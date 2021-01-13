Republicans in the House gave “recon” tours to constituents.

Ayanna Pressley’s office had all of its panic buttons ripped out.

AOC did an Instagram livestream describing her close call and saying she thought she was going to die. She would not shelter in place with Republican colleagues because she thought some of them might also be out to get her.

House Republicans are upset that metal detectors were installed outside the chamber and some refused to go through them.

The fallout from this will take years to sort through.