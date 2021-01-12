Much as I believe a conviction of Trump remains a long shot, no one should doubt for one second the titanic impact that bipartisan votes to impeach a Republican President would have in America. Even and maybe especially if the votes come from officials as [***] as Liz Cheney, daughter of blog favorite Dick [***] Cheney and the #3 Republican in Congress.

Republican Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House GOP leader, said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a major break within the party following the storming of the Capitol last week. “On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes,” Cheney, of Wyoming, said in a statement. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.” Another Republican representative, New York’s John Katko, has also said he would back Trump’s impeachment.

This bears repeating: Republicans don’t give a rat’s left testicle about unity with Democrats and they don’t care about national “healing”. Republicans are frantic because their party is breaking apart. Trump has given them all the judges and tax cuts that he ever will, and all he can offer them now is grief and bad press. Like I said before Trump is presently as valuable to Mitch McConnell as a 500-Guilder tulip. Too bad for everyone that Trumpism doesn’t just vanish like Kaiser Soze when it’s not needed any more. All those impressionable idiots still want the mass arrests and whites-only nation they were promised.

McConnell and friends know that they can’t survive with the Trumpists. Half the party would be in some sort of plea deal by July. But the party can’t survive without them either. It’s a pickle.

[***] – adjectives go here