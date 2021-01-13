Remember the I Voted! thread?

Well, commenter cope suggested that we do the same for getting the vaccine.

My wife and I just got ours this past Saturday and the whole process filled me with hope, almost as much hope as when I saw our ballots had been counted in November. People could talk about the process, why they were able to get it when they did and how they feel after having done so. You could even award a bandaid in lieu of the “I Voted” sticker or even two bandaids for those who have had both shots.

I thought it was a great idea, and I asked MazeDancer if she could whip up some stickers for us, which she did. There will be more stickers coming over time, hopefully with Lily, Champ, Tikka, Samwise, Max, my little Henry, and more.

I know we have at least a couple of people who got their shots yesterday, and some of you are lucky enough to have already gotten the first one.

You can also post to the thread if a family member or a member of your household gets the shot, even if you haven’t yet, because that affects us, too.

This post will be in the sidebar. Pick your sticker when you post, and that’s the one you’ll get. Otherwise, I will choose.

Even while we’re holding our collective breath until Jan 21, it’s important to celebrate what’s good.

And no, I did not get the shot. That’s just the title of the thread.