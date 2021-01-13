NEW: Audio of militia members narrating the Capitol invasion: “We have a good group: 30 to 40 of us. We’re sticking together and sticking to the plan.” “We are in the main dome right now.” “Keep going.” “…Everything we fucking trained for.”https://t.co/TJnfEnX81H — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 14, 2021

I am not a lawyer.

However, that sure as fuck sounds like an overt act of a conspiracy.

And given an overt act of conspiracy, there are going to be a shit ton of small fry who will soon be enjoying the full and unparrelled attention of the US government. They will be getting lawyers who will be telling them that silence gets them 10 to 20 while talking gets them a much shorter and easier sentence.

A lot of people are extremely unlikely to be pardoned in the next week. The incentive to squeal will be extraordinarily high.

But again, I am not a lawyer.