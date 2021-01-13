And that is official. President Donald J. Trump has made history. He is the first president to be impeached twice.
The official intra-party fight for control of the GOP is off and running as well.
by David Anderson| 102 Comments
This post is in: Impeach the Motherfucker!, Impeachment Inquiry, Open Threads, Violent Insurrection at the Capitols
Mary G
I am irrationally happy to see the Republican votes for impeachment got into double digits. It will piss Twitler off no end.
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
BREAKING: This is now the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in American history.
different-church-lady
195 Republicans think what’s going on is just fine.
One Hundred Ninety Five.
MisterForkbeard
I’m also seeing that the media is basically saying the Gym Jordan and McCarthy are completely full of shit in their defenses of Trump.
“This isn’t about ‘cancelling’. It’s about saving our Democracy as we know it. This is about a president who refused to concede when he clearly lost and incited an insurrection to try and illegally hold onto power.”
That was on CNN, which usually hedges things a lot more than that.
piratedan
@different-church-lady: hey now, those goats are quite unlikely to fuck themselves…..
dmsilev
10 GOP Reps voting for impeachment is more than I would have guessed. Less than it should have been, considering the offense, but at least there were those few.
MisterForkbeard
@different-church-lady: Well, 130+ Republicans voted to overturn the election and give it to Trump, so I’m not terribly surprised by this.
I would have hoped more would see the light, but nope.
Ken
I’m trying to remember something pre-pandemic. Wasn’t there a Republican representative who, before the vote for the first Trump impeachment, warned that the next President to be impeached would be a Democrat? Or am I just remembering it that way so I can gloat “Wrong again”?
different-church-lady
@MisterForkbeard: It’s like Johnny Rotten said: “I can’t understand it: all we’re trying to do is destroy everything.”
Elizabelle
WaPost banner headline:
TRUMP IMPEACHED AGAIN
The AGAIN just cracks me up.
FTFNYTimes:
Majority of House Votes to Impeach Trump
different-church-lady
I say we impeach him again tomorrow.
Kelly
@MisterForkbeard: Even despicable Marc Thiessen thinks Jim Jordan is a disgrace.
dmsilev
"Impeachment of Donald Trump" now has a disambiguation page on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/8PWnvM2AKY— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 13, 2021
Mary G
Nancy SMASH brings down the gavel in a badass mask.
Kent
Anyone seen the list of 10 Republicans? Any surprises?
NotMax
Headline we won’t – but should – now see:
The Beast With 197 Assholes
mac8
My rep (Anthony Gonzalez OH-16) is one of the Republicans who voted to impeach. I am happy about this not just because I am represented by someone sane but also by the idea that he might actually listen to opposing viewpoints and that calling his office in the future won’t be useless.
lige
Nuke him from orbit it’s the only way to be sure.
MisterForkbeard
@different-church-lady: There’s been a number of elected Republicans saying “What Donald Trump did was really awful, but he’s out in 7 days and I don’t think the Senate Republicans will pick it up before them, so I’m just saying he doesn’t deserve any punishment and the REAL villains here are the Democrats.”
Because they’re assholes.
Kent
Here is is. I freeze-framed CNN to transcribe. GOPers voting for impeachment:
Liz Cheney
Jaime Herrera Beutler (my Congresswoman)
John Katko
Adam Kinzinger
Fred Upton
Dan Newhouse
Peter Meijer
Anthony Gonzalez
Tom Rice
David Valadao
different-church-lady
Felanius Kootea
Hallelujah!
different-church-lady
@MisterForkbeard: We’re well beyond ‘asshole’ at this point.
Ken
We’ve discussed it several times over the last week, but I’m confused (perhaps I shouldn’t have read the discussion). How much of Trump’s pardon power is now blocked? All of it, or just for crimes relating to the articles of impeachment?
mrmoshpotato
I say we impeach him again tomorrow.
Wake up, have some coffee, impeach the motherfucker again.
Sorry, yet again. Is the third time the punt-them-all-into-the-sea time?
dmsilev
@different-church-lady: At least one GOP Rep had the gall to complain that impeachment was distracting from the COVID crisis. Sure, because that’s what Trump was laser-focused on before, out of the blue, he just happened to get accused of sedition and of aiding an insurrection.
Feckless
The 195 who are still protecting this POS need to have their names written across the sky, all under one heading: traitor
HumboldtBlue
Hee hee, just keep doing it every day until the 20th.
Martin
@guachi: He was very outspoken over the last week. He wasn’t a definitive yes until he saw the articles, but he was very clear on where blame lay. This from 4 days ago:
We can’t paper over the assault on the Capitol with empty calls for ‘unity.’ Unless my party faces the truth of what happened and holds those responsible to account, we will never regain the public’s trust and earn the honor of leading the nation forward.
Mary G
I know the source is an asshole, but this cracked me up:
TRUMP has lost more impeachment votes than he's won elections.— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 13, 2021
LadySuzy
@dmsilev: The networks were talking about 5. Maybe the others kept things under their vest till the last minute. But maybe there were some fence sitters, who had a moment of courage at the last moment. They understood what their duty was. I have empathy for them. Their lives are indeed in danger in the present climate. They and their families will need extra security. It’s all come to this. Unbelievable.
dmsilev
@mrmoshpotato: Maybe it could be a new annual holiday. January 13th is Impeach Trump day, with chocolate and a dedicated line of greeting cards and everything.
Aleta
Now toss out and arrest the Republicans in Congress who conspired with or aided the terrorists.
CaseyL
More relieved than anything else.
I don’t expect the Senate to convene; if it does convene, I don’t expect it to convict. If the Senate doesn’t convict, for whatever reason, I hope that turns out to be something the Biden Administration can hold over their (McConnell’s) head for the next four years.
Next task: Getting rid of the Seditionist Caucus.
Benw
Whelp, the Democrats have just unleashed impeachment. If you don’t think that AS SOON as the Republicans control the House they are going to turn this around and use it THE SECOND a Democratic candidate refuses to concede an obvious loss and tries to overthrow the government with a violent coup, you’re nuts!!
Srsly tho, WOOT!!
Elizabelle
Listened to a bit of this on the radio while out on errands. You guys are made of stronger stuff if you could listen to those Republicans.
Did listen when the unexpected Republican announced he would vote yes, and got applause, although could not tell you who he was.
Otherwise, it was a bunch of shrieking about rioters destroying cities, the stuff Democrats say … anything but deal with the issue at hand. Cowards and bloviators, all of them.
different-church-lady
Hee hee, just keep doing it every day until the 20th
…of July.
sab
Final count was 232 to 197
The Dangerman
@different-church-lady: I don’t think there are 195 R’s that like what’s going on. I think there are many, many of that 195 that are gutless, spineless, wusses. But I might vote the same way if I wanted to sleep without a gun near my bed. Strange days.
jl
@CaseyL: “Getting rid of the Seditionist Caucus.”
I heard a news blurb this morning that officials at various levels investigating the alleged conspirators who are members of Congress. I think the results of those investigations need to be made public, and I don’t care if that is SOP or not. We are in the midst of a national emergency.
Ken
@dmsilev: Maybe it could be a new annual holiday. January 13th is Impeach Trump day
Too close to both New Years and MLK Day. We need something in August, though.
However, you remind me that one of Trump’s first acts was to declare his inauguration a national day of joy and thanksgiving, or something ridiculous like that.
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
So. Much. Winning.
lowtechcyclist
@David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch: Only because Nixon resigned first.
Even without the ‘smoking gun’ there were 7 GOP votes to impeach Nixon just in the Judiciary Committee, out of 17 Repubs on the Committee.
Brachiator
Come on let’s impeach again,
Like we did last summer!
Yeaaah, let’s impeach again,
Like we did last year!
Do you remember when,
Things were really hummin’,
Yeaaaah, let’s impeach again,
Impeachment time is here!
Heeee, and round and round and up and down we go again!
Oh, baby, make me know you love democracy eeeeee!
And then:
Impeach again,
Like we did last summer,
Come on, let’s impeach again,
Like we did last year!
mrmoshpotato
The 195 who are still protecting this POS need to have their names written across the sky, all under one heading: traitor
Maybe the shitpile who trashed NATO via newspaper ad back in ’87 can bankroll it.
Who was that traitorous Soviet shitpile mobster conman anyway? Anyone remember?
jl
@different-church-lady: There is nugget of truth to it though. The GOP, unless it is purged of authoritarians and ruthless swindlers, will impeach the next Democratic president when they have the majority.
And that is a threat that GOPers have been making to try to prevent this impeachment. Kind of a hollow threat, since they’ve already impeached a Democratic president on a flimsy, hypocritical, and dishonest pretext.
lowtechcyclist
@dmsilev: You know, he’s right: we should be impeaching him over the COVID crisis too.
I was preaching that here all last summer, and man, I still can’t believe the flak I got.
Just Some Fuckhead
Did the vote finish up with 10 Republicans? Here’s their states:
NY
IL
WY
MI (2)
WA (2)
SC
OH
CA
Gonna have to check out Tom Rice, South Carolina rep. He bucked the entire Confederacy.
eponymous
Yes! And, since I didn’t make it in the last thread, my deep sympathies to Miss Bianca for having Qbert as her representative. I strongly feel that dumb gunskank is planning to assassinate Dems, particularly Nancy.
(I use skank for men, too…for instance, man-skank Jared Kushner)
Benw
@different-church-lady: thanks for being a dedicated reader LOL
karen marie
@The Dangerman: They put themselves in this position when they went along with – and endlessly repeated – Trump’s “I was robbed!” bullshit. Rather than concern for themselves, they should be reflecting on how their words and actions have put others at risk.
Brachiator
@jl:
And that is a threat that GOPers have been making to try to prevent this impeachment. Kind of a hollow threat, since they’ve already impeached a Democratic president on a flimsy, hypocritical, and dishonest pretext.
Yep. The Republicans have had every opportunity to show that they believed in something more than crass, cynical partisanship. They have failed. It doesn’t matter what threats they make.
We just have to be ready to take them on when necessary.
Aleta
Pelosi will speak from the lectern that was stolen.
@Ken:
The thing about “except in cases of impeachment” is understood to mean that the president can’t undo an impeachment using his pardon power. So if Trump were thrown out of office tomorrow and barred from holding office again, Pence couldn’t make him eligible to serve in office again with a pardon.
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
‘I feel betrayed’ — [major Republican donor] Ken Langone blasts Trump and Capitol rioters, vows to support Biden
Who could have known a know-nothing, fraudulent, bankrupt, half-wit clown would turn out so bad.
NotMax
Sitting here relishing that Dolt 45’s digital megaphone has been impounded.
Just Some Fuckhead
The busy beavers updating Wikipedia haven’t been sitting on their hands:
@jl: There is no greater crime against the United States than lying about getting a blowjob.
Tony Gerace
Good. Next steps, starting a week from today, should be arrest, indictment, trial, conviction and imprisonment. Let this swine die in prison, alone and despised.
Mike in NC
I neglected to buy Champagne last night, but I’ll crack open an excellent Pinot Noir to celebrate the demise of this monster. In 2016 he was merely a famous criminal, in 2021 he became a traitor. He will ultimately flee to Moscow to get a pat on the head from his puppet master.
Ken
Has anyone interviewed John Roberts yet? I’m interested in his thoughts on recidivism.
eponymous
It would be so fun to 25th him, too. Bigly record only he would have!
Nora Lenderbee
The impeachiest president evah!
NotMax
So when does Mar-a-lago secede from the Union?
//
HumboldtBlue
Was only listening to MNBC but one congressman was quoted — “Donald Trump is a living, breathing, impeachable offense.”
Tony Gerace
One of my family members died from covid, alone, in an ICU late last night. I am not interested in reaching across the aisle in the spirit of comity to treat Trump supporters with respect. They deserve no
respect. All of them — all 74 million of them — are responsible for the death of my relative and for the fascist invasion of the Capitol last week. They deserve the same respect as did the “good Germans” who supported Hitler — that is, none at all.
Elizabelle
@Tony Gerace: I’m so sorry Tony.
Agree with you.
Well Donny, you’re gonna go down in history. Bigly.
@Tony Gerace: I’m so sorry Tony.
lowtechcyclist
Let this swine die in prison, alone and despised.
From your lips to God’s ears.
different-church-lady
@Captain C: Their reaction to that circumstance was to figure out how to crazify another 20%.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings