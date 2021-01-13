Euro Disney was originally dubbed Paris Disneyland, but its location is well beyond the limits of the city itself. One of the big subway lines (RER) terminates at Euro Disney, so it’s easily accessible from the city. My grandfather’s beach house in Newport Beach was 30 minutes from Disneyland, and I went first within months of its opening in 1955. While it was more polished than Knots Berry Farm or the Alligator Farm at the time, it was still pretty funky and basic. As it’s evolved, it’s become much slicker, but there remains an old timey feel of the roots underneath. Euro Disney, on the other hand, feels like a corporate formula all the way to the bones. I went with my daughter (who also had Disneyland experiences as a child), and we both felt the dissonance of this inhuman, corporate excrescence that has been inflicted on the French landscape. I’d been curious about this place from the time of its initial proposal, and that itch has been scratched.