Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This is how realignments happen…

Yes we did.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Just a few bad apples.

We have all the best words.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

The willow is too close to the house.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It’s All Spilling Out

It’s All Spilling Out

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

Republicans in the House gave “recon” tours to constituents.

Ayanna Pressley’s office had all of its panic buttons ripped out.

AOC did an Instagram livestream describing her close call and saying she thought she was going to die. She would not shelter in place with Republican colleagues because she thought some of them might also be out to get her.

House Republicans are upset that metal detectors were installed outside the chamber and some refused to go through them.

The fallout from this will take years to sort through.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Chetan Murthy
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • dr. bloor
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Gin & Tonic
  • mali muso
  • Marcion
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Subsole
  • trnc
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Nicole

      How about a return of the Fairness Doctrine, so that FOX News has to devote an equal amount of time to telling us Republicans aren’t human and that our sole desire in life should be to pwn them?

      Ugh.  These people.  I know McConnell is making little meepy noises that maybe he’s cool with Trump going, but I really think the Dems should demand Cruz’s and Hawley’s resignations, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      We need a name for the events of 1/6 that causes Americans to buy into the patriotic side of things.  I think “American Epiphany” is such  a name.  It needs to be accurate, be positive in outlook, and I guess, it doesn’t help if it captures a little of the religious angle, “christian nation” that we are, and all.  And it isn’t snarky or passive-aggressive, so maybe will be acceptable to more people.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Let’s take a page from one of the fathers of today’s GOP:
      “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Republican Party?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trnc

      I don’t suppose there’s a chance that anyone convicted of sedition loses their citizenship? If not, someone should introduce that law. Even better if we can figure out how to deport, but I’m sure no one else wants them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @trnc: It’s a satisfying idea, but we wouldn’t want to spread it thru the world: there are already enough stateless people, after all.  And why should we foist our problems on others?  We need to take care of ’em ourselves, eh?  I’m happy with them losing their necks, and retaining their citizenship.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’m against stripping citizenship, because that’s a cudgel that can be used by the sort of bastards who say that only citizens have a right to stuff like habeas corpus and jury trials. (Some things aren’t rights held by citizens, but obligations the government owes to everyone, citizen or no.)

      I’d go further and say that they shouldn’t even be stripped of the right to vote – if only because I think all US citizens should have and retain the right to vote in all elections from their 18th birthday to the day they die, without exception.

      Now whether they should be scheduled for a shot in Terre Haute, that’s another discussion.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trnc

      @Chetan Murthy: Fair enough as far as deportation goes, but I have no concerns about turning someone into a stateless person as a direct result of a crime they committed. I’m all for most felons getting their right to vote restored. The insurrectionists should not.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gin & Tonic

      @trnc: I really don’t think we want the US to become one of those countries that can revoke citizenship, especially of people who were born here.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Subsole

      @trnc:

      The only countries that want them are countries eager to hurt us. Some are ex-mil, and not just e-1s.

      One Snowden is enough.

      Fuck ’em, they can stay right here and watch as we pull their proud towers down brick by brick.

      I’m totally cool with stripping their vote, though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @trnc: As you can tell, I have no love for these miserable wretches.  But I would beseech you to please read a bit about “statelessness”.  I think you’ll find that the history of statelessness is one we want to avoid.  Yes, in this particular case these people deserve it.  But when we start using it as a cudgel, then so will other countries, and they’ll use it on innocents.  And those innocents …. well, it’ll be bad.  Just as it has been in the past.  I mean, part of what makes the oppression of Palestinians so horrific, is that so many of them are stateless: they are born and grow up in refugee camps located in countries where they are not afforded citizenship.  We shouldn’t help normalize that sort of treatment of people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trnc

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I’d go further and say that they shouldn’t even be stripped of the right to vote – if only because I think all US citizens should have and retain the right to vote in all elections from their 18th birthday to the day they die, without exception.

      That would be my main reason for stripping citizenship.

      Now whether they should be scheduled for a shot in Terre Haute, that’s another discussion.

      I’d prefer loss of citizenship to the death penalty. I’m not morally opposed to it for really heinous violent crimes, but definitely not for the guy who stole the lectern.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trnc

      @Chetan Murthy: I understand your point, and I do want the US to be used as an example again one day. Ultimately, loss of the right to vote was the main thing I had in mind, so I’d be happy enough with that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      I would also prefer that loss of citizenship not be used as a cudgel against people who were born in the US. It will inevitably be abused by later administrations.

      ICE has already been deporting American citizens.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @WereBear: I wake up happy every day knowing that you and rikyrah are in the world.

      I would also include the former Iowa old lady, but I can’t spell her surname and she probably couldn’ t spell mine even if she knew what it was.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nicole

      @BlueGuitarist: Yes!  In a particularly rage-filled moment last year I told my husband I wanted my headstone to say, “Here lies Nicole, who wants you all to remember that Hillary won the popular vote.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @trnc: Stripping citizenship from convicted seditionists (since it’s a way to permanently disenfranchise people, even in the absence of felony-disenfranchisement laws) would be used against us en masse the next time a Republican administration has the opportunity. Bad idea.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      Note, Donald Trump has been really keen on the idea of stripping citizenship from all manner of people, like flag-desecrators. We don’t even want to take a step in that direction.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      @Gin & Tonic

      Yup. Second class status is inimical to the very concept of America. Because the ideal in spirit has not been wholly honored in our history ought not be a rationale to either continue or expand imperfection in practice.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      House Republicans are upset that metal detectors were installed outside the chamber and some refused to go through them.

      Wanna bet they object because them going threw one  would result in a real life version of the metal detector scene from This is Spinal Tap?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.