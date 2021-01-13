This is sweet and a bit cheesy, which is honestly exactly what is needed. https://t.co/0HlhpExcsd
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 12, 2021
On January 20th, we will celebrate the work of democracy as we watch a new President and barrier-breaking Vice President make an oath of office. The next day, on January 21st, we will join them in making a commitment to do our part to heal and rebuild America. We envision a nation that is anti-racist, equitable, and sustainable. Each of us has a role in that labor, and we will only succeed if we lead with love.
January 21st will be a day of virtual conversations, artistic expressions, music performances, teach-ins, vigils and around-the-table family ceremonies. Some events will focus on grief and healing; others on justice and reckoning, others on joy and rising. All of them will have one thing in common: the expression of a “people’s oath” that recommits us to our core values and to one another…
What do you mean by ‘love’?
Love without limit. Not civility. Not a rush to forgiveness. Not healing without accountability. This is love that anchors nonviolent social movements for justice. The People’s Inauguration brings to life the “revolutionary love” proclaimed by the visionary writer and activist Valarie Kaur…
***********
Which doesn’t mean we can’t hold every one of these liars, socipaths, and grifters to account, of course…
I don’t want to unite with those responsible for the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol. I want us to unite in holding them accountable.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 12, 2021
destroying faith in american democracy in service of a man you *knew* to have lost is a mortal sin. others can be in the forgiveness business, that’s fine. not really my jam.
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) January 13, 2021
It was Antifa but it was no big deal but it was patriots fighting for their country but everyone condemns what happened but if you punish Trump they might do it again but it's censorship to prevent them but what we need to do now is just heal and move on.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 13, 2021
Opinion | The phony GOP calls for ‘unity’ deserve nothing but contempt – The Washington Post https://t.co/46gPAXlnPw
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 11, 2021
Abraham Lincoln, Cooper Union Speech, 1860 pic.twitter.com/RyQQXJDazJ
— Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) January 12, 2021
it’s more than ironic that the tough hardass politically incorrect republicans want to reason with and appease the monster and talk about its feelings while the soft participation trophy democrats just say fuck you
— kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 12, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings