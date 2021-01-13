Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Get To Know Your Senators’ Staff

All right everyone, it’s game day in the House. Most Representatives should know how they plan to vote by now, but enough may be on the edge today that it’s worth calling their offices again. In the end though, whether five GOP Congressmen vote to impeach or fifteen, the House will send a bipartisan referral to the Senate some time late today or tomorrow. What happens then will be “interesting”, as the apocryphal Chinese proverb says.

I called Pat Toomey’s Pittsburgh office this morning and told a pleasant young man that I greatly respect the Senator’s courage in standing up to Trump. While it’s fair to say my opinion of Toomey could hardly have gone down, we should acknowledge that Republicans who stand up to Trump each take on a significant a personal and professional risk.

Actually, correct that. The personal risk and the professional risk are stark opposites of each other right now. Professionally speaking, Republicans who *support* Trump have gotten themselves way, way out on a limb. The nutbag faction is watching donors and job prospects dry up like a rain puddle in the Mojave desert. Republicans who want the Chamber of Commerce to take their phone calls in a year know they need to lose a shoe up Trump’s ass today, or at least keep their head down in the fashion of blog favorite Tom [****] Cotton. On the other hand, *personal* risk is the same story flipped on its head. For Republicans like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, Trump’s frothing mob is their neighbors. It’s the people who sit next to them at church, the dude who cuts their grass, and the guy who walks their dog back home. It’s their kids’ best friends and the reliable primary voters who hoard survival rations and keep binders of printed-out instructions for hand-made ghillie suits and home brewed IEDs.

An atheist city dweller like me has the privilege of seeing all those folks from a distance. I don’t have to care (much) whether some part-time machinist in the exurbs gets over his Trump mania or does something self-destructive and regrettable. Any Republican who stands up to Trump doesn’t have that privilege. They’re going to lose lifelong friends and gain a security detail, and it’s worth keeping that in mind when you call their offices today.

    1. 1.

      FelonyGovt

      My Representative is an impeachment manager (Ted Lieu) and one of my Senators is about to become VP. I’ll call Feinstein’s office today.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      For Republicans like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, Trump’s frothing mob is their neighbors. It’s …  the dude who cuts their grass,

      If my memory is correct, when he lived in MA, Mitt’s lawn crew were illegals undocumented “visitors.” I think the Boston Glob had a story or five about that, in the period before it became Herald-lite.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wag

      One quibble. The guy cutting their grass is not their neighbor.  He’s probably an immigrant, either from SE Asia or Latin America

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      These morons are scared of taking a vote? As I posted early this morning, Alexei Navalny, whom Putin’s goons poisoned and very nearly killed, who spent nearly 5 months in Germany getting well, is returning to Russia. These R’s are not fit to scrape mud off his shoes.

      Anyway, my junior Senator has already proposed expelling Cruz and Hawley from the Senate, so I think he’s good. Both Reed and Whitehouse voted to convict the first time around and will certainly do it again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Aleta

      OT, but about keeping an eye on one’s state officials:

      David Daley @davedaley3

      In NC: I’m told the new GOP state supreme court Chief Justice Newby has fired top court administrative officials including executive directors and general counsel. Described as “unprecedented and unparalleled” power grab to remake NC courts.

      Newby defeated the Democratic chief justice in November by just 401 votes. Ds hold 4-3 edge, but big changes underway in a state where the Supreme Court has been a key bulwark against R legislature’s gerrymanders and suppression efforts

      Those out, I’m told — with almost zero notice — include the director, deputy director, general counsel, legislative liaison, and director of organizational development at the administrative office of the courts

      While so many eyes on Washington, we are going to have to be extra-vigilant about watching power plays in the states

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Charluckles

      After these same Republicans spent the last year saying “tough sh*t” to the millions of Americans who were afraid of contracting COVID at their work places I am having a tremendous amount of trouble even faking sympathy for them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      Considering how the Dem Reps who were directly targeted and chased during the coup attempt are standing by their determination to impeach, I’m having some difficulty mustering much sympathy for the mob’s enablers now boo-hooing over the threat to their own safety.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Yeah, I saw that Navalny news. I am amazed at his courage. And, of course, with the Partei of Traitorous Whiners, I am continually amazed at their cowardice, cravenness, and evil.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      Rep Alexandria Rep Ocasio-Cortez, Rep Ilhan Omar, Rep Rashida Tlaib, and Rep Ayanna Pressle face those fears with courage daily.  Republicans are not allies with them on most issues, but they should be on matters of sedition.  Have some fucking courage.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      guachi

      My wife and I are military so she still votes in her hometown in MI. Her rep is Fred Upton and he’s one of the few Republicans who is voting for impeachment. The Republicans in that district don’t seem any less nutty than elsewhere so I don’t know why he’s voting yes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tim F

      @guachi

      He wants to stay out of jail and in the good graces of the Chamber of Commerce. The difference between him and the majority voting no is he’s willing to take on the inevitable personal losses and danger to his family in exchange for more professional credibility down the line.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Whereaway

      So, Republicans are caving in to terrorists?   Time to hold them accountable

      Edit:  This is somewhat harsh – I understand they’re afraid.   But, this is still allowing terrorists to drive government, and I have a major problem with that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ant

      I called my congressman Mike Gallagher and asked him to vote for impeachment just now.

       

      First time calling any rep for me.

       

      If not now, when?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      KnittyGal

      And I would argue that the risk is exactly why they need to vote yes. The personal risk aspect is not normal, should not be a part of their jobs and they need to make a stand against the guy endangering them for it to stop.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sasha

      If these cowards are afraid for the lives because the leopard might eat their face if they vote for impeachment, they can always resign en masse. “Need to spend more time with their family.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      @SFAW: Gym Jordan should be investigated. Nothing in particular, it would just be because he’s a lying, traitorous asshole.

      Oh, there’s several things that need investigation, as I figure you know since you said “Gym” Jordan.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      It’s easy to dismiss someone as a craven coward for having a target painted on their back by the frothing nutters, but having just been through such an experience myself (local lawsuits on school reopening in which I was a plaintiff) well, frankly, these people should be scared to death.

      That being said, I knew it was a risk going in and will take the consequences.  I would, at a minimum, expect a member of Congress who is making over $200k a year and getting a lifelong pension for taking on said risk, none of which I got for standing up to the “reopen at all costs” psychos, to display at least as much “bravery” as I did.

      (FWIW, I don’t consider it bravery, as standing up for the right thing is just…doing the right thing.  That’s just the cost of living)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      After departing the ship, rats chat amongst themselves.

      Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that President Trump can’t admit to making a mistake because “his manhood is at issue here,” the Des Moines Register reports.

      Said Kelly: “I don’t understand it, although I had to deal with it every day.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      blog favorite Tom [****] Cotton

      For those who missed it last night (I think?), the stars mean “insert expletive of choice here”.  Tim is not giving Cotton a four-star rating.

      Does Balloon Juice have a “jargon” page?  It seems like something a full-service blog should provide.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jl

      Theodore Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt and gave a speech a few minutes later.

      “Friends, I shall ask you to be as quiet as possible. I don’t know whether you fully understand that I have just been shot.”

      https://www.history.com/news/shot-in-the-chest-100-years-ago-teddy-roosevelt-kept-on-talking

      I have some basic human empathy for their fear. I can’t say I have any pity, since they are in a situation of their own making. They have reason to fear some of their own GOP colleagues too. All of us have reason to fear.

      They  chose to stay in the GOP room.

      Another dimension is that mere failure to preserve their pagan idol Trump in office may bring the same rage. For a substantial fraction of the craziest Trump base, mere failure is grounds for vengeance. They may be in worse trouble than they think if the threats are credible

      Edit: TR was saved because he was conscientious and prepared, and wrote out his speech in his own hand, and the bullet was stopped by fifty layers of paper folded up in a pocket. Maybe a lesson there that if you are conscientious and principled in your duties, you have a better chance.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RepubAnon

      @Whereaway:  Robespierre started the French Revolution’s Terror – and was its last victim. If the Republicans had not spent so many years encouraging these folks, and putting a guns for all (white) people agenda on the front burner, they wouldn’t be so frightened.

      I expect they’re more worried about their political lives than their actual lives – but they did ignore all their followers death threats against Democrats. Now, they’re facing the consequences.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      patrick II

      They say that familiarity brings contempt.  Congress works with law every day; discussing them, passing them, reading staff reports about them, so perhaps that is why many republicans show contempt for the law, or what the law would be, outside of their chambers.

      When I saw a Republican congresswomen warn democrats that they should let this seditious episode pass or there will be more violence, I thought of what it would be if spoken outside the privileged halls of congress. If someone was on trial for a serious crime and one of his allies told the prosecuting attorney or members of the jury to let it go or there would be more violence.  That person too would be arrested an face serious time for intimidation.  But for Republicans, speaking inside of congress,  those rules don’t apply.  But perhaps someone should remind them how the world of law outside of their chamber works and how serious veiled threats would be taken.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      @Ken:

      It’s so rarely used.  Most of us are less squeamish about calling a mother fucker a mother fucker.  Tim is a nicer person than most of us jackals.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @Lavocat:

      I agree. It’s also the whole question of the danger of capitulating to terrorists.  If senators and representatives let threats change the way they vote today, they’re letting the world know they can be intimidated, and the threats will keep coming.  The tougher and smarter thing to do is to publicly resist the threats now, accept the small risk, and let the world know threatening you won’t work.  If you’re not prepared to do that, you don’t belong in Congress.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jl

      For some Trumpster nutcases, they are not just not doing their job well enough, they will be held personally liable for failing a prophecy, which will be deemed apostacy and sheer evil.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Barbara

      @Roger Moore: And really, it’s just a dodge.  Elected officials receive death threats on a semi-routine basis.  They turn the threats over to the Secret Service, who assess the threat level and make arrests.  The missing subtext here is that they are receiving death threats from the kind of people they identify with, as people who vote for them and who share a lot of their same beliefs politically, and they don’t want to unleash law enforcement on them.  In more than a few cases they themselves fomented the craziness.  They just never expected to have it turned around and aimed at them.  And really, they are trying to get credit for being in favor of impeachment without actually voting for it.  Fuck them.  They deserve zero sympathy.  Journalists should stop this phrasing immediately.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Citizen Alan

      @Aleta: Putting state supreme court seats to a vote is stupid. Putting the position of chief justice up to a vote is super-ultra-mega stupid. Fun fact: At the time Mississippi became a state, it had an appointed judiciary, and the Miss Supreme Ct was respected for the quality of its opinions. But alas, it kept issuing opinions that gave protections to slaves and flat-out said that if the question was whether a black person was a slave or was free, they would err on the side of freedom. So the MS Leg pushed through the Constitution of 1840 which made all judicial positions elected, and it’s pretty much sucked ever since.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Cacti

      I have exactly zero sympathy for elected officials who are “torn” between their duty to the Constitution they swore to uphold, and their personal cowardice.

      They spent decades creating the monster that turned on them.  Reap what you sow.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Vhh

      Fuck the fears of GOP snowflakes. They signed up with the Party of Trump and a large majority were happy to ride the Führer  coup train to long lasting power.  If thry can’t stand the hest, they should get out of the kitchen by resigning.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Roger Moore

      I think this from AOC gets to the point pretty well:

      I get it, but some of us just spent the last 2 years taking stances that have led to repeated attempts on our lives – for demanding guaranteed healthcare, immigrant justice, etc.

      Sorry if this lacks empathy, but it’s a privilege if this is their first time. They can do one vote. https://t.co/PGPObm4K2C
      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2021

      Many of them rode the wave of this violent rhetoric, or at the very least sat idly by it. Now is our chance to stop it.

      This is what we are sent to Congress to do – the tough stuff. All the easy choices are taken. If any GOP need advice on how to deal with it, they can call me.
      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2021

      My only quibble is that I think AOC is overstating the “attempts on our lives”; “threats to our lives” would be closer.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Almost Retired

      @FelonyGovt:   Good idea.  I’m in Lieu’s district as well, but it wouldn’t hurt to prod Feinstein.  “Go ahead and hug Lindsey Graham if you must, Dianne, but ultimately please do the right thing.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mike in NC

      Just checked out the Washington Post online. They’re saying 20,000 National Guard troops will be deployed on the streets of DC for the inauguration.

      Hell, I would deploy the entire 1st Armored Division as well. Give them generous Rules of Engagement: don’t fire until you see the red of their MAGA hats.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Citizen Alan

      @Whereaway:

      So, Republicans are caving in to terrorists?

      Is that really a surprise? 9/11 was perpetrated by people with close connections with the Saudi Royal Family. And our response was to invade Iraq, which had nothing to do with 9/11 but which was perhaps the strongest regional geopolitical rival to SA. Republicans are fine with terrorism so long as the people perpetrating it are ideological allies.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      laura

      Just spoke with a staffer in the Sacramento office of Congresswoman Doris Matsui to thank her for her strong support of impeachment and gratitude that she and her staff in DC and at home are safe. Now on to Feinstein….

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kattails

      IF these people are afraid of the monster they created & nurtured, then perhaps they need to get together as a body and state out loud for the cameras that the idea of election fraud is bullshit.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      the pollyanna from hell

      If I weren’t so lazy I would flood the lines with sympathy for terror, anxious inquiries for family safety, etc. If I were a reporter I would do it in public. Make it part of the narrative for every republican or libertarian.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kattails

      Bill Kristol again:  headline clips from various newspapers about the 10 Republicans who voted in judiciary against impeachment of Nixon–as those member died.  Guess what the legacy of each was?

      Reply

