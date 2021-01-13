Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

This really is a full service blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

This is a big f—–g deal.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Han shot first.

The math demands it!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We are aware of all internet traditions.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Impeachment Hearings Open Thread

Impeachment Hearings Open Thread

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Here we go again, citizens!

The Democrats serving as impeachment managers are Representatives Raskin, DeGette, Cicilline, Castro (Joaquin), Swalwell, Lieu, Plaskett, Neguse, and Dean. (Thanks, Baud!) The Trump defense strategy on the Republican side is rather less clear to me, but I assume we’ll hear from the kooks in the Sedition Caucus, which comprises most House Republicans.

Open thread!

PS: Sorry for squashing not one but TWO posts, but I’m gonna leave this one up for impeachment hearings discussions.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • citizen dave (aka mad citizen)
  • David Fud
  • dmsilev
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hueyplong
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • mali muso
  • MattF
  • Spanky
  • Tim F
  • Tony Jay
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      It’s only been a week. One hell of a week. Time is weird now, isn’t it?
      Hell, it’s only been a week and a half since Trump made that phone call trying to pressure Georgia into “finding” enough votes to tip the result there.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      Insert generic sequel joke here (too tired to come up with one)

      Something tells me the orange one will be too tired and lazy to even come up with a nickname for the lead House manager.  Of course he has no where to share it online.  I’m surprised he hasn’t tried to appropriate Pence’s twitter account.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TS (the original)

      The introduction:

      Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanors

      Sounds about right.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      “Guilty? Damned right he’s guilty! Guilty of loving this country… Too. Damned. Much!!!”

      The hooded man in the Public Gallery, whom authorities later identified as one John Barron, a frequent caller to Talk Radio from Queens, New York.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hueyplong

      @Tony Jay: No, that lie would imply, if only slightly, that it’s about the country.

      A true John Barron would talk about how the country is guilty of loving Trump.  Because it’s all about Trump.  Always.

      I look forward to the day when the few people with that last name are all applying for legal name changes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      David Fud

      The idea that these defending clowns need an investigation is pretty laughable.  The speech is on tape, the crime happened RIGHT WHERE THEY ARE STANDING.  What, exactly, would an investigation tell them, except adding to that already impeachable act?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mali muso

      FFS, I have already muted the proceedings.  Some idiot from Oklahoma droning on about “rush to judgement” and “due process”.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.