Afternoon Impeachment Thread

Looks like we need another one. Here’s a link to a livecast.

If a Member of Congress is a reflection of the people he or she serves, man are there some dumbshits in these R+infinity districts. I’m not just talking about Louie Gohmert. I also wonder how many of them have committed domestic violence, because their main argument is “look what you made us do” and “don’t make us face any consequences or we’ll do it again.”

In other news, never overestimate Mitch McConnell. He’s apparently called Schumer and told him he won’t consent to an emergency session of the Senate.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      MattF

      Good point. Think of it in terms of behavioral repertoire— this isn’t the first time they’re using these arguments.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      LuciaMia

      Everytime I see or hear Gohmert, I’m amazed he’s still alive; that he has enough working brain cells to keep him breathing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mali muso

      @WaterGirl: Not sure…I have the CSPAN “live” link up in another window on youtube.  But I had it muted until a minute ago.

      And have muted it again as Gym Jordan is spewing.

      (possible that my feed is delayed as my internet appears to be hiccuping)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Does McCarthy think that Trump’s mob was going to spare him? Because if he does, he’s complicit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NetheadJay

      Opened livefeed in new tab. Saw traitorous fuckface Kevin McCarthy. Insta-close.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Damien

      Man this is pathetic.  All this bleating about unity, and yet they won’t join with us to begin the process of cleaning out and reconstructing a functional government.

       

      Oh….oh wait, you mean it’s a bad faith argument in the first place?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl: Listening to him right now and just want to make him eat chicklets. In fact, that’s what I want almost all the R’s who I’ve heard speak so far, especially Gaetz, to do.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      randy khan

      It’s perilous to consider McConnell’s motives, but I’m going to do it anyway.

      My theory is that McConnell will vote to convict Trump only if there are enough votes that it will happen. (This is a two-way bet – either he counts to 67 (66 right now) and joins in, or his decision to vote for it pulls enough other Senators along to get to 67/66.)  Lately I’ve been thinking that, on top of that, he might not want to be the decisive vote or close to it – essentially he will want the vote not to be close if it’s going to happen.

      The refusal to reconvene before the 19th (which, let’s face it, is contingent) suggests to me that there aren’t enough votes to convict or that it’s in the zone where it’s not overwhelming, so call it somewhere between 55 and 74.  (With the current configuration of the Senate, 74 votes is just over half of the Republican caucus.)   I think McConnell doesn’t want a vote that fails or, possibly, a vote that has half of his caucus supporting Trump, which would just exacerbate the internal tensions in the party

      And, in practice, this could change very fast if the feeling in the caucus changes.  He won’t hold up a vote if his caucus wants it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      This is my take on Mitch from a previous thread:

      He’s leaked that he’s in favor of removal. He knows how to count. If he can’t get to 66, he’s not going to reconvene only to fail and further embolden Trump.

      More than anything McConnell is more interested in the remedy that the Senate can use after Trump is gone – which is to ban him from ever holding office again. That keeps Trump from burning down all of the 2024 GOP candidates. It gives him at least the possibility of a GOP win in 2024.

      I’ll add – it’s possible he can get to 66 for banning him from holding office, but not removal.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      kirbster

      I know I’m biased and all, but as a former high school debate team member, I’ve got to say these Republican congresspeople are making some of the lamest “arguments” I’ve ever heard. Mostly, they have nothing to do with the charge in the articles of impeachment, and are all over the map.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nicole

      Unsurprising about McConnell.  His obstructionism continues to the very end.  I will be curious to see what his control is over his caucus once he’s Minority Leader.  What with so many corporate donors to the GOP rethinking things I wonder if that’s going to hurt his status in the party.  If he can’t get money to them, he’s less useful.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      karen marie

      I’m listening via my local NPR station’s live feed.  Listening to the Republicans is horrifying.  Matt Gaetz – I can’t even.  The issue of House Republicans’ direct complicity has only been addressed obliquely but I hope at some point it is addressed directly, and all of the traitors are ejected from their seats.

      What happened January 6th is not “past history,” it continues today, with Republicans promoting and organizing attacks on capitals in all 50 states.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Does McCarthy think that Trump’s mob was going to spare him? Because if he does, he’s complicit.

      If he thought that, then there was some SERIOUS organizing behind this. The mob would not know McCarthy from Jordan, and he would have been killed in the blood lust.

      Maybe the team with list was really out to “save” the right people, spirit them away and leave the rest to the mob.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MJS

      Since Turtle is apparently going to be Turtle, here’s hoping that the House and Senate spend their time beginning January 20 evenly split – COVID/economy in the morning, investigations into Trump, Republicans and January 6, in the afternoon.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Hoodie

      @Martin: I think some have opined that you have to have a conviction before you can punish by disqualification, which only takes a majority.   It’s more like a sentencing phase of a trial.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      karen marie

      @Martin: That keeps Individual-1 from burning down all of the 2024 GOP candidates.

       
      Just because Trump is prohibited from running himself does not mean he loses his ability to burn down all of the 2024 GOP candidates.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @randy khan:

      I think it’s simpler than that.  McConnell doesn’t want to vote on Trump’s impeachment at all, or at least he doesn’t want to do it himself.  He’s stalling until after inauguration because by then he’ll be minority leader and won’t be in charge anymore.  This way, he gets what he wants- a Trumpectomy for the Republican Party- without his fingerprints on the scalpel.  It’s classic McConnell: he wants to move things his way by inaction.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

      One of the top organizers of the movement that aimed to overturn the election results has claimed he worked closely with Republican congressmen. Ali Alexander, a leader of the “Stop the Steal” group, said in several Periscope livestream videos last month that he planned the rally that preceded the riot in conjunction with Gosar and two other congressional Republicans, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona

      Can someone explain Ali Alexander to me?  There seems to be part of his story I’m missing.

      One of the strangest characters in this story (a story full of strange characters)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      These people keep invoking Lincoln’s “better angels of our nature.” Since Lincoln was subsequently murdered by seditionists, I don’t think it’s the show-stopper they seem to believe it is.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MattF

      Raskin:

      It’s a bit much to be hearing that these people would not be trying to destroy our government and kill us if we just weren’t so mean to them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      BC in Illinois

      My own usually reliable Trump-voting Rep Ann Wagner (R-MO), who stepped out of line last week, voting to accept the electoral votes, has stepped back into line:

      “Part of the difficulty here is that he’s gone in less than a week and I don’t see this moving to conviction in the Senate, so I see it as a little gimmicky and divisive.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RandomMonster

      Reuters and WSJ reporting that McConnell has contacted Schumer’s office to tell him that they won’t convene the senate before 1/19.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Immanentize

      @randy khan: I don’t care when the Senate reconvenes, but I certainly do NOT want the articles of impeachment to be sent to the Senate until after January 22, when GA will certify the elections and Schumer can become Senate Majority Leader.  Waiting must happen.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Martin: it’s possible he can get to 66 for banning him from holding office, but not removal.

      Which is worthless. U. S Constitution, Article I, Section 3:

      Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States

      “And,” not “or’. IOW disqualification cannot occur unless the impeached official is removed from office as well. The Article of Impeachment about to be voted specifies disqualification as a consequence of removal to ensure they go hand in hand.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Immanentize

      @Betty Cracker: Also too, just two months after that first inaugural address (better angels)  is when the South fired on Fort Sumter.  Didn’t work then, won’t help now.

      ETA I was too generous.  Lincoln address: March 4.  Fort Sumter attack begins: April 12 — all in 1861.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      kirbster

      Ooooh, “precedent!” Many of the Republicans are making veiled threats that if they ever gain the majority in the House again, they’ll impeach Biden just because they can!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      JoyceH

      @karen marie:

      Just because Trump is prohibited from running himself does not mean he loses his ability to burn down all of the 2024 GOP candidates.

      I think it does, I think it neuters him entirely. It prevents him from being able to fund-raise on ‘donate to my campaign’. Being out of power without the ability to return to power completely diminishes him as the totem of the faux-masculinity cult that he built up around himself.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Guys, rest easy. Everything is well in hand!

      Tha latest conspiracy put forward on 8kun and now being widely promoted by QAnon believers is that President Trump has already been inaugurated at a private ceremony, in which Mike Pence was also present, and the military will be deployed to stop riots after it becomes official.
      pic.twitter.com/f3WVyhcNvM

      — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) January 12, 2021

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jinchi

      @Mallard Filmore: The mob would not know McCarthy from Jordan, and he would have been killed in the blood lust.

      They’d know McCarthy from Nancy Pelosi, though. Or AOC or Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib, or … well you get it. Other than Mike Pence, they don’t need to know their targets. Just pick out Pelosi and every minority woman in the building and they wouldn’t need to worry about accidentally taking out a member of their own team

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Nice to see my newly-elected Representative, Carolyn Bourdeaux (D GA-07), give what I think was her maiden speech (all of 30 seconds!) in the House.

      Looking forward to great things from this incredible woman.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Martin

      @karen marie: No, but it significantly changes his motivation. Trump fights for himself and nobody else, so it matters a great deal whether he has a personal stake in the game.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      PJ

      @Betty Cracker:

       

      @Immanentize: the rhetoric is for the people who can be swayed, not the people who never listen.  Biden in particular needs as many fence-sitters as possible on his side

      ETA: I’m referring to people who make the reference in good faith, like Biden, not Republicans who just want insurrectionists to go unpunished.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Chris Johnson

      A whole pile of these people want Dems to drop their guard so they can attack a second time and this time, kill their enemies quite literally.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      karen marie

      @JoyceH:  It doesn’t stop him from creating a PAC to fund his continued sedition, it doesn’t stop him from being paid by seditionist Republicans to give speeches.  It only stops him from raising funds as part of a campaign to run for office.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Immanentize

      @PJ: Just a quick clarification — the Senate must first CONVICT.  That takes two thirds of the Senate.  Then, the punishments after conviction need only a majority vote.  Some say conviction immediately includes removal, but that other punishments need separate votes.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Baud

      @germy: That’s actually their natural state.  Trump was able to consolidate them under one umbrella.  I and others think they will not remain unified after Trump is gone, but it’ll take many years and many tragedies before that happens.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      raven

      They’re all over “how could an event that was “pre-planned” be incited. I there any other kind of planning?

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Read an article in the WaPo that claimed impeachment stops on Jan. 20, that constitutionally it can’t happen if he’s not in office. Does the WaPo know their constitution better than Pelosi or James Clyburn or are they wrong?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Redshift

      @JoyceH:

      I think it does, I think it neuters him entirely. It prevents him from being able to fund-raise on ‘donate to my campaign’. Being out of power without the ability to return to power completely diminishes him as the totem of the faux-masculinity cult that he built up around himself. 

      I think it diminishes it, but not completely. His fundraising now is for a leadership PAC, not a campaign. I’d love to see the money he’s been pulling in dry up if he can’t run again, but I’m not optimistic. If he can sell them on the idea that he will be named the winner of this election, he’ll be able to sell them on the idea that he won’t be stopped by being barred from running again.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Captain C

      @Steeplejack (phone): Can we find a way to make and spread to them a conspiracy theory that Q wants them all to jump in the Pacific and swim to the great garbage gyre there, and once they’re all there Trump will be declared God-Emperor of their new nation and they’ll conquer the world?  I’m not saying they’d all buy it, but we might get rid of a few of the more credulous ones.

      Reply

