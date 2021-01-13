Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: (Mostly) Positive Thoughts

On January 20th, we will celebrate the work of democracy as we watch a new President and barrier-breaking Vice President make an oath of office. The next day, on January 21st, we will join them in making a commitment to do our part to heal and rebuild America. We envision a nation that is anti-racist, equitable, and sustainable. Each of us has a role in that labor, and we will only succeed if we lead with love.

January 21st will be a day of virtual conversations, artistic expressions, music performances, teach-ins, vigils and around-the-table family ceremonies. Some events will focus on grief and healing; others on justice and reckoning, others on joy and rising. All of them will have one thing in common: the expression of a “people’s oath” that recommits us to our core values and to one another…

What do you mean by ‘love’?
Love without limit. Not civility. Not a rush to forgiveness. Not healing without accountability. This is love that anchors nonviolent social movements for justice. The People’s Inauguration brings to life the “revolutionary love” proclaimed by the visionary writer and activist Valarie Kaur…

***********
Which doesn’t mean we can’t hold every one of these liars, socipaths, and grifters to account, of course…

    46Comments

    3. 3.

      mali muso

      @japa21: porque no los dos? Also, happy to see you doing well and posting.

      I wonder when I will have another work day in which I can actually focus? Today is not going to be that day.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Really, Karen? You literally shit inside the Capitol and now plea for unity? In the midst of a Constitutional crisis, Gym, you now whine about having to wear a mask?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      NBC News:

      WASHINGTON — Signaling a dramatic new direction for U.S. foreign assistance, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he will nominate former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power to head the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to transition officials.

      Biden is also expected to enhance Power’s role by elevating the position to membership on the National Security Council.

      Excellent choice for that role, IMO. She’ll have a lot of rebuilding to do.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      @mali muso:

      Although it is good to be working remotely because I’d lose my mind and rip faces off co-workers who weren’t as angry as me or who were defending these assholes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Raven

       

      Mr. Trump called the vice president’s residence to push one last time.

      “You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Mr. Trump told him, according to two people briefed on the conversation, “or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Raven: I saw that on Twitter! The daughter says the mom was “brainwashed” by the MAGA cult. A lot of people were. I hope at least some of them can regain their senses and examine what made them susceptible to the con.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @japa21:

      I haven’t decided which is a stronger emotion for me right now. Anger or hope. 

      Hopefully bashing the Russthuglicans with their own bones in anger?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kathleen

      @Betty Cracker: I know. I’m getting new high priority project at work today and need to engage work task brain at eleventy. My productivity has been minimal and I don’t like that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      Tarnished by last week’s riot at the Capitol, Donald Trump is ending his presidency with his lowest-ever poll numbers.

       

      A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll pegs Trump’s approval at just 34 percent, the lowest in four years of tracking opinions of the president’s job performance. More than six in 10 voters — 63 percent — disapprove.

       

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      How Ted Cruz wasted his intellect to back Donald Trump’s fraud

      As a reminder, both Cruz and Hawley went to Ivy League schools and clerked on the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Punchy

      @Baud: that after 2 impeachments, a pandemic response that was as bad as they get, and all the lies, stealing, etc….more than a third of the country is still all “hells yeah, Trump!” is a terrible sign going forward.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Tarnished by last week’s riot at the Capitol, Donald Trump is ending his presidency with his lowest-ever poll numbers. 

      I guess the rest of this Soviet shitpile’s bastard presidency was just fucking awesome!

      Suck an ass’s ass, POLITICO!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      Did anyone see Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) hysterical, hyperbolic and just plain weird statement to defend his (nonexistent) honor and (shitty) reputation, apparently in response to a bill to censure him? The statement included an account of his clean driving record. He should STFU and hope censure is the worst consequence he faces. He ought to be expelled.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Punchy:

      Trump, mostly by chance, also enjoyed a good economy, and a lot of his supporters saw their 401(k)’s improve.  We already know from the election that 46% prefer Trump despite anything.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar implicated by activist in Capitol insurrection

      There is more than a little irony in a situation when a couple of guys who spread conspiracy theories about election fraud are implicated in what they’ll call a conspiracy theory.

      A little bit of “you reap what you sow.”

      A little bit of “what goes around comes around.”

      A little bit of “karma is a b****.”

      The right-wing political activist Ali Alexander says that Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs worked with him to plan pro-Trump rallies, including the one that ended with an attack on the Capitol.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mrmoshpotato

      One of my buddies about the Wisconsin at Michigan basketball game last night:

      This game was like watching someone drive over a badger with a bus, then backing up over the badger, before getting out of the bus, beating the shit out of the badger’s corpse with a baseball bat before desecrating its corpse and using its intestines in a satanic ritual to bring the badger back to life, only to run the badger over with the bus again.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      Question relating to a recent LGM post I saw: Has Jacobin magazine always been trash, or were they once decent and went downhill? I remember years ago they got a pretty good write up in Vox.

      Reply

