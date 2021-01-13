Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Love This

Statement from Nancy Pelosi:

“On behalf of the House, I express my deepest gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police for the valor that they showed during the deadly insurrection on the Capitol, as they protected the lives of the staff and the Congress.

“Sadly, just days later, many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe. The House will soon move forward with a rule change imposing fines on those who refuse to abide by these protections. The fine for the first offense will be $5,000 and $10,000 for the second offense. The fines will be deducted directly from Members’ salaries by the Chief Administrative Officer.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe.”

Unfortunately, Lauren Boebert, the Colorado QAnon Rep who brags about carrying her Glock everywhere, was reinstated after a brief Twitter ban, but hopefully she’ll be paying some hefty fines soon.

    119Comments

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Hey, if Boebert wants to keep donating her pay that’s her right as a Congresscritter. I’m not gonna kinkshame.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wapiti

      Now Pelosi’s staff needs to have that sent out to all of the Congress Members’ spouses.

      “Honey, don’t even think about playing games and getting $5000 taken out of your paycheck. I will cut you.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      According to Reddit, Nancy Smash wore the same dress for both impeachments.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Punchy

      $5k per infraction is not chump change. That Colorado hootch us gunna be well-known at the Money Loan Emporium by March.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      FlyingToaster

      It’s called “Keep your bullshit going:  you’ll be paying us to work here”.

      Today Watertown Square was occupied by the Trumpista creep with the “BIDEN STEAL ELECTION” “RESPECT THE BLUE PAY MORE POLICE” signs.

      Mind you, there are actually two Trumpista creeps hereabouts, but I think this is the one who lives in my neighborhood, rather than the asshole across the river.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      For both this and the mask fines, Pelosi has given the fine for the first and second offenses, but not for additional. I don’t suppose she’s hiding something cute from the, ah, less-alert members, like the fine doubles each time?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Comrade Colette

      Fuck Boobert.

      One of my work teammates is in the hospital with COVID. She’s 30, Hispanic, just came back to work from a long stay with her large family in LA – several of whom also have it now. She and her immediate family have been very careful but couldn’t control the actions of some of the extended family, plus LA is full of infectious fools and, welp, here we are. I’m very worried about her.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      prostratedragon

      @RSA:  I’d think that was included in the general “screening procedures.” Glad it’s not a trivial fine amount for many members.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RSA

      @prostratedragon: I’d think that was included in the general “screening procedures.”

      That would be good! I guess I don’t understand why members feel free to break the rules; maybe it’s an enforcement issue.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      Isn’t the point to turn them away if they won’t go through the detector? Letting them in and then fining them seems just paying for the right to be a threat to others.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dr. luba

      @Ken: With the mask fine, it was the lower amount the first time, then the higher amount each subsequent violation, or that was my understanding.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JaySinWA

      Given that the members are literally untouchable by police (for legitimate reasons) on there way to congress, the fine structure Pelosi implemented like the mask fine may be the best way to get some conformance with the scan requirement.

      Former capitol police officer:

      https://twitter.com/SkinnerPm/status/13493934976280166

      ETA I am not sure how to allow the capitol police the authority to enforce rules by restraining a member.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      artem1s

      Now that the vote in the Senate is imminent, I wonder if Dense is reconsidering invoking 25.  If he has to go to the Senate floor with a tie breaking vote, he’s gonna really regret not taking the out the first time he was offered it

       

      edited for clarity: obviously wouldn’t apply if Mitch delays the vote until after Jan 20.  Is that still up in the air?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Immanentize

      @JaySinWA: I am not usually in the crazy alarmist camp, but

      Are we ever going to learn why that Capital Police guy killed himself?

      Thinking of Rep. Pressley.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      “How can you say you love us? You don’t love us! You don’t even love yourself. You just love your money,” twelve-year-old Donald junior told his father, according to friends of Ivana’s. “What kind of son have I created?” Trump’s mother, Mary, is said to have asked Ivana.

      Vanity Fair, September 1990

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kropacetic

      President offers an unequivocal condemnation after months of equivocating (on this matter) and years of calls for violence…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      raven

      Christopher Stanton Georgia, a 53-year-old accused Capitol rioter and portfolio manager from the Atlanta area, was found dead in his home.

      The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told Heavy that the cause of death was suicide. Georgia died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, they said.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: you joke, but this one place has like a dozen versions of feta and twice as many types of olives.  And their Loukaniko is the stuff of legend.!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      cain

      @Wapiti:

      Actually they should take her pay and just redistribute it back to the rest of the congress critter. It’s literally redistributing wealth, it will blow her mind and put her in a rage. haha!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Keith P.

      Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.

      LOL

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      Hahahahahaha

      Though Trump has been exceptionally furious with Vice President Pence, his relationship with lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing, according to people with knowledge of the dynamics between the men.

      Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Immanentize

      @raven: I find that very sad. But, can anyone just change their name to “Georgia” in Georgia?

      Raven Georgia
      SteveinATL Georgia,
      Etc. Georgia.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Patricia Kayden

      John Eastman, the attorney who falsely told Trump that Pence could block the certification of Biden's win, is out at Chapman University, the school has announced, saying they "reached an agreement pursuant to which he will retire from Chapman, effective immediately."— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 14, 2021

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Baud: No disrespect to Yang but he’s so boring. He’d be better as a member of President Biden’s cabinet or advisor. Strikes me as a policy wonk.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Feathers

      @FlyingToaster: One of the last times I was over in Watertown there were signs supporting spending more money on the police in the windows of a lot of businesses in the Square.  I was talking with someone about this and they said a big problem in Mass with town budgets is that the police are paid enough to live in their town, but the teachers aren’t.

      Has anyone figured out if Boebert ever actually got a DC gun permit?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Patricia Kayden

      Rudy and Alan are going to work for free?

      Trump has said he's bringing Alan Dershowitz back & Giuliani is also expected to be involved, though no comprehensive legal strategy had been established as of of this morning. Prominent figures from Trump's last impeachment have declined to get involved. https://t.co/mTwMHqvv1W— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 13, 2021

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Feathers

      @Patricia Kayden: He also said some really stupid shit about how he’s not currently living in his New York apartment because it’s too small for both him and his wife to work out of while their kids are also doing distance schooling.

      Ain’t going to recover from that.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      cain

      @Patricia Kayden
      Wingnut welfare is waiting for him. He will be in good hands.

      But that fucker got Pence in deep shit.
      I personally do not think that Pence is in the clear with Trump. I think he’s going to get his ass kicked at some point.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Patricia Kayden: Apparently one of his statements is “We need to help create artist collectives that utilize new technologies.”

      It’s like he knows nothing whatsoever about New York City.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Gravenstone

      @wvng: Have an officer standing on the chamber side of the detectors. If you pass through the detector, he smiles and bids you good day. Walk around it (high Louie, you stupid fuck), he smashes your kneecap with a bat.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Kent

      @Baud:Andrew Yang announces candidacy for New York mayor

      What do we think of this?   I’m about as far as one can get from NYC politics and still be in the continental US.  My perception is the De Blasio is an enormous disappointment.  But I have no idea who else is out there.  I suppose it would hard to be worse.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Patricia Kayden: he was IIRC also the goon who tried to start a birther campaign against Kamala Harris

      from what I read (on twitter dot com, so you know it’s true) is that is was John Yoo who shut down Pence’s overturning curiosity

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Sebastian

      @JaySinWA:

      The Constitution forbids to interfere with a Member of Congress on their way to a vote, for obvious reasons.

      It does not say however if their hands can’t be handcuffed behind them by the Sergeant at Arms.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      raven

      @debbie: He was a bank manager with 2 sks’s in his house.

       

      “Georgia is believed to have stopped selling hairpieces in the 90s and began a career in finance.”  Say wha

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Sebastian

      @Kent:

      He is getting already a LOT of flak for having moved out of NYC during the pandemic where he lived in a 2BR apartment with his wife and his two kids, one of them autistic and requiring special care.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kent

      Odd to see Rachel Maddow throwing praise at my GOP Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler this evening.  She quoted her speech which made the point (apparently made by no one else) that when Congressional leaders were calling the White House to ask for assistance from the National Guard, Trump was instead at that exact moment, busy with Rudy calling GOP Senators to arm twist them into further delaying the vote.  Making calls to subvert democracy, but refusing to take them from Congress requesting assistance during an insurrection.

      Herrera Beutler is playing this one cool.  Her stock is going way up among local Dems on social media for doing this.  Her district is about to get bluer from redistricting.  And Washington’s jungle primary means that it is impossible for the GOP to primary her from the right.  She is showing political savvy that I didn’t know she had.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Gravenstone

      @Patricia Kayden: Given the contemporaneous news about Trump wanting to approve on a line item basis any payments to Rudy for his inane/insane efforts on Trump’s behalf, I’m thinking Rudes might not be too available to help his “old friend” this go around.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Leto

      @Gravenstone: “Walk it off, snowflake. When I was in the military, I had both my legs blown off, my arm amputated, they gave me some vitamin M*, and sent me on my way. You’ll be fine.”

      Or classic line from Terminator 2: “He’ll live.”

      *vitamin M= Motrin, the most commonly prescribed med by a factor of a bajillion

      Reply
    96. 96.

      gwangung

      @Leto: “Walk it off, snowflake. When I was in the military, I had both my legs blown off, my arm amputated, they gave me some vitamin M*, and sent me on my way. You’ll be fine.”

      Well, that’d best be delivered by Sen. Duckworth, but…

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kent

      @Sebastian: I assume whoever wins NYC mayor will be a Dem and that the days of the city voting for crazy Republicans like Giuliani are long over.  Is this simply going to be a Dem v Dem race?  Or are there other centrist GOP-adjacent Billionaire types like Bloomberg who might hop in?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      JaySinWA

      @Sebastian: Yes

      They shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.

      https://www.usconstitution.net/xconst_A1Sec6.html

      I’m not sure how you administer restraints without restraining them. I suppose you could work on the “breach of the peace” exception.

      I had thought that they could wall off the sides of the magnetometers so they had to go through them, but they are now going through and not stopping when they set them off. Maybe a dye spray could mark them if they charge through to warn their fellow members?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Aleta

      (via Aaron Ruper)

      Lehigh University has stripped Trump of his honorary degree, which was awarded in 1988.
      Middlebury College is considering revoking Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree, which was awarded in 2005, on account of his role in “fomenting the violent uprising against our nation’s Capitol building.”
      Wagner College has stripped Trump of his honorary degree, which was awarded in 2004.

      Hamburger University has ordered Trump to remove the xerox of a “Bachelor of Hamburgerology” degree from its frame on his bathroom wall, after identifying the black Sharpie signature as a forgery.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      raven

      @Kattails: I was in the back of a deuce and a half coming back from the field and fell asleep on the cam nets. I was covered in dust and, when we went through the ville, I woke up and the locals freaked at these weird eyes peering out of pancake mask!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Leto

      @Kattails: I was def #8 for sleeping (no legs crossed), but #7 all the rest of the time

      Edit: @raven: I fell asleep on the Chinook ride to our FOB in Iraq. The counter rotating props made a very seductive siren. Didn’t help that it was 3am and we’d been up for about 18 hours. What woke me up was being yelled at because our cargo (mostly our 6 bags of luggage x 25 people) were starting to shift and fall on us. Was very much awake as I/we spent the next half hour holding that off of us.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      JaySinWA

      @Kent:She is showing political savvy that I didn’t know she had.

      She also has the militia types that descend on Portland in her district. So braver than I would have thought.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Leto: When I broke my shoulder at Alta and had to drive myself back to SLC, all they could give me was ibuprofen, no narcotics. If you’ve ever driven Little Cottonwood Canyon Road, you’ll understand.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      waratah

      I watched Pelosi outside this morning with the National Guard it was striking to see her with all those big guys. I wondered if she was telling them how grateful she was they were there. I hope they give her some comfort with the heavy load she has had.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      debbie

      @Aleta:

      My brother graduated from Lehigh that year! Trump was the keynote speaker. I remember rolling my eyes watching his helicopter land a short distance from the stage. He descended and walked to the podium, just like something out of The Apprentice. He was such an asshole. I don’t remember what he said, other than it was pointless.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Immanentize

      @raven: you know a good way to tell Czechs and Slovaks from Poles?  No vowels at the end of their names.  Sometimes, almost no vowels at all!

      Reply

