Two interesting Twitter threads on journalists falling down on the job. I’ll excerpt some important parts and add links to the entire thread. First, Lauren Boebert’s profile in the NYT:

How does the New York Times write an article about Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert without mentioning her four arrests and court no-shows? Without mentioning her husband’s arrests for exposing himself and domestic abuse? Where her restaurant Shooters Grill is mentioned, the reporters point out that the servers can be armed – but they fail to note that Boebert is accused of allowing minors at her establishment to be armed. If charged, it would be a felony. Why gloss over her sordid, relevant past? One wonders whether a profile of a Black or brown freshman Congress member would be so forgiving. This piece is about Boebert’s radical behavior and agenda – particularly as it pertains to guns. Her history casts doubt on her claims of being a responsible, law abiding gun owner.

Second, the thousandth article on Trump’s feelings in the WaPo:

Trump World people, more than any other ecosystem, uses journalists (who are happy to oblige, in exchange for leaks) to put out narratives they want out there… not just in general but narratives they want TRUMP to read. This is because, a big thing in the WH, is to put an article in front of Trump. (Trump doesn’t read books but he does voraciously read articles.) So you want a report that says how loyal you are to him and then, whoops, that article finds its way to his desk. Recently, I’d heard (and this isn’t any big intel I had — everyone knows this) that Trump is fuming about how his people have sort of checked-out on defending him. (He’s right about that, actually.) So I was wondering, “When are [Trump Aide Jason] Miller’s three-amigos at @WashingtonPost going to coincidentally write an article claiming Miller — who has actually barely gone on TV recently — is someone who has Trump’s back?”

The second one is long but worth a read – she’s a former Trump WH employee, so she’d know. The “three amigos” are Phil Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker, and this is the story she’s talking about.