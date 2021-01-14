Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

This blog goes to 11…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

The revolution will be supervised.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 13-14

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,


======

IIRC, moving recovering patients into nursing homes housing elderly residents was one of the key factors in NYC’s death spike last spring…

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/13 China reported 124 new domestic confirmed, 75 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases:

      – At Dalian, 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered and 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 12 domestic confirmed cases and 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village currently at Medium Risk in the city. Medium Risk areas in Dalian will only be re-designated as Low Risk after 21 days of no community transmission.
      – At Shenyang, 4 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 22 domestic confirmed and 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community and 1 residential compound were re-designated as Low Risk. There are 2 buildings and 7 residential compounds currently at Medium Risk in the city.

      In Beijing Municipality, 1 hotel was re-designated as Low Risk. There are still 7 villages at Medium Risk.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 81 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) and 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, plus 1 death. The first death attributed to COVID-19 since 5/17, a 68 year old man with hypertension, diabetes and myocarditis. 12 patients have recovered and 15 asymptomatic cases have been released from isolation. Since the outbreak was only discovered on 1/2, this is very fast recovery, perhaps suggesting some of the cases were relatively advanced by the time they were detected and treated. There are currently 463 domestic confirmed cases (16 serious, 410 moderate and 37 mild) and 195 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      – Xingtai reported 6 new domestic confirmed and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 of the confirmed cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 1/3 and 1/8, respectively. The other 4 confirmed cases are found via the 2nd round of mass screening, including a family cluster of 3 and a teacher at a middle school. No information released for the asymptomatic case. There are currently 28 domestic confirmed and 6 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 communities were elevated to Medium Risk. 2 communities, 5 residential compounds, 2 offices and 1 village are at Medium Risk.
      – Gu’an County in Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk.
      – Shijiazhuang reported 75 new domestic confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic) and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 69 of the confirmed cases at Gaocheng District (8 previously asymptomatic already under isolation, 17 traced close contact already under centralized quarantine, 43 from mass screening already under home or centralized quarantines, and 1 at a fever clinic a nurse working at a hospital), including 57 at the epicenter township; 3 at Xinle District (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 traced close contact); 1 at Zhengding Country (from mass screening); 2 at Chang’an District (both traced close contacts). Based on published case summaries, at least half of the cases found via mass screening at Gaocheng District had attended 1 or more of a series of weddings around New Year that are suspected to be super spreading events. No information have been released for the asymptomatic cases. 12 confirmed cases recovered and 15 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. Currently, there are 434 confirmed cases and 204 asymptomatic cases. There are 1 district, 14 residential compounds and 3 villages are at Medium Risk in the city, and 1 district at High Risk.

      Haining in Zhejiang Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case on 1/13, which I mentioned in yesterday’s post, an imported case from Shijiazhuang.

      Heilongjiang Province:

      Heilongjiang Province reported 53 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) and 68 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are F1 or F2 close contacts of previously reported positive cases:

      – Suihua reported 41 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) and 60 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Wangkui County reported 38 confirmed cases and 56 asymptomatic cases, Beilin District reported 3 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic already under isolation), Suiling County reported 2 asymptomatic cases, and Hailun and Suiling reported 1 asymptomatic cases each. There are currently 70 domestic confirmed and 94 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The entire Wangkui County was elevated to Medium Risk, and the the epicenter township elevated to High Risk.
      – Harbin reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both at Xiangfang District, both had visited Wangkui County before 1/10. They were traced as close contacts and placed under centralized quarantine since 1/12, though they initially tested negative. There are 5 domestic confirmed cases there.
      – Qiqihar reported 4 new domestic asymptomtic cases, all at at the same village in Ang’angxi District. All are traced close contacts (immediate family members of the asymptomatic cases reported on 1/12), though 2 were staying at a hospital when they tested positive on 1/13, they had tested negative at in-patient stay intake. There are 11 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village is at Medium Risk.
      – Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.
      – Mudanjiang reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, which I mentioned in yesterday’s post, all at Linkou County, all traced close contacts of cases at Wangkui County.
      – Heilongjiang Provincial CDC shared that the genomic sequencing analysis indicates the Wangkui outbreak has the identical sequence as that of the recent outbreak at Dalian, though the vector for transmission is yet to be determined (by person or by freight).

      Jilin Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases:

      – Changchun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are currently 6 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city
      – Tonghua reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 of whom I had mentioned in yesterday’s post, both traced close contacts of an asymptomatic case that had ridden the same train carriage car (adjacent seats) as other cases that boarded from Wangkui. There are currently 7 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      On 1/13, China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 3 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 1 each from Italy (via Amsterdam Schipol), the UAE, Belarus (via Helsinki) and Nigeria (via Paris CdG), and a Mexican national coming from Mexico (via the US)
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia and Iran; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning fro Malaysia
      * Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia
      * Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Serbia (via Copenhagen)
      * Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Nanning in Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from overaseas, no further information released

      Overall in China, 1 patient died, 36 confirmed cases recovered, 25 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 10 were reclassified as confirmed case, and 895 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 885 active confirmed cases in the country (284 imported), 24 are in serious condition (3 imported), 599 asymptomatic cases (252 imported) and 1 suspect case (imported). 30,963 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/14, Hong Kong reported 29 new cases, 3 imported and 26 domestic (13 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.