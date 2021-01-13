🚨BREAKING: Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), a Navy veteran and Annapolis grad who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said she saw fellow members of Congress "who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5, a reconnaissance for the next day." pic.twitter.com/YbZkW1qq7T — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 13, 2021

Rep. Sherrill, of the Blue Dog Caucus, was a Navy pilot and a federal prosecutor. She has an M.Sc.from the London School of Economics, and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. Since I’m not on Facebook, I’ve only seen the clip above, plus the breaking news reports, about her comments this evening… but she does not seem like the sort to throw around allegations she doesn’t fully understand.



Seeing the reporting that Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill stating that some of her colleagues gave some of the insurrectionists a “recon” tour the day before, which reminded me of reporting as it was going on that sources close to the WH were IN TOUCH WITH THE RIOTERS IN REAL TIME https://t.co/FjGkRStleX — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 13, 2021

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, as the saying goes, but I can certainly imagine some of Rep. Sherrill’s colleagues deciding to do a little ‘constituent service’, some of them possibly under the impression they were all LARPing for the lulz. From Politico:

… In a 13-minute Facebook video billed as an address to her constituents about the House’s efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the riot, Sherrill included the allegation as part of a call to hold Trump’s allies in Congress accountable as well… Sherrill did not identify the lawmakers she was referring to, how she was able to describe their activities as “reconnaissance” and how she knew they were connected to the riots that consumed the Capitol the following day. Sherrill’s office was not immediately available for comment. The startling allegation comes as lawmakers are still seeking answers about the extent of planning and coordination behind the Jan. 6 Trump rally that became the violent assault on the Capitol. Federal investigators say they’re pouring enormous resources into unearthing details of a potential “seditious conspiracy” and that some of the undisclosed evidence about what happened inside the Capitol will be “shocking.” …

Of course, there’s also a brand-new batch of dedicated GOP Death Cultists like gunbunny Lauren Boebert, or would-be firebrand Madison Cawthorpe…