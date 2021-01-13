Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 8/10

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 8/10

by | 17 Comments

On the Road

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

Paris gets pretty strange at times, not necessarily more than other cities, but it seems to stand out more because of the contrast with the formality of the Paris architectural infrastructure.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 7

Euro Disney was originally dubbed Paris Disneyland, but its location is well beyond the limits of the city itself.  One of the big subway lines (RER) terminates at Euro Disney, so it’s easily accessible from the city.  My grandfather’s beach house in Newport Beach was 30 minutes from Disneyland, and I went first within months of its opening in 1955.  While it was more polished than Knots Berry Farm or the Alligator Farm at the time, it was still pretty funky and basic.  As it’s evolved, it’s become much slicker, but there remains an old timey feel of the roots underneath.  Euro Disney, on the other hand, feels like a corporate formula all the way to the bones.  I went with my daughter (who also had Disneyland experiences as a child), and we both felt the dissonance of this inhuman, corporate excrescence that has been inflicted on the French landscape.  I’d been curious about this place from the time of its initial proposal, and that itch has been scratched.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 6

Photo credit for this mime goes to my daughter.  The edit is mine, but the camera was in her hands.  Location is Montmartre.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 5

This gentleman shopper is inspecting goldfish in oversized brandy snifters on display at a Paris shop during the early 70’s.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 4

Rainy day tourist shopping.  Paris is frequently overcast or raining, and the condition is called “la grisaille”.  Time to find a cozy bistro.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 3

The Pompidou museum is characteristic of French radical architecture, of which I am not a fan.  Half the museum’s exhibits are more about the story behind the work than any kind of intrinsic aesthetic quality.  On the other hand, there are some lovely Balthus paintings as well as some interesting Picassos and other important pieces that I quite enjoy.  Incidentally, anyone wanting to see works of Picasso should make the effort to visit the Picasso museum located in the Marais neighborhood of Paris.  There is a sizeable inventory of high quality work.  Another very good museum to check out is the Paris Museum of Modern Art.  It’s not particularly large, but there is some interesting work that I have not seen elsewhere.  Also, the Louvre has the most important collection of Islamic art outside the middle east.  Unfortunately, the exhibition of that art wasn’t due to open until two months after the end of my final trip to Paris.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 2

Another angle of the Pompidou museum taken from the Rambuteau subway entrance.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10 1

Yet another shot of the Pompidou museum.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 8 of 10

Narrow streets.  Lots of cars.

  Benw
  CaseyL
  Chetan Murthy
  Comrade Colette
  JanieM
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  Lapassionara
  randy khan
  scav
  Steve from Mendocino
  Steve in the ATL
  Suzanne
  Wag

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Comrade Colette

      Second!

      I can’t stand mimes, but I did enjoy some of the other crazy street performers outside the Centre Pompidou. (Security will chase people away from most other venues.)

      ETA: Steve, the invisible goldfish reminds me: did you ever visit the bird market on the Île de la Cité?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      When I worked in Paris in the early 90s, we used to take the escalators to the rooftop of Centre Pompidou, where there was a lovely little coffeeshop with a *brilliant* view of the city.  Loved it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Chetan Murthy: I was gonna say, the only good thing about that place is the view from the top floor, which has the added bonus of not including the Pompidou Center

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve from Mendocino

      @Lapassionara: I’m old. I have pretty bad sleep apnea. I have a terrible tremor in my hands, which is deeply embarrassing in restaurants. I can’t drink wine because of blood pressure. The city is becoming an increasingly generic modern city and less quirky than what I knew over all those years. And most of the people I most cared about have died. I have my memories and my photos.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lapassionara

      @Steve from Mendocino: it has changed in the years I have been traveling there, but it is still the most intriguing city in my view. I love the street life, the markets, the small examples of daily life that are so lovely. I will go back to Paris soon, I hope, as being there reminds me of the beauty of everyday.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      scav

      Thing about the Beaubourg, there were always people around it, street performers, etc. Of course everyone hated it at first, but Parisians always do, and at some point it’s rather like one’s crazy uncle. They get rather fond if it in an odd way. Well, except for la Tour Montparnasse;  I don’t think many ever warmed to that one.  Or the new library. I think the quip about the best thing is being on it so that one doesn’t have to see it has been said about the Eiffel Tower, la Tour M and Beaubourg.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JanieM

      When I started to scroll down and saw the first picture but not the explanation, I sort of did a double-take. Like, is this an infrared shot or something? All that pink and red! ;-)

      I went to Disneyland in 1961 and 1972. In 1961, at age 11, I was dazzled. In 1972, just out of college, I was beyond cynical, and particularly nauseated by the epitaph on the gravestone outside the fort in Frontierland: “He died fighting for the right.” Yeah, right. I’ve been to Disney World a lot, not unconnected with the fact that my sister works there. Big topic.

      I think the rainy day one is my fave of this set. Also the last one. The only “big” city I’ve spent a lot of time in is Boston, but I’ve loved my few visits to London and NYC. Even if I never saw a famous site or attraction, I’d go again just for the chance to wander the endless variety of streets and neighborhoods.

      As to the “big” city of Boston — I went there to college from a midwestern town of about 20,000. One of my first dates was with a guy from my class who was not only Chinese-American — I had never met an Asian in my home town — but from New York City. We walked and walked that night, and I was quite bemused when he talked about how homesick he was for the big city. Boston seemed plenty big to me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      My one and only visit to Paris was in 1981, and we got there while the Louvre was closed for something or other.  We visited the Pompadou instead, and I remember nothing except bitter disappointment that we were there instead of the Louvre.  (Sorry, Pompidou!)

      That shot of Euro Disney, good lord.  It looks like a knock-off of Hotel Coronado – which I love the look of! – but FFS, not as a replicant trying to pass itself off as Olde European architecture.  Grrr.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      The Pompidou museum is characteristic of French radical architecture

      Designed by a Briton and an Italian.
      Not really in any French tradition.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      randy khan

      I totally agree about the Picasso museum, which is quite good and packs a lot into a pretty small place (considering his output).  The lighting fixtures are even interesting.

      The Pompidou is a pretty wild building, but it’s very functional as a museum.  One thing that was striking was that, unlike the Louvre or D’Orsay, it seems to have some huge gaps in its collection, notably post-WWII art, which was dominated by Americans and is pretty thin.  (Let me put it this way:  The Milwaukee Art Museum, which is pretty good, but not in the same general class as any national museum in Europe, has a better collection of work from, oh, 1945 to 1965.)  This seemed odd until I remembered that France was pretty poor after WWII, and of course the center of the art world had shifted away from Paris, so it was much harder to collect the top work from that era.

      On the other hand, from around 1900 to 1945, the collection is pretty darned impressive.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Wag

      I love your photos, and it is a pleasure to see the city evolve over the years.

      As incongruous as the Pompidou Center is, it really is a photogenic building.  I was first in Paris in 83, when the Centré was new. As I recall they described it as a building turned inside out.  The escalator up to the roof provides a great view of the neighborhood.

      i last went to Paris two years ago. I took my teenage twins to the Pompidou center, and we had a great time. Several interesting exhibits, and the architecture continues to contrast nicely with the surrounding city.

      Reply

