the twin towers has been on display as part of a 9/11 memorial outside the precinct. I actively prevented my dog from peeing on any part of the memorial because I remember that day like it was yesterday. This summer, in response to the BLM protests, they replaced the ring of American flags that surrounded the memorial with Blue Lives Matter American Flags. As you can imagine Maggie is now free to pee, wherever she pleases. Which she does.
Here’s a runner-up headline for the ages: Donald trumpov is Going Home a Loser
…however and whenever the US Senate acts on Trump’s historic second impeachment, this much we know: He will leave office within a week, not as an honored former president but as the disgraced and selfish provocateur of a seditious uprising. The violent insurrection against the US Capitol and our democracy will be his epitaph.
The threat of legal action and disbarment from public office in the future still looms. But the President already has suffered the most painful penalty of all: Fred Trump’s boy will go home a loser.
@Mary G: She is living her best life. Although seriously, she was weird before quarantine and now she’s even weirder!
@Starboard Tack: Space Command in the Air Force has been around for a long time, but The Space Force is supposed to be a separate branch of the military with its own uniforms and all. Given that the Air Force secretary was announcing this, I wonder if The Space Force will be more like the Marines(part of another branch).
Hoist upon your own petard! (Sorry if covered in earlier threads I missed.)
The DC USAO announces charges against John Sullivan. Sullivan recorded Ashli Babbitt’s shooting and shared the footage with WaPo; the video’s soundtrack puts Sullivan in the Capitol trying to talk officers into abandoning the door to the speakers lobby. https://t.co/rNWwe45F8a— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 14, 2021
@LAO
Pee speech!
:)
@Ken:
I grew up steeped in Civil War and Revolutionary War history and I get incensed whenever I see the traitor’s flag but red-hot incensed when I see it north of the Mason-Dixon line.
@Ken:@NotMax: I think it’s better than 50/50 that the Biden administration will find the Census was so screwed up that it has to be completely redone. It would provide some much-needed employment opportunities.
Declare it epically fucked and use statistical analysis to make all the appropriate adjustments to fill in the missing numbers. When the GOP predictably squeals, say fine. We can use our best estimate numbers, or we can do a new census. Take your pick.
@HumboldtBlue: It was everywhere you went in South Vietnam.
In the Civil War, Ohio and Indiana and Pennsylvania contributed many regiments to the Union cause. Today maybe not so much.
Sam Beckett from Quantum Leap was born and raised in Indiana. It’s bewildering to realize how much the country has changed politically and culturally over the last 30-40 years to realize that somebody like Sam wouldn’t come out of small town rural Indiana anymore. Same with Superman and Kansas; imagine a Trumpist Superman *shudder* . Not that these places were always wonderful (Indiana had a huge Klan presence in the 1920s IIRC, for example)
The threat of legal action and disbarment from public office in the future still looms
Cue the gnashing of teeth and wails of “Hasn’t he suffered enough?”
@NotMax: Damnit! I can’t believe I missed that.
@MoCA Ace: …and in upstate NY
@HumboldtBlue:I grew up steeped in Civil War and Revolutionary War history and I get incensed whenever I see the traitor’s flag but red-hot incensed when I see it north of the Mason-Dixon line.
No shit. I spent three years driving by a big Confederate Flag monument here in Washington State on my daily commutee. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jefferson_Davis_Park
ANTIFA keeps trying to burn it down, but the do a shitty job of it which makes me question their level of talent and follow-through.
Rural Oregon and rural Washington are seeing a growing number of them. They were out in force a few years ago when Obama came to Roseburg Oregon after the mass school shooting there.
@NotMax:Cue the gnashing of teeth and wails of “Hasn’t he suffered enough?”
Unless he can die of Covid 400K times and incite an insurrection against…himself…no.
These people, I swear. Demand better representation next time, white supremacists! On second thought, don’t!! >(
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Lots of good people still come out of every state. They just aren’t a majority anymore in many states.
-
In hope these career civil servants are the first pebbles of an avalanche to reclaim both “civil” and “service.”
Slogan: It’s norming in America.
I’ve watched enough footage at this point to know that as well.
I gotta tell ya, Raven, it took me, a guy who as a kid nurtured a serious interest in military history, a long time to focus on Vietnam. It was too close, too real, the WW2 Vets were uncles and grandads but the Vietnam guys were guys I watched play high school football.
@LAO: I did something similar while walking past the rectory of my old parish. Said parish boasted not 1 but 2 notorious Pedophiles back when I was in high school.
Did you know that a dog can learn to shit on command?
I still don’t see the significance of this, he’s been a fucking loser his entire life. He’s never had the kind of money he claims, he’s never been the sharpest rock in the box, his taste for any thing is in his ass, he lies more than he breathes and it sure appears like he’s a traitor to his country, the place that’s allowed him to live the high life even as he deserves to be living under a bridge without a fucking curtain rod to warm his dinner, which he’d have to steal to have.
Almost correct: the Klan pretty much RAN Indiana at one point during the 20s.
The Klan also ran Oregon back then too. https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/07/racist-history-portland/492035/
We have them down here as well. Fortuna is Klan country.
Twitter users alert:
SCOOP: The Biden team has just launched @PresElectBiden to build followers for Inauguration Day when they’ll get the @potus handle. But Biden’s aides complain they’re not getting same treatment as Trump, who got all of Obama’s @potus and @whitehouse followers.— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 15, 2021
Rumor is cooks in D.C. area jails brushing up on recipes for Eggs Benedict Arnold.
:)
Oh, absolutely! It’s just I almost have a hard time now suspending my disbelief when rewatching a show like Quantum Leap or reading Superman comics/movies/tv shows; Ma and Pa Kent these days would likely be evangelical reactionaries. Last century, places like small-town Kansas were well-regarded (“All-American”). I suppose I like that image and wish the current political situation didn’t exist to ruin that (along with not fucking over poor and marginalized people obvs) with GOP policies
@LAO:
This summer, in response to the BLM protests, they replaced the ring of American flags that surrounded the memorial with Blue Lives Matter American Flags.
Absolutely disgusting misappropriating of a national symbol and a national tragedy
Sounds like this Confederate shitstain’s house needs to be burned down Atlanta-style.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Indeed, which is why I have unleased the pee.
“I stormed the Capitol wearing a Camp Auschwitz t-shirt and carrying zip ties to take hostages, peed on the floor of the House while calling for the Vice President to be hung and killed a Capitol police officer and now I’m being fired. Cancel culture is out of control.”— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 14, 2021
-
@Kent: Oregon was more or less founded as a whites-only state. It’s not like the klan had to work hard to succeed there.
How about Auntie Em and Uncle Henry?
The classic.
:)
Does anyone eat succotash anymore?
I hate lima beans.
Big Fat Quiz of Everything is back.
I think the problem is that they are all ideologues and so they don’t really know how to do that kind of negotiations because that requires being flexible. The GOP hasn’t been a flexible party for awhile now and I don’t think it’s going to be that easy.
Can you imagine Boebart trying to negotiate – she’ll be talking about #2A shit but won’t give two shits about what possibly her district might want.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Alas, Worcester MA had a significant Klan presence in the ’20s. Maybe not Indiana-level, but a lot. [edit: “Both secret and public Klan meetings were held in Worcester County towns, including Berlin, Holden, Shrewsbury, Marlborough, Upton, Paxton, Charlton, West Brookfield, and Spencer.” Link Those are the towns, more or less, that remain red and Trump-favorable today.]
-
@HumboldtBlue: I don’t know that I have ever eaten succotash, but I quite like lima beans if they’re cooked right, something I have experienced in restaurants and achieved exactly once on my own.
I find it a problem. The distorted flags seem to separated police (and now fire) from other Americans.
That’s a really good point, actually, one I hadn’t thought of. I usually dislike those flags because it signals an unthinking, reactionary, and racist support of law enforcement; that essentially LEOs are above accountability because the flag flyer is a racist, chickenshit, authoritarian follower
There’s other versions for other professions
I don’t know. I think it’s weird
@HumboldtBlue: Does anyone eat succotash anymore? I hate lima beans.
I feel as if I should reply “The moon is lovely tonight, see the geese flying,” and then you’ll slip me a microfilm with the stolen plans.
Hmmm. The spacers are down the Front Range from me so I paid attention to a local article when it was renamed. The gist of it, I thought, was that it was not going to be a separate branch, but still part of the Air Force. Their immediate duties are still going to be NEO traffic control. Seems like Trumpian PR. I wouldn’t be surprised in a few years to find it filed alongside the SDI.
Via Dan Drezner’s trump as toddler series :
Trump has been consumed by the unraveling of his presidency during his last days in office, according to people around him, which included a casual discussion among advisers recently about a possible resignation.
Trump shut the idea down almost immediately. And he has made clear to aides in separate conversations that mere mention of President Richard Nixon, the last president to resign, were banned.
He told one adviser during an expletive-laden conversation recently never to bring up the ex-president ever again. During the passing mention of resigning this week, Trump told people he couldn’t count on Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him like Gerald Ford did Nixon, anyway.
Drezner didn’t include the reference to Nixon in his tweet, and I was really hoping the ex-president who set trump off was Obama.
and from the same story:
Eager for a final taste of the pomp of being president, Trump has asked for a major send-off on Inauguration Day next week, according to people familiar with the matter, before one last presidential flight to Palm Beach.
Kayleigh McInane, Dan Scavino and Tiffany are gonna drive golf carts around the driveway and call it a parade? Maybe Tiff will sing!
Succotash? Mmmmm.
Usually misprepared with too much corn, though.
-
88.
That rings true, sadly. Thanks for the answer
@HumboldtBlue: Iconfess: I love lima beans. I love succotash, although I make it with just the limas & corn, so… I also love brown bread (with raisins!) and beans for supper, and it doesn’t even have to be Saturday. My German son-out-law thinks that particular food practice is insane. I’ve never tried succotash on him. Yet. Of course, they drink beer with sauerkraut juice in it, so who’s crazy?
https://www.kmov.com/news/qanon-shaman-hires-st-louis-attorney-al-watkins-seeks-pardon-for-following-trumps-invitation/article_2008074e-56b7-11eb-91d3-6f9c640ddaf4.html
I had to laugh at this one. The Qanon Shaman guy (who uses several different names and demanded organic jail food) has a very clever attorney.
My client had heard the oft-repeated words of President Trump,” Mr. Watkins continued. “The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something. Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Mr. Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honorable for the president to pardon Mr. Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president’s invitation with honorable intentions.”
They just pretended to surrender. They’re still fighting for the ability to treat a person of color like 3/5 of a human being. Which is ironic since they only seem to have 3/5 of a brain (at most) and don’t recognize their own inferiority.
Now if only they all had a failed cryptocurrency scheme to put all their US currency into.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Or he wants a ride on a tank.
-
Usually misprepared with too much corn, though.
Does too much corn cause a lot of sufferin’?
@Aleta: Dukakis is praying for this….
That too! lol
Mike Pompeo, Jason Miller and Seb Gorka will lead the bloat parade.
//
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: From that story,
Debbie Meadows, the wife of the chief of staff, was spotted carrying out a stuffed pheasant from her husband’s office and loading it into her car.
I initially read that as ‘stuffed peasant’, but I think that would be more of a Stephen Miller sort of kink.
Huh. Didn’t know the Klan was that far-up north. Then again, the KKK was in NJ in the 20s, if Boardwalk Empire is to be believed
@Scout211: Dump’s pardon power might be up in smoke like the ability to bring back the coal industry.
NEW VIDEO: As evidence mounts that the Capitol Coup was an inside job, Trump’s impeachment means he has just been neutered.He has just lost that on which he and his co-conspirators most depended: his ability to pardon anybody connected to this treason. pic.twitter.com/bdn0Blpq3S— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 15, 2021
