Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Women: they get shit done

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Just a few bad apples.

The math demands it!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We have all the best words.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Reality always wins in the end.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 12-13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 12-13

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Suburban Mom
  • TS (the original)
  • WereBear
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Azar has some MUTHAPHUCKIN’ NERVE.

      Now that a REAL Administration is coming in , suddenly, they are concerned about vaccine distribution.

      They had no actual plan.

      They were literally going to recreate Spring 2020

      With the Hunger Games between the States

      Except, it wouldn’t be PPE

      IT WOULD BE VACCINE.

      Blaming the STATES?

       

      For the lack of a FEDERAL PLAN

      Doesn’t that sound familiar?

      Phuck this asshole.

      He needs to go to jail too.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      Noem will be a force in the future, unless she is tied to trump, and tossed overboard.  (metaphorically speaking, of course)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      509 new cases. 894 hospitalized, 157 in the ICU. Still at 685 reported dead. 31% of hospital beds available, 24% of ICU beds available. Again, the age group with the most cases is the 20s.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/12 China reported 107 new domestic confirmed, 35 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Liaoning Province:

      • At Dalian, 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered and 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 15 domestic confirmed cases and 12 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village currently at Medium Risk in the city.
      • At Shenyang, 7 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 26 domestic confirmed and 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 5 residential compounds have been re-designated as Low Risk. There are 1 community, 2 buildings and 8 residential compounds currently at Medium Risk in the city.

       
      Hebei Province:
      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 90 new domestic confirmed (27 previously asymptomatic) and 15 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 395 domestic confirmed cases (1 critical, 12 serious, 367 moderate and 15 mild) and 215 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. Cordon sanitaire is established around Shijiazhuang, Xingtai and Langfang, and all residential compounds and villages in these cities are under restricted access management, except for those in Medium and High Risk areas under lock down.

      • Xingtai reported 6 new domestic confirmed and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 5 of the confirmed cases and the asymptomatic case were actually reported on 1/11, but were not included in Hebei Provincial Health Commission and China National Health Commission’s daily data dump for some reason. All of the new confirmed cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 1/7 or earlier. No information released for the asymptomatic case, Nangong District has completed the 2nd round of mass screening, Xingtai will complete the 2nd round in the rest of the city in 3 days. There are currently 22 domestic confirmed and 5 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 communities were elevated to Medium Risk. 2 communities, 5 residential compounds, 2 offices and 1 village are at Medium Risk.
      • Gu’an County in Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 84 new domestic confirmed cases (27 previously asymptomatic) and 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 59 of the confirmed cases at Haocheng District (22 previously asymptomatic already under isolation, 10 traced close contact already under centralized quarantine, and 19 from mass screening already under home or centralized quarantines), including 51 at the epicenter township; 6 at Xinle District (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 traced close contact and 3 found at fever clinics); 11 at Yuhua District (2 previously asymptomatic, 3 traced close contacts, and 6 from mass screening); 5 at Zhengding Country (2 previously asymptomatic and 3 found from mass screening), 3 at New Development Zone (all from mass screening), 3 at Chang’an District (all traced close contacts), and 1 at Luquan District (previously asymptomatic). No information have been released for the asymptomatic cases. Currently, there are 372 confirmed cases and 210 asymptomatic cases. The city commenced the 2nd round of mass screening today. The entire Xinle District has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 residential compound was also elevated to Medium Risk. 1 village was elevated to Medium Risk. There are 1 district, 14 residential compounds and 3 villages are at Medium Risk in the city, and 1 district at High Risk.


      Jinzhong in Shanxi Province reported 1 new confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), 1 of the 2 asymptomatic cases reported on 1/11, that had come from Shijianzhuang at the beginning of the month.
       
      Haining in Zhejiang Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case on 1/13, an imported case from Shijiazhuang. The case will be reported in tomorrow’s provincial national health commission’s data dumps.
       
      Heilongjiang Province:
      Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed and 12 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Suihua reported 13 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) and 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Wangkui County reported 13 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic) and 2 asymptomatic cases, and Beilin District reported 2 asymptomatic cases. All of the new positive cases are F1 or F2 close contacts of perviously reported cases and already under centralized quarantine. There are currently 17 domestic confirmed and 36 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all at Xiangfang District, all of whom had visited Wangkui County before 1/10.
      • Qiqihar in Heilongjiang Province reported 7 new domestic asymptomtic cases, all at at the same village in Ang’angxi District. The cases belong to a single cluster, including 3 members of a family who visited Wangkui County around New Year, and their extended family members and neighbors. The village was elevated to Medium Risk. All residential compounds and villages in the district have gone under restricted access management.
      • Yichun in Heilongjiang Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited Wangkui County.
      • Mudanjiang reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases in the morning of 1/13, all traced close contacts of cases at Wangkui County. They will be included in tomorrow’s provincial and national data dumps.
      • At Heihe in Heilongjiang Province, 1 confirmed case has recovered. There are currently 8 confirmed cases at the city. The cordon sanitaire is being lifted, people can leave with a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours of departure. 5 residential compounds and 2 buildings remain at Medium Risk

       
      Jilin Province:

      • Changchun reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both of whom had ridden the same train carriage car as an asymptomatic case reported on 1/11. There are currently 6 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city
      • Tonghua reported 5 domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 of whom had ridden the same train carriage car as a previously reported asymptomatic case, and 4 others among traced close contacts, all employees at a shop where the case was give a workshop. This morning, the shop owner has tested positive and been diagnosed as an asymptomatic case, as well. There are currently 6 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

       
      Weihai in Shandong Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, who had attended a wedding at Wangkui County from 1/6 – 1/9. The case voluntarily took an RT-PCR test after learning of the Wangkui outbreak.  It is amazing how an emerging outbreak in a rural hamlet, in the far northeastern corner of China, can quickly spread COVID-19 far and wide. The tremendous infrastructure buildout over the past decades have really increased mobility, and made epidemic control that much more challenging.
       
      On 1/11, China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases, 3 imported asymptomatic cases and 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Italy (via Switzerland) and 1 each from Switzerland and France; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Italy
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese nationals returning from Egypt
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic case, a Mainland Chinese resident returning from Hong Kong and a truck driver from Hong Kong
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan and Israel

       
      Overall in China, 28 confirmed cases recovered, 5 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 42 were reclassified as confirmed case, and 617 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 784 active confirmed cases in the country (286 imported), 21 are in serious condition (3 imported), 565 asymptomatic cases (256 imported) and 1 suspect case (imported). 30,114 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/12, Hong Kong reported 42 new cases, all domestic (11 of whom do not have source of infection identified).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TS (the original)

      Thank you AL for your continuous research into what’s happening world wide & putting out a covid update every day. Other than checking my local scene (we keep getting put in lockdowns), the goto place for information. Very much appreciated.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “Our people are happy because we let them use personal responsibility to get through the pandemic” — Kristi Noem

      Ain’t it funny how the dead never complain?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      @rikyrah: I share your rage.

      I am continuing to go out as little as possible, even though my library card has expired. (The horror.)

      The ONE exception was a road trip to adopt our new kitten, but we were masked, everyone was masked, and we lingered nowhere. The benefit of living in NY.

      I checked the stats before we went, which was from the middle of nowhere to another place almost as rural.

      On the one hand, we are low on the vaccine totem pole, but on the other, we are able to stay home and be safe.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Our people are happy because we let them use personal responsibility to get through the pandemic” — Kristi Noem

      That’s one hell of a way to say, “All these deaths aren’t my fault.”

      I’ve wondered before – does South Dakota still exist, or is everyone dead there from this virus and their negligent and homicidal governor?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 2,985 new cases today at his media briefing, for a cumulative reported total of 141,533 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports four new deaths today, for a total of 559 deaths — 0.39% of the cumulative reported total, 0.50% of resolved cases.

      32,377 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 197 are in ICU, 79 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 994 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 111,578 patients recovered – 77.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      After new cases spiked to 3,309 yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham estimates Malaysia’s current R0 at around 1.16.

      11 new clusters were reported today: Taman Integrasi and Jalan Ijuk in Selangor; Jalan Rami, Kota, and Tanjung Megah in Johor; Jalan Kasturi and Jalan Thamby in KL; Kampung Tengah in Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Bakar in Kelantan; Taman Batik in Kedah; and Malim dialysis cluster in Melaka.

      2983 new cases today are local infections. Selangor has 837 cases: 114 in older clusters, 197 in Taman Integrasi and Jalan Ijuk clusters, 294 close-contact screenings, and 232 other screenings. Johor has 535 cases: 245 in older clusters; 118 in Jalan Rami, Kota, and Tanjung Megah clusters; 60 close-contact screenings, and 112 other screenings. Sabah has 450 cases: 14 in existing clusters, 323 close-contact screenings, and 113 other screenings. KL has 291 local cases: 34 in older clusters, 15 in Jalan Kasturi and Jalan Thamby clusters, 96 close-contact screenings, and 146 other screenings. Sarawak has 165 local cases: 101 in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and 54 other screenings. Pahang has 143 cases: 116 in existing clusters, 15 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 106 cases: 15 in older clusters, one in Kampung Tengah cluster, 70 close-contact screenings, and 20 other screenings. Penang has 105 cases: 34 in existing clusters, 39 close-contact screenings, and 32 other screenings.

      Kedah has 97 cases: nine in older clusters, one in Taman Batik cluster, 35 close-contact screenings, and 52 other screenings. Kelantan has 85 cases: nine in older clusters, three in Bukit Bakar cluster, 48 close-contact screenings, and 25 other screenings. Melaka has 72 cases: 11 in older clusters, three in Malim dialysis cluster, 49 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Perak has 61 cases: three in existing clusters, 34 close-contact screenings, and 24 other screenings. Terengganu has 27 cases: 12 in existing clusters, nine close-contact screenings, and six other screenings.

      Putrajaya has 11 cases: one in an existing cluster, five close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. And Perlis has one case, found in other screening.

      Only Labuan reported no new cases today.

      Two new cases are imported. One was reported in KL, and one in Sarawak. They are arrivals from the UK and Brunei.

      The four deaths today are a 63-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes and hypertension; a 77-year-old man diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, and gout; a 62-year-old non-Malaysian man in Sabah, DOA with asthma and pulmonary tuberculosis; and a 19-year-old non-Malaysian girl in Sabah with anaemia.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.