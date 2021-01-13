Looks like we need another one. Here’s a link to a livecast.

If a Member of Congress is a reflection of the people he or she serves, man are there some dumbshits in these R+infinity districts. I’m not just talking about Louie Gohmert. I also wonder how many of them have committed domestic violence, because their main argument is “look what you made us do” and “don’t make us face any consequences or we’ll do it again.”

In other news, never overestimate Mitch McConnell. He’s apparently called Schumer and told him he won’t consent to an emergency session of the Senate.