NEW: Speaker Pelosi implementing FINES for members who don't wear a mask on the House floor $500 fine for first offense. $2,500 for second office. Fines will be deducted from Member pay (no use of campaign funds or MRA for fines). — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 12, 2021





The toll is rising.#Republican Congressional opposition by at least 6 Members to 😷😷😷-wearing clearly led to a superspreader event during the #insurrection hunker-down. https://t.co/VQgmFJ0Pqs — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 12, 2021

At the beginning of 2021, roughly 345,000 Americans had died from #Covid19.

12 days later the death toll has topped 380,000.

To put that in context: This is almost the size of the population of Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/JsGqs3qQMT — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 13, 2021

The US had +222,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 23.3 million. The 7-day moving average fell slightly to under 253,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/Ekh0QyYhLO — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 13, 2021

A new step in the grim dance: the United States is again ahead of the European Union in daily COVID-19 deaths, per the @FT's count. https://t.co/hrwOIauTGj pic.twitter.com/UvPyv7nbXQ — Nicolas Veron (@nicolas_veron) January 11, 2021

Trump administration will release all vaccine doses, adopting a policy proposed by the Biden team. It now will recommend vaccinating everyone 65 & over https://t.co/GkmZykq4lp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 12, 2021

Deleted earlier, repeating to clarify:

When you tell 152M people they can ask for vaccine NOW, but you know there won't be enough doses to fully vax all of them until at least April & you've got less than 8 days left as HHS secretary, the intention was??? https://t.co/ZdxT4YlfdS — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 12, 2021

Interesting to hear HHS secretary Alex Azar blame the states for being too heavy handed & slow in their allocation of #Covid19 vaccines. States are following CDC recommendations — and were told they needed to. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 12, 2021

Biden's transition official says Operation Warp Speed chief adviser has resigned https://t.co/QtmeeYx5aL pic.twitter.com/OXYZMdutR5 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2021

Passengers flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19 before they board their flight. https://t.co/LDM2FC81SV — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) January 12, 2021

======

According to @WHO half of all #COVID19 cases & deaths are in just 5 countries. And here are their tallies as of today.https://t.co/dvk4wxW34E pic.twitter.com/RbWMZeI1pz — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 12, 2021

More people died in Britain last year than in any year in the past century, surpassing even the toll during the 1918 pandemic – and still some flout the precautions (including the PM) https://t.co/vfgQpj4ifb — Michael Slackman (@meslackman) January 12, 2021

"No other choice." The Netherlands extended its tough five-week coronavirus lockdown by a further three weeks amid concerns that infection rates are not falling quickly enough and fears about a new variant first detected in the United Kingdom. https://t.co/rXIP8XDKvm — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 12, 2021

Even after death, COVID-19 victims in a northern Greek city are kept in isolation. @CostasKantouris speaks to relatives, saddened that their loved ones are buried in quarantine. Read more: https://t.co/1v73NGoZXN pic.twitter.com/F7V83YqBF7 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 12, 2021

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals struggled to cope with a rampant second wave of the virus, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.​ https://t.co/OjxiyEDOat — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) January 12, 2021

A private Moscow clinic is in “direct negotiations” to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Russia before it receives official registration, a clinic representative told The Moscow Times on Tuesdayhttps://t.co/lJB5lwyNiW — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 13, 2021

Indonesia's president and top officials have received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. The world's fourth most populated country plans to vaccinate millions of health care workers in the coming months. https://t.co/5H2pJEmXUI — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2021

Indonesia coronavirus: The vaccination drive targeting younger people https://t.co/CcOLUDGPRk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 13, 2021

Leader of South Korean religious sect, Shincheonji, found not guilty of breaking virus control laws https://t.co/DRdxGanvQ2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 13, 2021

Officials say the African Union has secured close to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa. https://t.co/wLGatbjFYb — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 13, 2021

======

6 Months after leaving the hospital, Covid survivors still face lingering health issues. A large study of patients from a Wuhan hospital showed that a half-year later 3/4 were struggling with problems like fatigue, depression & diminished lung function https://t.co/L9FwMCe2kl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 13, 2021

Here’s what you need to know about the U.K. & South African #coronavirus variants https://t.co/D2USrM0i0C — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 12, 2021

China's Sinovac vaccine was about 50% effective, much less than initially reported but enough, public-health experts say, to be worth giving, @samanthapearson and @luciwsj report https://t.co/w3ZmrN8lot — Jonathan Rockoff (@jonathanrockoff) January 12, 2021

U.S. to buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail https://t.co/ElvDTVpJYS pic.twitter.com/LnuUsRbQ0I — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2021

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I've had the virus? Yes. Experts say people should plan on getting vaccinated regardless of previous infection. https://t.co/vElqTg4TGT — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2021

======

As the U.S. goes through the most lethal phase of the coronavirus outbreak, officials in hard-hit areas show little willingness to impose new restrictions on businesses. And unlike in 2020, opposition to forced closings and other measures is bipartisan. https://t.co/kq95u1kIQI — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2021

California COVID surge shows signs of easing with hospitals strained to brink https://t.co/VqaqGFCgWW pic.twitter.com/3Wyq9S6NK1 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2021