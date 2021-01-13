Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Good luck with your asparagus.

We still have time to mess this up!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Women: they get shit done

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Verified, but limited!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I personally stopped the public option…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

How has Obama failed you today?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Snow Day

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Snow Day

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

The waning days of 2020 saw a cold Pacific storm roll though southern California bring thunder, lightning(a rarity here) and heavy rain. It also brought snow to lower elevations(though not a low as 2019), so the first thing to do once the storm clouds passed was to head to the Baldwin Hills to get some photos of Los Angeles with a snowy backdrop. I took both my NX1 for visual shots and the modified NX300 for IR shots. With the exception of the panorama at the end of this set, all the photos were processed in RAW Therapee(as opposed to Lightroom) to emulate different film types(Ektachrome 100, Kodachrome 64, and Aerocrhrome for IR).

I was intending to park close to the ridge at the northern portion of the park that is a favorite for photographers, but the parking was a nightmare there so I headed over to La Brea and parked on a side street east of the park and hiked up from the south side of the park.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 7
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

On the first ridge after you climb up from La Brea you find this concrete sculpture of a diamondback rattlesnake. This was shot with a wide aperture for a bokeh effect and processed with Ektachrome emulation.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 6
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

Each successive ridge moving north is a bit higher so that the foreground houses block the view less and less. This photo was processed without any film emulation.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 5
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

Why do the greens a bit more “green” in this shot? Kodachrome, of course.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 4
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

Looking in the other direction towards Santa Monica, the land mass extending out from the coast is Point Dume in Malibu.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 3
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

Looking north to the ridge that extends furthest to the east(you can see the trees at the far right), the Hollywood Sign sits under the snow capped peaks.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 2
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

I like how the view if framed by these two shrubs.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day 1
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

This is as far north as I traveled in the park, it is behind the “I Have A Dream” monument to Dr. King. The view has Mt. San Antonio directly over the skyscrapers of downtown LA.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Snow Day
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CADecember 29, 2020

The panorama shows how big the LA basin is, from Josephine Peak on the left to the Chino Hills on the right.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • JPL
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Van Buren
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.