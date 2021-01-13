Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Trump Insurrection Open Thread: It Only Gets Uglier

Late Night Trump Insurrection Open Thread: It Only Gets Uglier

by | 35 Comments

Rep. Sherrill, of the Blue Dog Caucus, was a Navy pilot and a federal prosecutor. She has an M.Sc.from the London School of Economics, and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. Since I’m not on Facebook, I’ve only seen the clip above, plus the breaking news reports, about her comments this evening… but she does not seem like the sort to throw around allegations she doesn’t fully understand.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, as the saying goes, but I can certainly imagine some of Rep. Sherrill’s colleagues deciding to do a little ‘constituent service’, some of them possibly under the impression they were all LARPing for the lulz. From Politico:

In a 13-minute Facebook video billed as an address to her constituents about the House’s efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the riot, Sherrill included the allegation as part of a call to hold Trump’s allies in Congress accountable as well…

Sherrill did not identify the lawmakers she was referring to, how she was able to describe their activities as “reconnaissance” and how she knew they were connected to the riots that consumed the Capitol the following day. Sherrill’s office was not immediately available for comment.

The startling allegation comes as lawmakers are still seeking answers about the extent of planning and coordination behind the Jan. 6 Trump rally that became the violent assault on the Capitol. Federal investigators say they’re pouring enormous resources into unearthing details of a potential “seditious conspiracy” and that some of the undisclosed evidence about what happened inside the Capitol will be “shocking.” …

Of course, there’s also a brand-new batch of dedicated GOP Death Cultists like gunbunny Lauren Boebert, or would-be firebrand Madison Cawthorpe…

    35Comments

    2.

      Edmund Dantes

      I didn’t watch but there are comments about AOC’s Instagram live stream from tonight included AOC talking about having a personal encounter during the insurrection (I believe) that she didn’t believe she was going to survive.

      There is apparently a lot more out there than we currently know.

      Reply
    3.

      piratedan

      Presume that in some of the briefings given to the MoC that she was able to connect dots. Guessing there is phone pings and video evidence supporting this. Wouldn’t expect a former Military Prosecutor to get out over her skis on this.

      Reply
    4.

      kindness

      You know who is going to howl bloody murder when they find out what happens to them?

      Congressional Republicans…

      Reply
    5.

      Mary G

      Here’s a scary little tidbit:

      Sarah Groh, chief of staff to “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, tells the Boston Globe that when she hid from the howling mob, she discovered that “every panic button in my office had been torn out.”

      Sure hoping for an innocent explanation for this.https://t.co/1NbNmIcB3H
      — Helen 0️⃣8️⃣ Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 13, 2021

      Reply
    6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Of course, there’s also a brand-new batch of dedicated GOP Death Cultists like gunbunny Lauren Boebert, or would-be firebrand Madison Cawthorpe…

      I still can’t believe the Capitol Police let her and other Republican fuckers into the House chambers after they skipped the metal detectors

      Reply
    10.

      mrmoshpotato

      some of them possibly under the impression they were all LARPing for the lulz

      Attacking the Capitol for fun.  Enjoy rotting in prison for fun!

      In the words of a wise man, fuck ’em!

      Reply
    14.

      feebog

      @Keith P.:

      Shouldn’t be hard to prove – cameras are everywhere, and drive storage space is dirt cheap.

      Has she gone to the FBI? Did they brush her off? Inexplicable to me why she would reveal this now otherwise.

      Reply
    15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jay:

      She faked her “packing” vid, because she damn well knows that she’s not legally allowed to carry in DC.

      It’s performative bs for the rubes.

      You don’t know this.  She really could be that stupid and crazy.  We do have a few nutters and Nazis in this new Congress.

      Reply
    16.

      Geoduck

      The acting Attorney General has evidently decided midnight a week late was a good time to release a YouTube speech about the Capitol invasion.

      And in WA state news, I was rather stunned to learn that GOP secure backbencher-for-life Jaime Herrera Beutler has officially jumped on the impeachment train.

      Reply
    20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @piratedan:

      Timothy Blodgett was sworn in as the replacement two days ago

      @Jay:

      She faked her “packing” vid, because she damn well knows that she’s not legally allowed to carry in DC.

      It’s performative bs for the rubes.

      This might be why. They still should’ve been ejected for being defiant and breaking the rules.

      Reply
    21.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Starting to sound like a few Members of Congress need to be less worried about getting primaried from the MAGA/QAnon right wing, and start to worry about being booked for an appointment in Terre Haute, Indiana, with a needle.

      Reply
    22.

      The Dangerman

      Damn. I just read on Snope’s that Mr. Taze Myself In The Jewels didn’t  pass away that way. The Darwin Award for 2021 remains in play since frying your own balls would have been the winner, close the nominations and turn off the lights.

      Reply
    23.

      CaseyL

      I thought I had heard that many of the cameras had been ripped out, as were the panic buttons in certain selected MOC offices.

      This is shaping up to be very much an inside job, which would sicken me anyway, and is even more nauseating considering one of the Capitol cops trying to keep the mob out was beaten to death.  Agents in place, moles, call them what you like, but it sounds like a lot of enemy agents were on the Capitol Police payroll.

      I do hope the press conference today by the FBI and US Attorney means they’ll continue to dig, and not just arrest/charge the obvious perps.

      Reply
    24.

      marcopolo

      @bluehill:  I don’t remember being worried in 2009.  Needless to say, for Biden’s inauguration there will be more law enforcement & National Guard folks than we currently have stationed total in both Iraq & Afghanistan (~15,000).  I’m going to assume they will do a fair amount of vetting of who they assign to this mission.

      Reply
    26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @CaseyL

      Cameras ripped out, too?!

      Agents in place, moles, call them what you like, but it sounds like a lot of enemy agents were on the Capitol Police payroll.

      When you say “enemy agents”, do you mean foreign enemy agents?

      Reply
    27.

      marcopolo

      @CaseyL:   Please don’t contribute to hyping things too much.  I have read one story that Ayanna Pressley’s CoS said the panic buttons in her office has been ripped out.  That’s it.  I have read nothing about security cameras, which I think would have gotten a fair amount of press this many days after.  Anyway, Pressley carried over her office from last term so that does seem odd but let’s wait until the investigation plays out.

      On the other hand if you have links to reporting please provide them–as opposed to “I heard so and so.”

      Reply
    28.

      Msb

      Jesus. Has she told the FBI?
      Has she told Nancy? I’ve seen that D’s are considering going nuclear on the Sedition Caucus: no cooperation on anything. Sounds like a damn good idea, if expulsion under the 14th Amendment or prosecution doesn’t happen.

      Reply
    29.

      NotMax

      @The Dangerman

      Not terribly surprising, there was something a bit fishy about it all along. That model has a large bright yellow safety cap that must be swung open to expose the trigger.

      Reply
    30.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Msb: What does “no cooperation” mean in this context, anyway? It’s not like they were voting with us.

      Does it just mean that we don’t recognize them in any way?

      Reply
    31.

      Kattails

      Don’t know if anyone checks out Malcolm Nance on twitter, but he’s replaying parts of an interview he did on Bill Maher’s show back  in November. (I gave up on Maher ages ago)–but Nance was comparing the current situation with that of Baghdad in 2003; and is now stating that we need to buckle up because we are headed into a full blown insurgency that could last for years.  Another reason to step on this as hard as possible as fast as possible.  And put as much evidence as feasible out in front of the public. There’s a set of people who voted for Trump, like my mother, who aren’t cultists but just old Republicans and the sort who just can’t bring their imaginations to bear on this.

      I just dreadfully thought of all these calls to make nice-nice.  These same people were fine with a cop summarily executing a black man, without trial, for the alleged crime of passing a $20 bill.

      I hope someone was keeping a close eye on Boebert and checking the videos afterwards. NO ONE should be admitted to that building without a full checkup.

      Reply
    32.

      Danielx

      @feebog
      Off the top of my head, I’d guess she has a family for whom she is legitimately concerned and further that she wanted time to calm down and arrange her thoughts before making her statement.

      A proposition with which I agree, in both cases. Plus possibly making arrangements for security, because the wingnuts are going to be in her face immediately.

      For something this important – guessing here – someone as intelligent and professionally trained as she appears to be would want to organize her thoughts and recollections as clearly as possible before making a statement. Bearing in mind she might have to give sworn testimony and keeping a thought out as to what scenes and people present she could personally attest.

      “I cannot swear to their thoughts and intentions, except they were screaming they wanted to hang that nebbish Mike Pence.”

      Reply
    33.

      CaseyL

      @marcopolo:

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I may be wrong, as I can’t now find any reference to missing cameras. I thought I had heard about cameras being disabled.  My apologies: I don’t mean to overhype things.

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): No, I don’t mean foreign agents, but I don’t know what else to call people who get jobs as Capitol Police and then join the insurrectionists.  Did they take the job with the purpose of committing treason?  Were they suborned after years of faithful service?

      Reply

