Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

The willow is too close to the house.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

The math demands it!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Reality always wins in the end.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Just a few bad apples.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

False Scribes! False Scribes!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We have all the best words.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

What fresh hell is this?

Let there be snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / #ETTD Open Thread: Mike Pompeo, Lord of Swagger

#ETTD Open Thread: Mike Pompeo, Lord of Swagger

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Ignore, for the moment, the gunbunny wannabe imagining herself Sarah Palin as played by Tina Fey. Mike Pompeo, self-styled smartest guy in any room, has long imagined that the common American voter would take one look at him and see the next, inevitable President. (That vision may have involved panties being thrown.)

However, after a tenure mostly noted for speaking loudly and waving a very small stick indeed — not to mention using his professional staff as personal servants — he’s burned through whatever credibility he may have had.

Since the start of the new year, Pompeo’s Twitter account has been on a rampage, touting the accomplishments, such that they are, of his tenure at the State Department. The account has been posting between 20 and 30 tweets a day, each defending the administration’s record and invoking all the hoary hashtags of “Make America Great Again” social media: #LeadingFromTheFront, #SoMuchWinning, #StillWinning, #MaximumPressure, #AmericansFirst, #PeaceThruStrength, and, of course, #swagger. At the time I filed this column, there were about 200 such tweets…

The tweets are short on diplomatic accomplishments measured in the traditional fashion—there are few mentions of any agreements reached, no statistical measures of progress, nothing. To the extent that concrete actions are mentioned at all, they are largely negative actions, such as withdrawing from international agreements like the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Paris agreement on climate change, and Iran nuclear deal.

But good lord, there is a hell of a lot of posturing…

And so the defense of Trump will be this: He restored American toughness, but his chance to reap the benefits were stolen along with the election. All of Biden’s failures will be because Democrats doesn’t love America like Republicans do. And his successes will have been built on the leverage created by Republicans. A generation of aspiring Republican foreign-policy wonks will be expected to learn this catechism by heart or risk being labeled a socialist cuck.

It was, of course, inevitable that Pompeo would defend his legacy—and Trump’s. Even Richard Nixon, after resigning from the presidency in disgrace and accepting a pardon with its implication of guilt, sought to rehabilitate himself. If Pompeo’s efforts look comical in comparison, if they are a bloated mess of obsequious praise for Trump, empty sloganeering, and half-truths, well… they are also a fair reflection of the man himself.

His battles with reporters, and reporting, were a theme during his time as secretary of state. He exploded after an interview with NPR. He accused a Nashville reporter of working for the Democratic National Committee, a charge he later leveled at PBS

This is quite rich coming from a man who whines incessantly about alleged censorship on social media. As we now know, Pompeo may be the most anti-free-press secretary of state in American history.

The secretary’s aberrational behavior doesn’t stop there, of course. He sponsored highly questionable taxpayer-funded dinners at the State Department that appeared to serve little purpose beyond bolstering his political ambitions.

State Department workers were allegedly asked to perform personal errands for Pompeo and his spouse, another stain on his record.

More broadly, he has spent the last few months doing his best to wreck the foreign policy of the incoming Joe Biden administration. This week’s declaration of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism is the latest example of this sad behavior…

Now, days after thousands of Americans ransacked our own national Capitol, leaving at least five dead and hundreds terrorized, Pompeo is silent. It appears his concept of morality does not extend to these shores…

But when it comes to personal service, well…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Betty Cracker
  • dexwood
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • MagdaInBlack
  • natem
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar
  • Starboard Tack
  • The Dangerman
  • Woodrow/asim

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      About that bust of Lincoln pictured up top between the gun-fondling Q-a-loon and Pompouseo:


      I mean, maybe they stamped those busts out and handed them out to every passing sycophant, but I do hope inventories have been taken…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      So Pompeo is still all-in on Trump getting a peace prize a week after his armed insurrection.  The Republican party is Humpty Dumptys all the way down.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Starboard Tack

      He’s a master of condescension and disdain. All hate, no cattle. Going to be plenty of opportunities on RWM.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      Trump isn’t the Master of The Universe he thinks he is. He’s really just a petty crook, a Mundungus Fletcher.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.