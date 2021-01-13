On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

The waning days of 2020 saw a cold Pacific storm roll though southern California bring thunder, lightning(a rarity here) and heavy rain. It also brought snow to lower elevations(though not a low as 2019), so the first thing to do once the storm clouds passed was to head to the Baldwin Hills to get some photos of Los Angeles with a snowy backdrop. I took both my NX1 for visual shots and the modified NX300 for IR shots. With the exception of the panorama at the end of this set, all the photos were processed in RAW Therapee(as opposed to Lightroom) to emulate different film types(Ektachrome 100, Kodachrome 64, and Aerocrhrome for IR).

I was intending to park close to the ridge at the northern portion of the park that is a favorite for photographers, but the parking was a nightmare there so I headed over to La Brea and parked on a side street east of the park and hiked up from the south side of the park.