This happened AFTER the storming of the Capitol. https://t.co/wmS6KhEJje — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 11, 2021

Ignore, for the moment, the gunbunny wannabe imagining herself Sarah Palin as played by Tina Fey. Mike Pompeo, self-styled smartest guy in any room, has long imagined that the common American voter would take one look at him and see the next, inevitable President. (That vision may have involved panties being thrown.)

However, after a tenure mostly noted for speaking loudly and waving a very small stick indeed — not to mention using his professional staff as personal servants — he’s burned through whatever credibility he may have had.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourg’s foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet him. https://t.co/9WtqeIDjRq — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 14, 2021

U.S. State Department diplomats and staff have expressed outrage at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s failure to acknowledge, much less protest, President Trump’s role in inciting rioters who laid siege to the Capitol.https://t.co/NvjcKSpta9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 12, 2021

… Since the start of the new year, Pompeo’s Twitter account has been on a rampage, touting the accomplishments, such that they are, of his tenure at the State Department. The account has been posting between 20 and 30 tweets a day, each defending the administration’s record and invoking all the hoary hashtags of “Make America Great Again” social media: #LeadingFromTheFront, #SoMuchWinning, #StillWinning, #MaximumPressure, #AmericansFirst, #PeaceThruStrength, and, of course, #swagger. At the time I filed this column, there were about 200 such tweets… The tweets are short on diplomatic accomplishments measured in the traditional fashion—there are few mentions of any agreements reached, no statistical measures of progress, nothing. To the extent that concrete actions are mentioned at all, they are largely negative actions, such as withdrawing from international agreements like the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Paris agreement on climate change, and Iran nuclear deal. But good lord, there is a hell of a lot of posturing… And so the defense of Trump will be this: He restored American toughness, but his chance to reap the benefits were stolen along with the election. All of Biden’s failures will be because Democrats doesn’t love America like Republicans do. And his successes will have been built on the leverage created by Republicans. A generation of aspiring Republican foreign-policy wonks will be expected to learn this catechism by heart or risk being labeled a socialist cuck. It was, of course, inevitable that Pompeo would defend his legacy—and Trump’s. Even Richard Nixon, after resigning from the presidency in disgrace and accepting a pardon with its implication of guilt, sought to rehabilitate himself. If Pompeo’s efforts look comical in comparison, if they are a bloated mess of obsequious praise for Trump, empty sloganeering, and half-truths, well… they are also a fair reflection of the man himself.

"It’s really something to see Pompeo pleasure himself in such an anatomically unlikely fashion, but I suppose having no spine helps." https://t.co/ttvDcENlhD — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) January 12, 2021

Mike Pompeo’s legacy will be that he failed to support and defend State Department officials like Marie Yovanovitch. https://t.co/iUrF67oR6R — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) January 14, 2021

Kansas City Star Editorial Board: In about a week, Mike Pompeo's service will mercifully come to an end. "America will be better when he leaves office. Kansas will be much better if he decides to stay away from his adopted home state forever."https://t.co/XdQHoaxfBJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2021

… His battles with reporters, and reporting, were a theme during his time as secretary of state. He exploded after an interview with NPR. He accused a Nashville reporter of working for the Democratic National Committee, a charge he later leveled at PBS… This is quite rich coming from a man who whines incessantly about alleged censorship on social media. As we now know, Pompeo may be the most anti-free-press secretary of state in American history. The secretary’s aberrational behavior doesn’t stop there, of course. He sponsored highly questionable taxpayer-funded dinners at the State Department that appeared to serve little purpose beyond bolstering his political ambitions. State Department workers were allegedly asked to perform personal errands for Pompeo and his spouse, another stain on his record. More broadly, he has spent the last few months doing his best to wreck the foreign policy of the incoming Joe Biden administration. This week’s declaration of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism is the latest example of this sad behavior… Now, days after thousands of Americans ransacked our own national Capitol, leaving at least five dead and hundreds terrorized, Pompeo is silent. It appears his concept of morality does not extend to these shores…

