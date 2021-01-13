Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sympathy For The Douchenozzles

by | 78 Comments

This post is in: 

A counterpoint from reader Desargues:

Excuse me, Tim, but I have to disagree with your framing. You did what they call “himpathy” in feminist theory. Reflexively empathizing with the bad guys. You know who’s had to literally fear for their lives from day 1 on their job in Congress? Ilhan Omar, AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and a few others like them. Constant death threats — out in the open, not from an anonymous payphone — plus daily incitement by the braying beasts like Limpballs and his animal ilk.

These Republicans deserve no sympathy from anyone. They have choices, and they’ve always had a choice. They’ve made their choices, and whatever risk they incur is their problem, not our problem. Please update your understanding.

Yep. This complaint describes me to a T. And if you disagree with that then you’re going to disagree with me.

Lemme tell you a quick story about a Republican I knew a long time ago. This guy was one of those aggravating hoo-rah milbloggers who popped up like fireweed after 9/11. These guys all had their blog-rings and friends’ blogs on the left margin of the page and award bugs down the right margin like “second most popular milblog, signals or intelligence, top 800-1000 traffic, 2002” or “RCP wipes self regularly prize, 2003”. He was a bit of a blowhard who helped Erickson start RedState, but he let anyone comment on his blog and he was more fun to annoy than a brick like Jim Hoft. I wouldn’t say I was friendly per se, but I did try to write with what you could call “himpathy”. I made a point to disagree about the topic and not his character or hygeine.

Anyway, after a while that blogger got so annoyed with the George W. cult’s brainless groupthink that in ’04 he invited me to join him on the blog. And that’s how some medium profile diarist at Daily Kos became a writer on a crappy right wing milblog called Balloon Juice. It was a weird time.

So yeah, I lean towards this “himpathy” thing. I like the dissonant feeling of seeing from a different angle. That’s true even and maybe especially when it’s hostile. I will also say as an old activist that I have learned to use it tactically. I tried the “at” theory of change, and I have tried the “with” theory of change, and if I had to rank them I’d say that “at” feels a *lot* more satisfying but the “with” method gets better results.

So the operative question here is, what am I after? I want the Republican party to break into smaller parts so we Democrats (if we hold together) can beat them in the next election like a rented stepchild. It happens that right on this day we have arrived at a moment that I’ve been expecting for a long, long time. To wit, we are looking at a powerful and (hopefully) irreversible break between Chamber of Commerce Republicans who just want to steal everyone’s money versus Trumpist maniacs looking for some Khmer Rouge regime of insanity and murder. That’s an opportunity that comes up once in a lifetime, and I’d like to seize it. If I have to convince people like Pat Toomey they want to work with a liberal asshole like me more than with dangerously unstable colleagues like Goehmert, Nunes, Tuberville, or Hawley, then the scumrag who *isn’t* interested in genocide gets a warm hug from me.

Now, imagining we had Bart Stupak-type blue dogs to convince, those guys would get quite a lot of my attention. You can’t split Republicans without Democrats holding together. Thankfully (in one sense anyway) Stupak, Blanche Lincoln, Evan Bayh, those guys are all gone. Hell, one of the great no-shits-to-give barn burner speeches last week came from Conor Lamb. There just isn’t enough daylight between ‘the squad’ and Democratic leadership to matter right now. The edge of the knife is in the Republican party, and if giving some of them a hug helps me push the knife in further then that’s what I’m gonna do. If that inspires you to tear me a new one, well, you came to the right place.

    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      @Danton: Yes, you do win a prize — by commenting first, you now will avoid the fate of your famous namesake.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldster

      Wait, so you’re trying to defend your course of action by saying that it led you to Balloon Juice??

      “If the rule you followed brought you to this [gesturing around at the pet fur and naked mopping], of what use was the rule?”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      I agree. If ‘pity’ and ‘sympathy’ are interpreted as feeling sorry for someone because of haphazard misfortune, the GOPers do not deserve that. And to the extent those two feelings lead to thoughts that they deserve any kind of help, then that is going in the wrong direction.

      They got themselves into their current mess, and they have to start at least trying to help themselves, and showing that they’ve helped themselves by telling the truth and speaking and acting in good faith. My only suggestion is that they talk with progressive and liberal members who have had to deal with being smeared with lies for years, and had to deal with the danger that treatment brings.

      But, as I noted in a previous thread, the GOPers might be in a worse fix than they  think. The deranged die-hard Trumpsters will come after the GOPers after the prophecy is failed, no matter what they did or did not do. Maybe the Congresscriminals who may be sneaking guns into the House chamber will be exempted, but I’m not sure about that. Edit: they may need to brandish the gun and get arrested or barred, to show they really tried their best in good faith, willing to sacrifice themselves for the cause. That is about the only thing that the Trumpster base respects, because, so far, they are not willing to do that themselves, at least intentionally.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Desargues

      Thank you, Tim. You gave me much to think about. I share your strategic objectives, of course.

      Speaking as an aging white dude about John’s age, I wish the likes of us can find it in ourselves to let the women speak for a while, and listen to what they have to go through, every damn day.

      Also, who drive ABL away? I’ll never forgive them for that! :-

       

      Beating rented mules is wrong, let alone stepchildren. (Where do you rent them?) We should switch to “beating them like a Georgia Republican.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m in.  Your argument makes a great deal of sense and I think I’m already subscribed to the newsletter.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bighorn Ordovician Dolomite

      @Tim F: Darrell, oh those were the days!  As long as I am making an EXTREMELY rare comment, it’s good to see you back on “the juice” Tim.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hungry Joe

      So the local pro-Nazi sympathizers/collaborators, having had enough, may be turning against the occupying German Nazis as our tanks roll into their town. We’ll accept their help, but no way do we include them in a restored City Council.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      John S.

      And that’s how some medium profile diarist at Daily Kos became a writer on a crappy right wing milblog called Balloon Juice. It was a weird time.

      It sure was a weird time. Back then, this blog was infested with insane right wingers (TallDave, Darrell, DefenseGuy, etc.) and there were precious few liberals here. There was always something about Cole that kept me coming back, aside from the fact I was young and just liked arguing with people.

      I honestly don’t know how many John Coles there are left out there, who are able to step back from the brink and change their minds.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Desargues:

      Speaking as an aging white dude about John’s age, I wish the likes of us can find it in ourselves to let the women speak for a while, and listen to what they have to go through, every damn day.

      This. Women, particularly minority women, operate in an environment and against challenges that old white dudes cannot even begin to fathom.

      Here is a nice primer, courtesy of author John Scalzi.

      I’m okay with identifying, isolating, and pressing those precious few Republicans who have not completely lost their fucking minds to engage with the Democratic leadership and the upcoming agenda. My congresscritter gave lip-service to the fascists as afterthought, as in ” oh yeah, I gotta check this box to keep the flying monkeys at bay.” Far from perfect, but it’s what I got to work with because the guy just won re-election 60-40 in a heavily fucked up (i.e. gerrymandered) district. I’m waiting to see where he landed on the impeachment vote today, as there are plenty of pinch-me-am-I-dreaming fucking Confederate flags flying in front of houses and on the backs of pickup trucks around here.

      Does he deserve my ire or my engagement? The staff in his office I’ve spoken with have been steady, even when I announce myself as a Dem.

      Senator Portman, otoh, deserves to be pelted with rotting fruit at each and every opportunity.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mary G

      I seem to remember you taking a bit of shit back in the day, but nevertheless, you persisted, you resisted, and you lit the path out of the darkness for Cole to come over. Or maybe not. I was only an occasional lurker then.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      VeniceRiley

      We are aware, and that’s why Biden got the nomination. Practical like that! Doesn’t mean we need it explained to us here. Maybe I should start thinking of this blog as a place where white guys talk down RWNJs. Not my circus. Not my monkeys.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Fleeting Expletive

      If Trump is calling legislators with threats to make them fear their families’ safety, isn’t that actionable by the FCC, defanged though it is, or the carrier itself?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tim F

      @Baud

      Ehh. He wasn’t my first choice, but he wasn’t my last either. Personally I think you need a good cop-bad cop mix to get Republicans on board, and it works better when the President is a credible enough threat for Congressional Democrats to say to their Republican colleagues ‘work with us or you’ll get pissed off dad instead’. Obama was wrong guy for that and I don’t think Biden is ready for it either. My pick was Elizabeth Warren, both because I liked her best on policy and capability grounds and because I thought she would make an excellent bad cop.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cacti

      The monster that the GOP spent 4 decades creating, feeding, and nurturing has come to eat them.

      Concern from me:  …

      Reply
    31. 31.

      eponymous

      I appreciate the viewpoint in the OP – I am currently incandescent with rage, as I have been the past week, but some perspective is always valuable. Do you really see any of the current repubs that might actually become sane, though?

      What do we do with our rage? I do the basic things – write postcards, donate, walk – but there is still a huge volcanic well of it with nowhere to go. Old, arthritic woman here is not about to take up a gun – I’d likely shoot myself in the foot first. Plus I don’t really want to kill anyone.

      I am very happy that I can call my representative, Diana DeGette, and say attagirl, and now my two senators, Bennet and Hickenlooper (not Gardner! Yay!) to say attaboy. Something to celebrate there…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Tim F: Interesting.  Biden wasn’t my first choice, but if I were thinking of supporting someone who could work with business side of the GOP against the Nazis, he would have been, because of his personality and well as his relationships.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Feathers

      I understand the urge and need for outreach to the hopefully soon to be ex-Republicans. However, it is a mistake to claim that this is morally superior to those who are still seeing this as a battle for the victims of their violence and hatred. If you are in a position (white and probably male) to reach out to people who are likely to listen to you about why they need to man up and join the 21st century, then go for it, bring as many out of darkness as you can. Just don’t shit on the people who aren’t willing to forgive and forget. They’ve got good reasons. Let them be and do your thing.

      Another thing, be sure to let them know that in the battles, the rest of the world has moved forward. Every human has intrinsic moral worth.Humanity requires a willingness to accept that climate change is happening and fight against it.  “Because the Bible says so” is fine for making your own personal choices, but not anything others have to agree to.

      As to elected officials, if someone feels that threats to their physical safety mean that they cannot do what is right, the correct choice is to resign from their office and allow someone else to take their place. Voting the wrong way out of fear is never right. Understandable, but never the right thing to do.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @Tim F:

      I think in this case, I think KH could step into bad cop role.. I mean prosecutors do it all the time. I’m sure she can bring the hammer and if not, she’ll beat you and do some dancing when she’s done.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tim F

      @Baud

      On the plus side, I think Kamala Harris is ready and able to dog walk Republicans who try to play her like McConnell played Obama. I hope that Joe takes her advice early and often.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      D Gardner

      @BruceFromOhio: If you’re willing to disclose, I’m curious which district you’re in. I’m in OH-1, with the execrable Steve Chabot.

      To your final point, I’m willing to start a garden this spring for the sole purpose of growing tomatoes (which I loathe), letting them rot, and then developing the Dayton-to-Columbus Trebuchet Of Dissent to deliver said vile fruits (yes, I think they are) to a richly deserving asshole like Portman.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Msb

      Tim, while I completely agree with the expressed aim, and the need for empathy to accomplish it, you’re overlooking the gender element here, as Desargues and BrucefromOhio pointed out.

      “let the women speak for a while, and listen to what they have to go through, every damn day”, as well as empathizing with Rs. I’m pretty good at empathizing, and imagining what AOC went through, a physically small woman of color wondering if her own colleagues might turn her over to be beaten/raped/killed or all of the above, makes me sick and furious.

      In addition, Bruce linked to Scalzi’s post on white male privilege, “the lowest difficulty setting”, which is the best intro explanation that I’ve ever seen. Recommended. 

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Tim F

      @Feathers

      I did not claim that it is morally superior. I defended it on tactical grounds, and pointed out that it’s my nature (which obviously would influence my thinking). I am not as interested in a moral argument right now because I think the danger is too immediate for that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jeffro

      we are looking at a powerful and (hopefully) irreversible break between Chamber of Commerce Republicans who just want to steal everyone’s money versus Trumpist maniacs looking for some Khmer Rouge regime of insanity and murder.

      Yes. THIS. Keep the pressure on corporate America…let the GOP know how it feels when someone “starves the beast”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Woodrow/asim

      Sure. I like this. In theory.

      In practice, it has to happen with two at least things I think are critical to avoiding a re-run of this crap in American society:

      • Gov’t and Media leading the charge for Truth and Reconciliation efforts, around the history of White Supremacy — the main motive force around every one of these goddamn breaks from civilized society this country has endured. Without an honest and full assessment, we’ll be right back here in a generation — or less.
      • People not looking to marginalized groups (including Women, to be really clear!) to lead in this bridge-building effort. I trust I don’t need to detail why, but it is why Biden might just be the perfect person for these times, oddly enough.
      Reply
    49. 49.

      Msb

      Oh, and let’s beat the Rs like a rug, not a person. Good exercise for the beater and it improves the rug but doesn’t hurt it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lofgren

      Meh. I feel comfortable that I can have sympathy for Trump supporters with regards to certain aspects of their experience without it contaminating my sympathy for their victims. We’re all just living in the world that none of us made, reacting as best we can. Even a sadistic serial killer is just trying to figure out how to be in society. Doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be held accountable for their choices nor that their victims don’t deserve justice nor that they shouldn’t sometimes be locked up for the safety of everybody else, if only because we have nothing better to do with them. I can hold sympathy for conservatives and sympathy for their victims in my head at the same time.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      mac8

      Chiming in to co-sign the “pelting Portman with rotten fruit” idea.

      I don’t think my rep (OH-16) will vote yes on impeachment but he’s not a member of the crazy caucus, so I’m glad for that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Martin

      I really encourage people listen to Chris Hayes and Ta Nehisi on ‘Why is this happening’.

      Ta Nehisi makes the point I raised with my legislators, that if you truly believe that the election was stolen, you should be 100% in support of the Capitol attack. If you believe that Democrats violated the constitution and are installing a president in violation of the law, then a last minute violent uprising is not only wrong, it’s moral. Its the thing our lawmakers swear to do in their oath.

      You cannot separate the lie from the obligation to defend the nation by force. The incitement wasn’t the ‘march to the capitol’, the incitement was the lie that the election was stolen. And the incitement is on every lawmaker that repeated it.

      So I think the himpathy argument is misplaced. If Mike Pence had installed Donald Trump last Wed, I’d be in DC right now wielding my trusty shovel in breaking down the front door of Congress. This isn’t to excuse any of the death threats, even if they rightfully believed that, merely to note that this is a situation that is not easy to extrapolate to other areas.

      And the narrative around the attackers is misplaced if you don’t put primary responsibility on all those who told the big lie to start with. All of them. Not just Trump, but every one. They created an environment where violence was deemed a moral act. That is completely separate from the threats against the women in Congress, but again, if the tables were turned the female members of Congress who were in support of installing Trump in office against the law should not be excepted from that violence in defense of the nation.

      Our unwillingness to face and address random and systemic violence against women complicates our understanding and accurately assigning blame and the magnitude of that blame. Our unwillingness to face and address public officials lying does so as well. When we discuss this situation, we need to try and find a way to disassemble the multitude of sins occurring here.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Danton:

      “I never thought it would happen for me…” was the beginning for every great Penthouse letter, or so I heard.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      EthylEster

      @Immanentize:  Re Atrios I can visit that site only occasionally. It IMO has become “THIS SUCKY BLOG” that he always joked about. More than half the time there isn’t even a link to support his 3 sentence post. And his commenters are still doing the “Frist”/”First” thing.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Cacti: There was a video in the last thread too, of the insurrectionists with detailed floor plans and their organized plan to go after Reps.

      Clearly organized ahead of time and almost certainly with some help from the inside.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      @cain:

      I’m sure [Harris] can bring the hammer and if not, she’ll beat you and do some dancing when she’s done.

      It’s a shame Harris dances in Converses, though, intead of something like steel-toe Doc Martens.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      jl

      Another thing is that almost all of them are very rich, or rich, or very well off. They haven’t had much experience with exposure to any  serious risk before. At least when they  are sober.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Chetan Murthy

      I didn’t read Tim F’s prior post on Toomey et al, but I did read this OP with interest.  And it reminded me of something ….

      In my technical I/T career, I used to always prize “being correct”.  I thought it was really, really important.  I used to say that “we should make decisions so that, 20yr from now, when we look back, we can see that they were correct with those 20yr of hindsight and evidence.”  Once I was railing at some stupidity that some jokers had perpetrated, that was costing customers and “The Company” serious money.  I’d written angry letters to some people trying to get them to fix the problem.  And my friend R. at one point stopped me, and said:

      “Chet, are you trying to prove your point, or are you trying to change people’s minds?”

      That was illuminating.  I just didn’t care enough about changing people’s minds: all I cared about was the correct decision.  Period.  But it’s important to have people who care about that latter thing.  [heh, spit] In Atlas Shrugged, Hank Reardon invents a new kind of metal, but he can’t really make headway until he meets a guy who helps him sell it.  You need both the right idea, *and* the person who can sell that idea, in order to change the world.

      So while I agree that we have to keep in mind the truth, we have to be mindful of rectitude, sadly, if we’re going to win, we need people who can, y’know, figure out what it takes to convince Pat Toomey to side with us for a while.  Etc.

      I don’t begrudge my friend R. for his wanting to convince people: he’s responsible for one of the only two times somebody shipped my code [the rest was all bugfixes].  And he was able to do that, b/c he was good at getting thru to people.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      West of the Rockies

      @lofgren:

      It’s tricky moral ground.  I felt sympathy for the woman executed yesterday even though she had committed a horrific crime.  Her wretched upbringing contributed mightily to her dreadful behavior.  I can despise her actions and lament her victimization.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Redshift

      I tuned into the impeachment debate, and had to turn it off almost immediately because of a GOP douchenozzle going with the Big Lie of “Democrats cheered BLM riots” and asking why there’s a double standard about different parties “calling for violence.”

      Bleah. It’s historic, but my blood pressure can’t take it.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Desargues

      I have been reading this blog since the days when that redneck dude with the “GET A BRAIN MORANS” was the meme du jour. Bill Frist. Turdblossom. Bush’s “I know how hard it is for you to put food on your family.” Darth Cheney shooting a dude in the face, then making him apologize (for walking into Dick’s buckshot, I guess). Good times…

      Bless all the people on this blog who’ve helped me keep my sanity for lo these 16 years and counting now…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Footage Shows Trump Rioters Discussing Capitol Floor Plan, Plotting Strategy to Move Through the Building

      A new video has emerged from the invasion of the U.S. Capitol, and it appears to show rioters coming up with a plan for storming through the building.

      The video shows a group of people inside the building while a man was heard asking his cohorts “what’s the floor plan?” As the group strategized their next move, a woman with a megaphone consulted them through a broken window and gave them instructions for how to force their way through.

      “We should probably coordinate together if you’re going to take this building,” she said.

       

       

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/tv/shocking-footage-shows-trump-rioters-discussing-capitol-floor-plan-plotting-strategy-to-move-through-the-building/

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Cacti

      @MisterForkbeard: The Capitol Police Chief and Chief Deputy were also MIA on a day when they knew violence was on the way, and nothing more than the usual security detail, in standard uniform, was put on duty to protect the Capitol.

      I think something far more foul than a spontaneous mob attack was at work here.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Nora Lenderbee

      Maybe I’m misunderstanding something. I think it’s perfectly fine to work with some GOPers for exactly as long as it is useful. I advocate treating them like humans rather than demons (as the Dems have been treated). Making the best of whatever potential allies you have is good politics. I don’t feel one bit of sympathy or empathy for them, and I see no reason to.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Kent

      The GOP is really a bunch of different tribes that have coalesced around Trump for now, but aren’t necessarily permanently welded together.  I have a ginormous extended family spread across 15-20 states and I have cousins and such that are represent each group.  No reason to think they all need to stay wedded at the hip.  They mostly dislike each other.  Here are some real examples of GOP voters within my own family:

      Cousin #1:  Wealthy 50-something chiropractor.  Recently sold his practice in Bend OR so he and his wife could move to Phoenix AZ can be closer to their kids and grandkids.  Big into fly fishing and golfing and volunteer coaching golf and soccer.  Mostly votes GOP because he ran a 10-person practice and had to endlessly deal with payroll and endless red tape from the local level to the federal level.  He sat on the school board for a while.  We go golfing together and used to share season tix to the Timbers before he moved.  He can’t stand the the religious Fundies and MAGA idiots.  He liked Romney and McCain and a candidate like Kasich would probably make his leg twitch.  I don’t know how he voted in 2020 but wouldn’t be surprised if it was Biden.

      Cousin #2:  Rather wacky prepper type who lives in rural Nevada and has been trying to get a diatomaceous earth mining operation off the ground for a decade.  He’s always on the verge of striking it rich and bankruptcy at any moment in time.  Kind of a weird mix of conspiracy theory survivalist and libertarian.  Likely to be rattling off about things like the Tri Lateral Commission if you let him corner you.  Completely no-religious and can’t stand the Fundie moralizing.

       

      Cousin #3.  Right wing evangelical Mennonite preacher who gave up farming to “plant” a church in rural northern PA (apparently because PA doesn’t have enough churches).  Yes, there are evangelical fundie Mennonites.  We don’t talk, but his FB feed is a mix of shots of baptizing his flock in the local river, videos of them defying covid restrictions in church, and lots of praise of Trump for appointing pro-life judges like Barrett.  He’s a total MAGAt but only because Trump coddles the fundies, not for any traditional GOP economic reason.

      Cousin #4.  50-something prison guard in rural Michigan.  Complete and total MAGAt.  His FB feed is about half MAGA conspiracy and #stopthesteal nonsense and about half deer and duck hunting pics and pro 2nd Amendment nonsense.  Big time Kool-Aid drinker

      Cousin #5.  Upper middle class tech company project manager in the Seattle suburbs.  Been a loyal Republican forever and loyal Trump supporter.  Hard core Trumper in 2016, kind of radio silent lately.  Too smart to buy into all the latest bullshit about stolen elections.  Kind of a nerdy Scott Adams (Dilbert) type who is mostly GOP because he is sociopathic, not for religious reasons.  The kind who wants to drown the government in the bathtub because he is all self-made and why can’t everyone else be self-reliant like him?

      I can see them splitting off into 3 separate GOP tribes.

      The pro-business wealthier types into the Romney and Kasich group who like low taxes and small government but aren’t otherwise stupid or Fundie.  They will always be political and vote because rich white people always vote.

      The Religious fundies who are mostly poor and have shitty lives and want everyone else’s lives to be shitty too.  They will never be Dems because they are racist and hate cities.  Best we can hope is that they recede from political engagement which largely happened before the last time they reached a political peak during the 1920s with the Scopes Trial in 1925.  They mostly went away for 5 decades until the 1980s and Reagan brought them back into politics.

      The rural MAGA types who are mostly into hunting, fishing, boats, guns, and sports and didn’t really even know they were a tribe of their own until Trump came along.  They are more MAGA than GOP.  They don’t give a shit about policy except as it pertains to guns.  They will never be Dems because they are racist and hate diversity and cities.  Best we can hope is that they get distracted again with sports, hunting, and guns and disengage from politics.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      BruceFromOhio

      @D Gardner:  I’m with @mac8 in OH-16, Anthony Gonzalez. I lost Betty Sutton in the Great Buckeye Gerrymander following the 2010 census.

      Chabot, Jordan mystify me. They don’t seem to actually do anything related to constituents. Gonzalez, to his credit, phone-stormed at the beginning of the pandemic to get constituents on townhall calls to talk about the county and state health department guidance. He shutdown the shouters, and allowed his own personal story to come through – very humanizing. So it’s tough for me to slot him in with the fascists and sedition-mongers. I’m giving him room to run on this impeachment vote, and will then decide where to go. I do not see him folding his vote to align with death threats from the fascisti.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      EthylEster

      @Fleeting Expletive: It is my opinion (that is, it is what I think is going on but I cannot find anything on the tubes to support it) that Trump supporters  are making threats. Because of the many inflammatory statements Trump has made in the past. And these threats are now aimed at folks who are shocked, shocked I tell you to have to be inconvenienced by fear for their lives. More Chickens coming home to roost. But I don’t think the FCC can do anything at this point. Five years ago, maybe. But not now.

      Five years ago is when IIRC I heard a journo ask Trump what he thought about one of his supporters beating up a guy at or outside one of the first rallies. Trump’s reply was “Maybe he needed beating up”. That was my “Oh, shit,  we’re in deep trouble” moment.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      charon

      Interesting backstory, Tim.  I discovered Balloon Juice back when you were the only poster other than Cole.  I did not pay much attention to right wing blogs back then, but I made an exception for Balloon Juice for a window into Conservative think , as:

       

      A)  Cole seemed intelligent and reasonable and much more intellectually honest than most righties, and

      B) There were also the occasional Tim F posts that I liked.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Martin

      @West of the Rockies: Right. She was a victim of a terrible life. She did a terrible thing. And then the government did a terrible thing.

      It doesn’t excuse her actions, but it should temper how we punish those actions. And we certainly shouldn’t have the government seeking vindictive violence for those actions.

      Reply

