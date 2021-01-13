Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This is a big f—–g deal.

The revolution will be supervised.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Let there be snark.

This blog goes to 11…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I personally stopped the public option…

Yes we did.

We have all the best words.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We still have time to mess this up!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Han shot first.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Wetsuit optional.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment / Impeach the Motherfucker! / And that is official — IMPEACHED AGAIN

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Benw
  • Bighorn Ordovician Dolomite
  • Bostondreams
  • Brachiator
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • eponymous
  • EthylEster
  • Feckless
  • Felanius Kootea
  • guachi
  • HumboldtBlue
  • jl
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • karen marie
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • LadySuzy
  • lige
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mac8
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Middlelee
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • moonbat
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nora Lenderbee
  • NotMax
  • piratedan
  • R-Jud
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • The Dangerman
  • Tony Gerace
  • TS (the original)
  • Wag
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    102Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      I am irrationally happy to see the Republican votes for impeachment got into double digits. It will piss Twitler off no end.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      BREAKING: This is now the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in American history.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      R-Jud

      Just as the vote passed 217, one of the cats came trotting in and dropped a dead rat on the floor.

       

      Omen? 🧐

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m also seeing that the media is basically saying the Gym Jordan and McCarthy are completely full of shit in their defenses of Trump.

      “This isn’t about ‘cancelling’. It’s about saving our Democracy as we know it. This is about a president who refused to concede when he clearly lost and incited an insurrection to try and illegally hold onto power.”

      That was on CNN, which usually hedges things a lot more than that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      10 GOP Reps voting for impeachment is more than I would have guessed. Less than it should have been, considering the offense, but at least there were those few.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      @different-church-lady: Well, 130+ Republicans voted to overturn the election and give it to Trump, so I’m not terribly surprised by this.

      I would have hoped more would see the light, but nope.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      I’m trying to remember something pre-pandemic.  Wasn’t there a Republican representative who, before the vote for the first Trump impeachment, warned that the next President to be impeached would be a Democrat?  Or am I just remembering it that way so I can gloat “Wrong again”?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost banner headline:

      TRUMP IMPEACHED AGAIN

      The AGAIN just cracks me up.

      FTFNYTimes:

      Majority of House Votes to Impeach Trump

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mac8

      My rep (Anthony Gonzalez OH-16) is one of the Republicans who voted to impeach.  I am happy about this not just because I am represented by someone sane but also by the idea that he might actually listen to opposing viewpoints and that calling his office in the future won’t be useless.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MisterForkbeard

      @different-church-lady: There’s been a number of elected Republicans saying “What Donald Trump did was really awful, but he’s out in 7 days and I don’t think the Senate Republicans will pick it up before them, so I’m just saying he doesn’t deserve any punishment and the REAL villains here are the Democrats.”

      Because they’re assholes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      Here is is.  I freeze-framed CNN to transcribe.  GOPers voting for impeachment:

      Liz Cheney

      Jaime Herrera Beutler (my Congresswoman)

      John Katko

      Adam Kinzinger

      Fred Upton

      Dan Newhouse

      Peter Meijer

      Anthony Gonzalez

      Tom Rice

      David Valadao

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      We’ve discussed it several times over the last week, but I’m confused (perhaps I shouldn’t have read the discussion).  How much of Trump’s pardon power is now blocked?  All of it, or just for crimes relating to the articles of impeachment?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      @different-church-lady: At least one GOP Rep had the gall to complain that impeachment was distracting from the COVID crisis. Sure, because that’s what Trump was laser-focused on before, out of the blue, he just happened to get accused of sedition and of aiding an insurrection.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Feckless

      The 195 who are still protecting this POS need to have their names written across the sky, all under one heading: traitor

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      @guachi: He was very outspoken over the last week. He wasn’t a definitive yes until he saw the articles, but he was very clear on where blame lay. This from 4 days ago:

      We can’t paper over the assault on the Capitol with empty calls for ‘unity.’ Unless my party faces the truth of what happened and holds those responsible to account, we will never regain the public’s trust and earn the honor of leading the nation forward.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      LadySuzy

      @dmsilev: The networks were talking about 5. Maybe the others kept things under their vest till the last minute. But maybe there were some fence sitters, who had a moment of courage at the last moment. They understood what their duty was. I have empathy for them. Their lives are indeed in danger in the present climate. They and their families will need extra security. It’s all come to this. Unbelievable.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      CaseyL

      More relieved than anything else.

      I don’t expect the Senate to convene; if it does convene, I don’t expect it to convict. If the Senate doesn’t convict, for whatever reason, I hope that turns out to be something the Biden Administration can hold over their (McConnell’s) head for the next four years.

      Next task: Getting rid of the Seditionist Caucus.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kelly

      @Feckless:

      The 195 who are still protecting this POS need to have their names written across the sky, all under one heading: traitor

      Perhaps commemorative urinal mats

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Benw

      Whelp, the Democrats have just unleashed impeachment. If you don’t think that AS SOON as the Republicans control the House they are going to turn this around and use it THE SECOND a Democratic candidate refuses to concede an obvious loss and tries to overthrow the government with a violent coup, you’re nuts!!

      Srsly tho, WOOT!!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      Listened to a bit of this on the radio while out on errands.  You guys are made of stronger stuff if you could listen to those Republicans.

      Did listen when the unexpected Republican announced he would vote yes, and got applause, although could not tell you who he was.

      Otherwise, it was a bunch of shrieking about rioters destroying cities, the stuff Democrats say … anything but deal with the issue at hand.  Cowards and bloviators, all of them.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      The Dangerman

      @different-church-lady: I don’t think there are 195 R’s that like what’s going on. I think there are many, many of that 195 that are gutless, spineless, wusses. But I might vote the same way if I wanted to sleep without a gun near my bed. Strange days.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NotMax

      @Ken

      Only for what’s cited in the article as passed, and only for any pardons applying to himself. There never was, and still is not, any alteration or interruption of the power of pardon otherwise.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      jl

      @CaseyL: “Getting rid of the Seditionist Caucus.”

      I heard a news blurb this morning that officials at various levels investigating the alleged conspirators who are members of Congress. I think the results of those investigations need to be made public, and I don’t care if that is SOP or not. We are in the midst of a national emergency.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Maybe it could be a new annual holiday. January 13th is Impeach Trump day

      Too close to both New Years and MLK Day.  We need something in August, though.

      However, you remind me that one of Trump’s first acts was to declare his inauguration a national day of joy and thanksgiving, or something ridiculous like that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      Come on let’s impeach again,
      Like we did last summer!
      Yeaaah, let’s impeach again,
      Like we did last year!

      Do you remember when,
      Things were really hummin’,
      Yeaaaah, let’s impeach again,
      Impeachment time is here!

      Heeee, and round and round and up and down we go again!
      Oh, baby, make me know you love democracy eeeeee!
      And then:

      Impeach again,
      Like we did last summer,
      Come on, let’s impeach again,
      Like we did last year!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Feckless:

      The 195 who are still protecting this POS need to have their names written across the sky, all under one heading: traitor 

      Maybe the shitpile who trashed NATO via newspaper ad back in ’87 can bankroll it.

      Who was that traitorous Soviet shitpile mobster conman anyway?  Anyone remember?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      jl

      @different-church-lady: There is nugget of truth to it though. The GOP, unless it is purged of authoritarians and ruthless swindlers, will impeach the next Democratic president when they  have the majority.

      And that is a threat that GOPers have been making to try to prevent this impeachment. Kind of a hollow threat, since they’ve already impeached a Democratic president on a flimsy, hypocritical, and dishonest pretext.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      randy khan

      @Ken:

      The pardon power is absolute, so it is not blocked at all.  He can’t pardon his way out of impeachment because it’s not a criminal matter.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Captain C

      @jl: They already did that with Clinton and would have with Obama if they could have found something to nail him on that wouldn’t have resulted in everyone but the Crazified 27% laughing them out of government.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Did the vote finish up with 10 Republicans? Here’s their states:

      NY
      IL
      WY
      MI (2)
      WA (2)
      SC
      OH
      CA

      Gonna have to check out Tom Rice, South Carolina rep. He bucked the entire Confederacy.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      eponymous

      Yes! And, since I didn’t make it in the last thread, my deep sympathies to Miss Bianca for having Qbert as her representative. I strongly feel that dumb gunskank is planning to assassinate Dems, particularly Nancy.

      (I use skank for men, too…for instance, man-skank Jared Kushner)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      karen marie

      @The Dangerman:  They put themselves in this position when they went along with – and endlessly repeated – Trump’s “I was robbed!” bullshit.  Rather than concern for themselves, they should be reflecting on how their words and actions have put others at risk.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Brachiator

      @jl:

      And that is a threat that GOPers have been making to try to prevent this impeachment. Kind of a hollow threat, since they’ve already impeached a Democratic president on a flimsy, hypocritical, and dishonest pretext.

      Yep. The Republicans have had every opportunity to show that they believed in something more than crass, cynical partisanship. They have failed. It doesn’t matter what threats they make.

      We just have to be ready to take them on when necessary.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      TS (the original)

      @jl:  A full blown Benghazi style inquiry with trump & his legislative supporters having to answer questions at public hearings again and again and again

      That is what is needed.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      The thing about “except in cases of impeachment” is understood to mean that the president can’t undo an impeachment using his pardon power.  So if Trump were thrown out of office tomorrow and barred from holding office again, Pence couldn’t make him eligible to serve in office again with a pardon.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      ‘I feel betrayed’ — [major Republican donor] Ken Langone blasts Trump and Capitol rioters, vows to support Biden

      Who could have known a know-nothing, fraudulent, bankrupt, half-wit clown would turn out so bad.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      moonbat

      @jl: Yaddah, yaddah, yaddah. That’s what they kept saying during (checks notes) all eight years of Obama’s terms but he ran such a squeaky clean administration they had nothing on him.

      They always try to use that as a cudgel to keep Democrats from doing the right thing.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Hey, if 4 Republicans – or better, 40 – decide not to show up for the Senate vote on the impeachment, I’ll take it.  The text is 2/3 of those present.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Tony Gerace

      Good.   Next steps, starting a week from today, should be arrest, indictment, trial, conviction and imprisonment.  Let this swine die in prison, alone and despised.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Mike in NC

      I neglected to buy Champagne last night, but I’ll crack open an excellent Pinot Noir to celebrate the demise of this monster. In 2016 he was merely a famous criminal, in 2021 he became a traitor. He will ultimately flee to Moscow to get a pat on the head from his puppet master.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev: Nah.  No need to celebrate any of this shitshow of a bastard presidency despite the motherfucker being rightfully impeached twice.

      We have another unprecedented mess to start to clean up.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Bighorn Ordovician Dolomite

      @LadySuzy: Indeed, I guess there’s a lesson that when you make your living selling rageahol to rageaholics thinks might get dicey when they hear last call.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      HumboldtBlue

      Was only listening to MNBC but one congressman was quoted — “Donald Trump is a living, breathing, impeachable offense.”

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Tony Gerace

      One of my family members died from covid, alone, in an ICU late last night.  I am not interested in reaching across the aisle in the spirit of comity to treat Trump supporters with respect.  They deserve no

      respect.  All of them — all 74 million of them — are responsible for the death of my relative and for the fascist invasion of the Capitol last week.  They deserve the same respect as did the “good Germans” who supported Hitler — that is, none at all.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Aleta:

      Pelosi will speak from the lectern that was stolen.

      Seek for the lectern that was stolen,

      In the House of Reps it dwells

      There will be votes taken

      Stronger than QAnon spells

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.