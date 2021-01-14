Coronavirus updates: U.S. sets single-day death record, and new variants emerge https://t.co/aPyQR0jSfo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 13, 2021





The coronavirus pandemic is in its deadliest phase yet in the U.S. See the latest figures on COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations across the country. https://t.co/d89AfQfRgj — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2021

1 out of 10 Members of the House & Senate have tested #COVID19 positive — 5 of them since being evacuated w/a group of #Republicans who declined masks. The 10% COVID rate on Capitol Hill is well above the 6.85% in the general public.https://t.co/69tuLTd5jn pic.twitter.com/l4A0UVyrSU — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 13, 2021

======

Covid: WHO team probing origin of virus arrive in China https://t.co/ka84rxK7Hd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 14, 2021

Chinese province of Heilongjiang, which has a massive population of 37 million, declares an 'emergency' to control the #coronavirus. Heilongjiang is the 2nd province in recent days to take steps to rein in a resurgence https://t.co/PAbMZJLQzs via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 13, 2021

Russia confirmed 24,763 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 3,495,816https://t.co/2F0DPlMaQH — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 14, 2021

President Vladimir Putin Wednesday ordered the mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus, scheduled to start on Mondayhttps://t.co/CtVb2JHBdt — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 14, 2021

Europe is turning to curfews to try to keep the rampaging coronavirus from finding new victims. Millions in France face a 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew that some say just makes rush hour more crowded and frenetic. https://t.co/AWaEptk2fT — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 14, 2021

IIRC, moving recovering patients into nursing homes housing elderly residents was one of the key factors in NYC’s death spike last spring…

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that the country's coronavirus vaccine program will operate around the clock seven days a week “as soon as we can" amid an explosion of cases blamed on a new variant. https://t.co/un86GGxbAB — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 13, 2021

Britain allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients into care homes without re-testing https://t.co/5MQw6OVkAi pic.twitter.com/5HRK9oPrKn — Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2021

Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday https://t.co/yglWKZUJiC pic.twitter.com/vrMT12Wn1U — Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2021

A judge in Spain has authorized a nursing home to give a COVID-19 vaccine to a cognitively impaired resident over her family's objections, ruling he had a legal obligation to protect the woman's health. https://t.co/y98wVx2gto — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 13, 2021

Turkey has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd., paving the way for the rollout of Turkey’s vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups. https://t.co/MDm7aTFApQ — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 13, 2021

Lebanon lockdown: Authorities have begun enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round-the-clock curfew hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. By @zkaram. https://t.co/qFZejtP8z0 — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 14, 2021

The African Union has announced it has purchased a total of 270 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for the continent from three manufacturers. https://t.co/Wwc7zxNJ3o — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 13, 2021

======

Three reasons a negative #coronavirus test doesn’t necessarily mean you’re not infected https://t.co/K97lwyD59n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 14, 2021

Johnson & Johnson expects its vaccine results soon but the company already says it's lagging in production. J&J’s vax is a one-shot immunization. But the company is behind on manufacturing promises made in its Operation Warp Speed contract https://t.co/oSCRGrAWz3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 13, 2021

Some details about the next #COVID19 #vaccine, made by J&J, are out: https://t.co/9ZpFIDx5L7

One study of 40K ppl shows decent immunization w/just one dose. But another big study finds 2 doses FAR better. https://t.co/9ZpFIDx5L7 Either way, no deep freeze required. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 14, 2021

Another common cold virus? Second research paper in days predicts SARSCoV2 is destined to become a common cold virus. If it becomes endemic—circulating in the general population & most ppl are exposed as a child— it may become a cold-causing coronavirus https://t.co/dLU5jwZcul — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) January 12, 2021

======

More Americans are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but they may still face a wait, even as supplies increase. @thpmurphy explains.https://t.co/BK0MZ3qz25 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) January 13, 2021

The results of most rapid coronavirus tests aren't being reported to health officials, creating a black hole in America's pandemic data, writes @whet: https://t.co/IsB9EkqTDx — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) January 14, 2021