Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

No one could have predicted…

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Shocking, but not surprising

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Just a few bad apples.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Women: they get shit done

Wetsuit optional.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Yes we did.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Reality always wins in the end.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This blog goes to 11…

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Politics / Goddamned Traitors / A classic Gambino style roll-up

A classic Gambino style roll-up

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I am not a lawyer.

However, that sure as fuck sounds like an overt act of a conspiracy.

And given an overt act of conspiracy, there are going to be a shit ton of small fry who will soon be enjoying the full and unparrelled attention of the US government.  They will be getting lawyers who will be telling them that silence gets them 10 to 20 while talking gets them a much shorter and easier sentence.

A lot of people are extremely unlikely to be pardoned in the next week.  The incentive to squeal will be extraordinarily high.

But again, I am not a lawyer.

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • craigie
  • Gravenstone
  • gwangung
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • kindness
  • LAO
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Leto
  • raven
  • russell

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      a name to watch for (my bold)

      Josh Kraushaar @HotlineJosh· Jan 12
      Rep. Mo Brooks: “Per my cell phone records, on Tuesday morning, January 5, I had a telephone call with Brian Jack, White House Political Director. He asked me to speak at the Trump rally the next day”

      Bill Kristol @BillKristol ·Jan 12
      Whoa. So the Trump White House—not the Trump campaign—was helping organize the rally that resulted in storming the Capitol. How is Mr. Jack still on the public payroll? But really, the question is, how is Mr. Trump?

      Brian Jack, the internet tells me, is 32 years old. I’m guessing that’s young for his position, and that that’s because trump has burned through most experienced Republicans willing to work closely with him. What do you think the odds are that Brian Jack has some indiscreet texts with Don Jr, or Jared, or Matt Gaetz, or…. And what do you think the odds are that young Mr Jack won’t flip like a flapjack if somebody turns the heat up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      LeftCoastYankee

      I thought of this earlier when Hakeem Jeffries said if the Senate trial was after inauguration, then there would be the “full rules of evidence, not like last time”.

      I don’t know if the Senate is best for anything beyond Trump (better to leave that to DOJ, etc.), but it got me thinking that the “pardon-clock” is running out.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      raven

      And the pukes are banking on “if it was pre-planned” how could Trump have caused it?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      LAO

      As someone who’s defended many members of the so-called Gambino Crime Family, I take exception to this post headline.

      But seriously, these fine people are in a boatload of trouble.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gravenstone

      @raven:  Cue the hourslong tape of him whining about a “stolen election” for the last two months. The incitement wasn’t the speech right before they marched off to sack the Capitol, it was the endless lies about why he lost the election. Lies echoed and amplified by most of the Republican caucus.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      LAO

      @raven: Well, it really depends on how far back the Senate and/or federal prosecutors want to look.  Trump has been inciting these delusional people for months — his speech on the 6th was the end point, not the beginning.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      This whole thing was deeper than we figured. I mean it was amateur chaotic so I didn’t think it was planned. But it was planned. We’re lucky they are Spartans in their own minds but rookies in real life.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.