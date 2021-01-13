On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
The waning days of 2020 saw a cold Pacific storm roll though southern California bring thunder, lightning(a rarity here) and heavy rain. It also brought snow to lower elevations(though not a low as 2019), so the first thing to do once the storm clouds passed was to head to the Baldwin Hills to get some photos of Los Angeles with a snowy backdrop. I took both my NX1 for visual shots and the modified NX300 for IR shots. With the exception of the panorama at the end of this set, all the photos were processed in RAW Therapee(as opposed to Lightroom) to emulate different film types(Ektachrome 100, Kodachrome 64, and Aerocrhrome for IR).
I was intending to park close to the ridge at the northern portion of the park that is a favorite for photographers, but the parking was a nightmare there so I headed over to La Brea and parked on a side street east of the park and hiked up from the south side of the park.
On the first ridge after you climb up from La Brea you find this concrete sculpture of a diamondback rattlesnake. This was shot with a wide aperture for a bokeh effect and processed with Ektachrome emulation.
Each successive ridge moving north is a bit higher so that the foreground houses block the view less and less. This photo was processed without any film emulation.
Why do the greens a bit more “green” in this shot? Kodachrome, of course.
Looking in the other direction towards Santa Monica, the land mass extending out from the coast is Point Dume in Malibu.
Looking north to the ridge that extends furthest to the east(you can see the trees at the far right), the Hollywood Sign sits under the snow capped peaks.
I like how the view if framed by these two shrubs.
This is as far north as I traveled in the park, it is behind the “I Have A Dream” monument to Dr. King. The view has Mt. San Antonio directly over the skyscrapers of downtown LA.
The panorama shows how big the LA basin is, from Josephine Peak on the left to the Chino Hills on the right.
