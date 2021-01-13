Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Got the Shot!

by | 16 Comments

Remember the I Voted! thread?

Well, commenter cope suggested that we do the same for getting the vaccine.

My wife and I just got ours this past Saturday and the whole process filled me with hope, almost as much hope as when I saw our ballots had been counted in November.

People could talk about the process, why they were able to get it when they did and how they feel after having done so.  You could even award a bandaid in lieu of the “I Voted” sticker or even two bandaids for those who have had both shots.

I thought it was a great idea, and I asked MazeDancer if she could whip up some stickers for us, which she did.  There will be more stickers coming over time, hopefully with Lily, Champ, Tikka, Samwise, Max, my little Henry, and more.

I know we have at least a couple of people who got their shots yesterday, and some of you are lucky enough to have already gotten the first one.

You can also post to the thread if a family member or a member of your household gets the shot, even if you haven’t yet, because that affects us, too.

This post will be in the sidebar.  Pick your sticker when you post, and that’s the one you’ll get.  Otherwise, I will choose.

I Got the Shot! 6 I Got the Shot! 5 I Got the Shot! 4 I Got the Shot! 1 I Got the Shot! 2

Even while we’re holding our collective breath until Jan 21, it’s important to celebrate what’s good.

And no, I did not get the shot.  That’s just the title of the thread.

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ella in New Mexico: The future is already here; it’s just unevenly distributed.  Now to distribute it further from where you are, until it reaches where all the rest of us are *grin*.  So happy to hear that you’re past shot #2!

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Badger is up to date on all his shots!

    5. 5.

      rk

      I got the pfizer shot at the beginning of the month. Sore arm for two days, but that was about it. My co workers who got the second shot had more issues. General achiness and not feeling well. But nothing major.

    6. 6.

      Gin & Tonic

      My dear wife has gotten both doses of the Pfizer, with few, if any, side effects. I, unfortunately, have to wait.

    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’m so glad to hear all of this.

      My mother-in-law is a retired nurse and has been fighting the powerful urge to do something to help, in the face of the obvious danger to herself. But our mayor just announced that the city is looking for volunteers with medical experience to administer vaccines, and given that the people doing it would undoubtedly get vaccinated first, that’s her opening–she’s already applied.

    9. 9.

      JPL

      @Gin & Tonic: My second shot is scheduled for 2/2/2021.    Did your wife mention if the second shot caused more discomfort?    I got my first shot yesterday and there is minimal stiffness in my arm, but that’s it.

    10. 10.

      narya

      I can’t figure out how to get a sticker . . . :-(
      But I got my Moderna #1, on Friday, and am scheduled for the second one! I only had a sore arm for two days, which is the same reaction several team members had. Another coworker was severely fatigued for the day after. At an all-staff yesterday, a doc who got the full series (w/ her husband) said she didn’t have much reaction to either, except for the soreness and a little fatigue one day, but her husband ran a fever of 102 for a day.
      And my 85- and 90-year-old parents are in line as I type, 950 miles away, awaiting their first shots!

    11. 11.

      Don K

      Supply seems to be tight in MI, as the hospital group where I see doctors had one appointment available this morning at a location too far away to drive in time for the appointment, and no others available for the foreseeable future, and the county health department had none available, period. I suspect ratfucking by Cheetolini and his minions to further punish Whitmer. So no shots yet in this household.

    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      @JPL: There was more discomfort at the injection site, but she attributed that to poor technique. Who knows? In the scheme of things it was minor.

    13. 13.

      raven

      @JPL: I think it’s all individual and it doesn’t really matter does it? The shingles shots kicked both of our asses but they are a whole lot better than shingles.

    14. 14.

      The Pale Scot

      Here in Charlotte county FL the gov has 600 doses a week to hand out to over 65’s and healthcare workers. You are suppose to make an appointment on a county website, the slots are gone within minutes. I’m just trying to my dad vaccinated, I used three computers when the cattle call started at 9am. All I got were cloud flare notifications, url defense pages, didn’t get a sniff. What is really frustrating is that I don’t get to see the actual sign up page at all, so I don’t know what to look for to decide whether I’m looking at a cached page or an active one.

      I think I’ll go the outdoor tables at local library next week, Comcast sucks

    16. 16.

      sab

      Old in Ohio so my shot is mere weeks away. My dad age 96 got his first shot Dec 29.

      His nurse’s aide didn’t want hers. Erases all my guilt about putting her on the frontline to protect dad.

