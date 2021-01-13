Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics / Impeachment / A Statement From The President

A Statement From The President

141 Comments



Twitter allowed him to put it on The White House account.

1. The right words (mostly)

2. Two months too late

3. Usual insipid delivery

4. Didn’t say Biden won in a free and fair election.

5. Mentioned cancel culture (wants his Twitter back)

6. A pinch of bothsides thrown in.

Must have taken a lot of repeating that he’s gonna be a private citizen a week from now and subject to arrest to get him to do that speech.

Open Thread, ’cause that’s all we’ve got these days.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    141Comments

    4. 4.

      Anya

      Thanks, Cheryl for for summarizing. I do not want to listen to his voice. I wish he would go away forever and we never hear from him or see him ever again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Nope. CNN broadcast that Trump message. Clicked off immediately.

      Michael Beschloss had just said he thought Trump could be convicted and …. internet dropped.

      Anybody else hear what else he said? Last guest on Nicole Wallace at 6 (in instead of Ari Melber).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old Man Shadow

      Isn’t it about time he left in the middle of the night with a bunch of suitcases stuffed with money to a non-extradition country?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim Appleton

      What a raft of BS.

      Sure, he had to denounce violence and curious who/how got him to go through the motion.

      He’s on record way to many times saying how much he likes political violence.  And word is he enjoyed what he saw on teevee 1/6.

      Fuck him with a rusty oil tanker.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      You get the feeling that he’s reading this with a metaphorical gun pointed at his head. It has all the emotional import of a hostage video.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Arclite

      So Beto said, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”  Republicans used that quote to say “Dems are coming for your guns!”

       

      What’s the Republican equivalent of that quote?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      @Elizabelle: “Michael Beschloss had just said he thought Trump could be convicted and …. internet dropped.”

      He said the same on the Lester Holt newstime show.  I don’t think Beschloss has any particular insight, though.  I had to endure a few seconds of chuck todd as well.  At least he didn’t bothsides the Republican party coming apart, which is all I remember he talked about.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Just Chuck

      Sorry-not-sorry T, but you don’t get to just say “sorry about the insurrection, let’s forgive and forget”.  Your corrupt treason party will probably get you off this particular hook again, but there is a trainload of consequences barreling your way nonetheless.  Vaya Con Diablo, motherfucker.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Punchy

      Last thread too busy, so I ask here:  while 10 Rs voted “aye” on Impeachment 2; Sedition Boogaloo, did any Ds (perhaps in very red districts) vote “nay”?  Or did the Dems go straight-ticket?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lamh36

      Jeezus…when finally Chump slithers out of DC…is this dude FINALLY gonna be able to get off his knees in service to Chump…

      @LindseyGrahamSC

      ·
      14m

      President Trump’s statement tonight hit the mark. He rejected violence, unequivocally condemned those who defiled our Capitol, called for full accountability, and emphasized those who engage in violence tarnish the movement. His speech helps move the country move forward.

      ugh..

      @LindseyGrahamSC

      Replying to
      @LindseyGrahamSC

      It is now time for President-elect Biden to rise to the occasion and instruct his party to call off post-presidential impeachment proceedings.

      6:07 PM · Jan 13, 2021·TweetDeck

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JPL

      Haha Ivanka isn’t going to the Inauguration of President-Elect Biden after all. Maybe she was insulted that she had to sit in the peanut gallery.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anya

      Republicans have weird obsessions. They get obsessed with certain people for no reason. They’re obsessed with Andrew Weissmann, Eric Swalwell, AOC, Valarie Jarred, etc. It’s weird. How do they choose people they creepily obsess with? Racism and antisemitism alone cannot explain it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      this dumb motherfucker just wants to be able to grift away (with Secret Service protection) for the next four years on his “trumpov 2024” non-run run.

      F that.  Finish him off, Senate!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Old School

      Well, I think it’s obvious that he has learned his lesson.  He won’t be touching that particular stove anymore.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jeffro

      @Anya: it’s a Fox thing (and maybe a Limbaugh thing)…whomever the RWNJ media chooses to focus on for more than a day instantly becomes an Enemy of the State.

      I’ve seen it with my dad and Valerie Jarrett, Adam Schiff, etc.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Anya

      @lamh36: He probably advised Trump to issue that statement and he told him he will help himself with the impeachment. Trump will be so angry with Graham when this doesn’t work.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trollhattan

      So today Gov Gav announced the state is accelerating opening COVID vaccine availability to 65+, which had been well back in the line before this. We’ll see if 1. there’s sufficient supply and 2. sufficient facilities administering it.

      Did you know West Virginia was ahead of the rest of the country getting the vaccine into all the senior care homes? Yay you, West Virginia!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Anya

      @Jeffro: The strangest thing about their obsession with Valerie Jarrett is she’s so mild mannered and so soft spoken. She’s like the nice mom next door who’s house always smelled of cookies and who was always sweet to you when you were a kid. Did she even make any headlines or did anything controversial. I only know her name because righwingers wouldn’t shut up about her.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      geg6

      Nope, Donny.  No givesies backsies.  I will never forgive or forget a bit of this.  I was in my office most of the day today doing veteran benefits, which the VA requires be documented on hard copy.  Left the office around 4 pm, knowing he would probably be impeached by the time I got home.  So I stopped at the state wine and spirit store for some wine to toast to it tonight.  When I got home and changed clothes, the last votes were being tallied. Made my day.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mary G

      Sorry not sorry not listening. He’ll be back with “I love all my very fine patriots” as soon as someone’s willing to air.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Ima repeat what someone smarter said: The CIA showed Trump a video of the Kennedy assassination from an angle no one has ever seen before. Truthfully tho, this is all fucking kabuki engineered by Republicans like Lindsey Graham so they can pretend the crisis is over and everything is okay now, Daddy has sobered up and promised no more whippings. Let’s move on.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @Punchy: All Democrats voted for impeachment. As for Democrats in red districts, I’m not sure if there are any left after the last election.  Freshmen Xochitl Torres-Small (NM-2), Joe Cunningham(SC-1), and Kendra Horn (OK) were among those who lost in red districts. Plus the older Swedish guy from Minnesota. He was the only Democrat who voted against both impeachment counts last time. One freshman split on the two counts that time.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jeffro

      @Just Some Fuckhead: lol

      I think someone told him, “if you expect to grift a couple hundred $M/year for the next few years as ‘trumpov 2024’, get your Twitter back, and keep that Secret Service detail, you’d better say the right words and then get out of town.  Our fundraising is in THE TOILET with corporate American thanks to you!  Now get out there and say the words!”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Jeffro: Nah, he’d make more money off of his rabid base by never giving an inch. This speech is designed specifically to give Senate Republicans the cover to vote no in the impeachment trial.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Anya

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I used to believe the CIA was untouchable until Trump came to town and literally chose Putin over them. In a weird way, that’s reassuring. No one wants a security agency to have control over elected officials.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      geg6

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      That treasonous beyotch better back the fuck off.  She could absolutely find herself in legal trouble, too.  Wonder who was giving Capitol tours to the terrorists?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ohio Mom

      What must the Magaites who stormed the Capitol/cheered on the insurrectionists think when Trump gives one of these “everyone behave now” speeches?

      Probably the same thing we do, that he was forced into it, and that he is lying through his teeth.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jim Appleton

      @lamh36:

      Would not surprise if Graham was the fulcrum.

      He was on AF1 to TX.

      Once the House vote was gaveled, Ol’ Linzee had iDJT’s ear for days and got him to attempt to unwind the clock of what’s about to come.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Richard

      @trollhattan: what a sad piece of shit he and his gang have been. Look around. Radical leftists did not do this. Antifa boogeyman did not do this. Who has been president of the “greatest country in the world “?  for 4 long years? Trump, that’s who. And his criminal associates. Looking at you, Republicans.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Brachiator

      @Anya:

      How do they choose people they creepily obsess with? Racism and antisemitism alone cannot explain it.

      Well, there is also the sexism.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Martin

      @Cheryl Rofer: This is what I was saying in prior threads. If you believe Trump and his accomplices, this election was stolen and that would be the right thing to do.

      We really need to find a way to convince these elected officials to confess that they lied, publicly.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: I was expecting that to happen during Infrastructure Week!

      (sad side note: that joke has been made so many times that I’ve apparently trained the autosuggest system on my iPad to know what I want after just typing ‘Infr’.)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jeffro

      @Anya: the ‘theory’ as relayed to me was that she was the (female, black) puppet master of the administration…there was even a piece where she was called “The Obama Whisperer”

      Because, you know, Republicans don’t have advisors or staff or anything (eyeroll)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Yutsano

      @Baud: Please please PLEASE allow for the post office to allow banking services! A lot of lower income folks don’t have bank accounts. It would help A LOT more if those deposits could be put into their hands as quickly as possible, and postal bank accounts would be the best method of getting those payments where they need to go.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jeffro

      @Just Some Fuckhead: both things are true…he has to give them cover to aquit him, so that he then can stay “not convicted” and not lose the ability to plausibly ‘run’ for president in 2024.

      I think Mitch is going to fuck him and make sure trumpov’s convicted/can’t run anyway.  But what do I know.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Martin

      @Ohio Mom: Some of them are mad. Some of them just make up some excuse for why he said that. Would not be surprised that they are convincing themselves that the national guard in DC are actually securing the place so that thy can murder all of the liberals and install Trump. Remember, you can’t act and speak openly or else the deep state will get you. Everything is in code – nothing is as it seems.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Jeffro: How does McConnell fuck him outside of producing 17-19 Republicans votes for conviction? Mazie Hirono was just asked by Joy Reid if there were enough Republican votes to convict Trump and she laughed derisively and said “No.”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Collin Peterson (MN-7) was the older Swedish guy who voted against both counts in the first impeachment, and lost last November. Jared Golden (ME-2) split his vote that time round. Golden won reelection by 6 points this past election, while trump carried his district by 8. A lot of ticket splitting in Maine this election.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      jl

      @Baud: I wonder if McConnell is most worried about his own little funding stream that he can use for close allies and grift.

      News is that McConnell is going to try to put off a trial, so he must think the funders of his personal fiefdom want to try to let things slide and hope the problem goes away, just wait a few months before it blows over and restart the same old long con.

      I wonder what threats and deals had to be made to get this done. Probably quite a few threats to Trump and his die hard Congressional flunkies. We’ll see. If the GOP Senate die-hards STFU, then maybe there was some hard dealing and threats.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @geg6: I’ve been wondering what will happen when connections between Congress and the January 6 mob are investigated. There’s no love lost if indeed members were helping people in the mob – several members have said they feel they can’t trust their colleagues. A logical outcome would be to eject them.

      There will be political and optics issues associated with that. If any members are found guilty, they will be Republicans. That won’t make a big voting difference in the House, but toss out enough senators, and you’ve got enough votes to ignore the filibuster.

      It does seem, though, that those suspected of helping the mob are mostly in the House.

      I think we won’t see movement on this for a while, as Congress waits for the law enforcement agencies to investigate.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jeffro

      @Just Some Fuckhead: gee I dunno…does Mazie Hirono know everything?  That would be remarkable.  =)

      Let’s see how it plays out.  The longer it takes to come to trial, the more will come out about what was planned, who planned it, etc.  McConnell might at this point in time he can stanch the GOP fundraising bleeding just by getting trumpov to Jan 20th without further insanity, but there will come a point when a) the Senate has to vote on the impeachment charges and b) that might well include a vote on whether or not trumpov can ever hold federal office again.  If not, “trumpov 2024” ceases to be viable as a grifting operation and then trumpov goes right back to beating on the GOP.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      stacib

      @jl: I think he wants the conviction to come under a Schumer led Senate so he can claim “clean hands” to the rest of the crazy party while reaping the benefit of trump** not being able to run in 2024.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jeffro:

      just because?

      There is a long list of demented and counterfactual (QAnon) claims about Biden and the “Biden Crime Family”; I’m looking forward to her filing.
      Yes, she and her beliefs need to be destroyed.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      Biden expected to include new child benefit in major new stimulus proposal

      I look forward to reading the details of this plan.  I hope that they do something more innovative than past proposals, which often focus on “targeted relief” to families with children and to the unemployed.  But we should be doing more to prop up the economy and to provide relief for people hanging onto jobs, and to childless singles and married couples.

      But beefing up the child tax credit and getting money to people early as opposed to waiting for them to file tax returns is a great idea.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Jay

      if you have someone in your life who researches US extremism in digital platforms, send a kind word their way. the ones i know are running on fumes since last wednesday and the work they do is more important now than ever.— cristina lópez g. (@crislopezg) January 12, 2021

      Reply
    108. 108.

      jl

      @stacib: Good point. Make it Schumer’s problem. Also GOP can yell about it being old news and just revenge because Trump is out of office, and easier votes for acquittal for GOP senators.

      Whether that will work depends on how much and what kind of dirt comes out in the meantime. If it is true that the WH was communicating with the rioters and insurrectionists, then less likely McConnell’s scheming will work.

      Edit: wait a minute, I thought impeachments triggered a Senate trial immediately, it had to move to the top of the calendar. Can the Democrats object to McConnell delaying for no reason?

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Kent

      @patrick II:Christopher Wray is not due to give up his ten-year appointment until 2027. How long should he stay?

      Biden and Merrick Garland should give him a very short leash and fire his ass if he gets out of line in any way.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The National Security Archive collects original documents relating to, yes, national security. I think of them as working mainly with historical incidents like the Cuban Missile Crisis. But they’re on the job for last week’s insurrection.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Subsole

      @Anya: I thiiink it depends on which propaganda mouth they imprint on.

      If Beck hates AOC, they hate her.

      If Greenwald gets into a pissing match w/Serwer, his fans hate Serwer.

      Certain universal threats get marked by upper management for the full court press and get universal hate.

      Othereise it’s the cross pollination of personal vendettas. Since the punditry is such an incestuous pool, it happens pretty fast.

      But that’s a guess.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Subsole

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      Question is, how long until the mediacrities at the networks fall back into their both-sides groove?

      This is only working b/c the Jake Tappers and Dana Bashes are genuinely apalled and not playing ball. How long does that last?

      Reply
    134. 134.

      VOR

      @Geminid:  Plus the older Swedish guy from Minnesota. He was the only Democrat who voted against both impeachment counts last time.

      Collin Peterson. He held the 7th district in MN since 1991. Was Chair of the Agriculture Committee in the House when he lost and had either held that position or been Ranking Member since 2005. His district was the most rural in Minnesota and very Red. Trump lost the entire state of Minnesota in both 2016 and 2020, but won that district with 62% and 63% of the vote respectively.

      Peterson was literally a founder of the Blue Dog Coalition. He had a A rating from the NRA, who endorsed him in 2010. He voted against the ACA in 2010 and voted to repeal the ACA in 2016, the only Democrat to do so.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Jeffro

      @Bill Arnold: if nothing else, having her around in Congress will be nice to beat the slightly-less-insane members of the GOP with on a frequent basis

      “So Rep Smith…your position is the same as that of Rep Low-IQ-Anon from Georgia…what else do you agree with her on?”  etc etc

      lemonade out of lemons, I guess…

      Reply

