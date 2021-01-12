Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Can’t Take This Guy From Me

Much as I believe a conviction of Trump remains a long shot, no one should doubt for one second the titanic impact that bipartisan votes to impeach a Republican President would have in America. Even and maybe especially if the votes come from officials as [***] as Liz Cheney, daughter of blog favorite Dick [***] Cheney and the #3 Republican in Congress.

Republican Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House GOP leader, said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a major break within the party following the storming of the Capitol last week.

“On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes,” Cheney, of Wyoming, said in a statement. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.”

Another Republican representative, New York’s John Katko, has also said he would back Trump’s impeachment.

This bears repeating: Republicans don’t give a rat’s left testicle about unity with Democrats and they don’t care about national “healing”. Republicans are frantic because their party is breaking apart. Trump has given them all the judges and tax cuts that he ever will, and all he can offer them now is grief and bad press. Like I said before Trump is presently as valuable to Mitch McConnell as a 500-Guilder tulip. Too bad for everyone that Trumpism doesn’t just vanish like Kaiser Soze when it’s not needed any more. All those impressionable idiots still want the mass arrests and whites-only nation they were promised.

McConnell and friends know that they can’t survive with the Trumpists. Half the party would be in some sort of plea deal by July. But the party can’t survive without them either. It’s a pickle.

[***] – adjectives go here

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    128Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Lie down with rattlesnakes ….

      No sympathy for these fuckers. Simple decency might have given them some clues, but they are devoid of that too.

    3. 3.

      WereBear

      Too bad for everyone that Trumpism doesn’t just vanish like Kaiser Soze when it’s not needed any more. All those impressionable idiots still want the mass arrests and whites-only nation they were promised.

      Can’t live with them, can’t live without them.

      Couldn’t happen, nicer guy, etc :)

    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      [***] – adjectives go here

      Didn’t we get a good tutorial on our favorite Anglo-Saxonism last night?

    7. 7.

      randy khan

      Apparently we’re now up to 3 Rs voting to impeach.  Obviously nearly all of the “stop the steal” caucus is hopeless, so probably the max possible is around 30.  I’m expecting no more than 10, though.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      I continue to be impressed that Tom Cotton didn’t fall for it.

    9. 9.

      WereBear

      What they are ticked about, much like the unhappy Trump staffers who are looking at a heckuva gap on the ol’ resume, is how this messes up THEIR plans.

      Reply
      RaflW

      But as much as Liz is showing some leadership while McConnell is perhaps sending trial balloons, I think it comes down to this:
      Big corporate donors are pulling support.

      And like you say, McConnell is recognizing that if Trump isn’t booted in the next couple days, the pressure on Cruz and Hawley to resign really ramps up (They should be made to resign anyway!).

    13. 13.

      The Dangerman

      There are gonna be a whole buncha Folks that take a walk from the Party. The sane ones that are asking their leadership if they are out of their fucking minds and head for the door. The insane ones (ie Trumpers) that will be asking their leadership if they are out of their fucking minds and head for the door. 1/6 was a disaster of monumental proportions for their side. Stone cold fucked they be.

    14. 14.

      Danielx

      McConnell and friends know that they can’t survive with the Trumpists. Half the party would be in some sort of plea deal by July. But the party can’t survive without them either. It’s a pickle.

      They’ve put themselves out on the end of a limb and all Pelosi and Schumer have to give them is a saw.

      Pity about that.

    15. 15.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @RaflW: nah, dime store palin SD Governor Kristy Noem is purdier than Lizzy. Just because Noem let her grandma get run over with COVID-19 will be forgotten by 2024. In fact the GOP will make sure  that it will celebrated that she was willing to make a personal sacrifice.

    16. 16.

      Ken

      [***] – adjectives go here

      Ah, that explains it. I misread that as “three stars” and was worried you’d fallen and hit your head.

    18. 18.

      Shrillhouse

      Wouldn’t it make sense for GOP senators to vote to convict? That would stop Trump from ever running again, and give them the chance to say “See? We stopped him!”

      Heck, they could expel Cruz and Hawley while they were at it. They’ll just be replaced by appointments from GOP govenors anyways…

    22. 22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      McConnell is a mean fuck who surely values his own life.  He may not have been at the top of the deranged MAGA traitor hunters like Pence, but they don’t like McConnell one bit.  Campaign cash is famously McConnell’s obsession, but I suggest he may also want revenge for Trump sending a mob to murder him.

    27. 27.

      jimmiraybob

      I emailed McConnell last week telling him that impeaching Trump now would avoid four years of Trump 2024.  Apparently he passed it on to the crazy caucus.  Your welcome.  I now own the Senate.

    28. 28.

      Danielx

      Two weeks ago Mitch McYertle was rubbing his flippers at the prospect of fucking with Biden for the next four years:

      No legislation passed! Huntergate! Laptopgate! Kamalagate! Chinagate! Anythingandeverythinggate!

      Tonight he’s trying to keep the Republican Party from splitting completely and permanently, along with getting out with his physical and legal skin intact.

      Too bad, innit?

    29. 29.

      surfk9

      Anyone else think Lindsey’s ride today with Trump is to tell him that the votes are there for conviction and The smart move would be to resign.?

    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      @surfk9:

      Assumes Lindsays not in evidence. Simplest answer is one final kissup. As to why, well, it’s Lindsay Fucking Graham, weathervane to the stars.

    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      @Danielx:

      They’ve put themselves out on the end of a limb and all Pelosi and Schumer have to give them is a saw.

       

      This is indeed a dilemma.

      On the one hand: Getting T* out of office ASAP is Job No. 1.

      OTOH: I’d honestly prefer to see the trial in the Senate under a Biden Administration and with Schumer rather than McConnell running things, for what I hope are obvious reasons.

      Screwit: Getting the traitorous fucker out of the White House has to be the highest priority.

      PS:  Excellent Firefly reference, TimF!

    40. 40.

      Danielx

      @WaterGirl:

      Funny you should ask…she had fever today for the first time. Tomorrow mom is taking her to clinic downtown for BAM infusion, which she will hate – one hour IV plus one hour of observation.

      She’s scared, I can”t give her a hug and things suck.

    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      @Kathleen:   Yeah, apparently so.

      WaPost, Monica Hesse: Trumpist masculinity reaches its high water mark

      A whole taxonomy of Trumpist right-wing manhood could be developed from the Internet investigations, wanted posters and arrest affidavits now trickling out in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol. En masse, the photos show a conglomeration of weird beards, ammo and camo, and looks-like-somebody-got-a-Bass-Pro-gift-card-for-Christmas raging White masculinity.

      But you also have the breakout alleged criminals representing their own splintering subcategories: QAnon Shaman. Hogan’s Heroes. Ski Dad …. [the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt guy] …

      And, Zip Tie [fired bartending] Guy.

      … While his fellow raiders were busy “scratching their balls” in Nancy Pelosi’s office or literally pooping on the Capitol’s floors, Zip Tie Guy had the mien of someone who had breached the complex with an actual nefarious plan involving hostages or worse. … [And] Zip Tie Guy had brought his mom to the revolution.

      Truly, this is a testament to either a mother-son bond or a shared appetite for militant insurrection (They appear to share views: The alleged woman in question, Lisa Eisenhart, told the Times of London, “The left has everything: the media, organizations, the government. We have to organize if we’re going to fight back and be heard.”)

      …. [Zip Tie Guy — Eric Munchel to the FBI and charging authorities] previously worked at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse until he was fired a few months ago.

      …. the more we learn about the would-be usurpers, the more they become both horrifying and ridiculous. …. They had come vowing to overturn the election, but at the first hint they might experience consequences for their actions, they assumed the posture of tourists who had accidentally gotten in line for Insurrection Mountain at the Magic Kingdom.

      …. The Capitol riot was the apotheosis of Trumpism: There was just enough boobish amateurism and eye-rolling absurdity on the surface to give cover to those tempted to dismiss a deadly serious attack on the American system as some version of “boys will be boys.”

      Was this a mob of domestic terrorists or a confederacy of clowns? Or worse, was it both? ….

      These images will be the lasting brand of Trumpist masculinity, inspired and applauded by the president whose campaign press secretary went on television Monday to describe Trump as “the most masculine person, I think, to ever hold the White House.”

      I am amazed Trump’s presidency has not been a long string of Louis XIV cartoons — the vanity, the vanity — but that’s probably because most Americans may be too ignorant of the history there.  And, French.

    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      @Shrillhouse:

      Wouldn’t it make sense for GOP senators to vote to convict? That would stop Trump from ever running again, and give them the chance to say “See? We stopped him!”

      The problem, from the GOP Senatorial perspective, is that even now 70% of Republicans support Trump. Sure, that’s down from the 90+% that it was a couple of weeks ago, but he’s still popular with the base. In other words, they’re afraid of a primary challenge. And possibly of being lynched (and I don’t mean that metaphorically at all).

    48. 48.

      p.a.

      Conviction almost impossible to conceive, but if the Rs want a ‘clean slate’ in ’24 and a tRumpstench exorcism (thanks future MSM!🤬) I guess it could happen.

      BUT tRump is such a vengeful pos I could see him napalming the whole shit-edifice of the party for 4 years even if he can’t hold office again.  Except that would cost $$$ he probably does not/will not have, and he’s just fucking lazy.

    51. 51.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @trollhattan:

      Its staggering to realize that the Georgia run-offs were only one week ago today. It feels like several lifetimes. And I do think part of the reason is that we never got a chance to fully process and celebrate the dual win.

    52. 52.

      eclare

      @Elizabelle:  No links because I’m on my phone…an Olympic swimmer wore his fucking Olympic jacket to the riot!  I think his name is Klete Keller.  The stupidity, it burns (I mean I’m glad he’s stupid, but wow)

    53. 53.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I’ve noticed not much has been said about how deep is the [******] Stephen Miller involved in all of this.

    54. 54.

      Calouste

      @p.a.: If the shitgibbon is convicted by the Senate, he is going to be indicted for crimes committed on 1/6, and probably convicted for those as well. Hard to have much of an influence from prison. I doubt the Supremes are going to uphold a preemptive pardon by Pence for sedition.

    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      Mitch only needs 17 GOP Senators – half of them are there already, the rest are either 4 or 6 years away from re-election (or retiring).  Easy peasy.

      Especially if it gives 33 GOP Senators cover with their blessed ‘base’.

      trump is toast.  He’ll be the most-reviled president* in history (obvs) and I have no doubt the Repubs will be telling us all that he was once a Democrat (DONTCHA KNOW) before 2021 is out.

    58. 58.

      p.a.

      @SiubhanDuinne: There was a character in Catch-22 who always wanted to be bored because time seems to pass slower and it would feel like he was living longer, but the tRump admin proves him wrong.  Just 4 years of a confederacy of dunces’ crises, an eternity.

    61. 61.

      Jeffro

      @randy khan:Apparently we’re now up to 3 Rs voting to impeach.  Obviously nearly all of the “stop the steal” caucus is hopeless, so probably the max possible is around 30.  I’m expecting no more than 10, though.

      Every time the GOP manages to round up even 1 Dem, somewhere, ANYwhere, to vote for their bullshit it’s deemed “bipartisan”.

      So hey, whaddya know?  a BIPARTISAN impeachment!  Eat it, trumpov!

    62. 62.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      There was video clip going around earlier today of that little twunt Hogan Gibley or Gidley or whatever, stating that Donald Trump was the most masculine-y male of Presidential masculinity that ever set foot in the White House.

    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      I think a lot of Congress has to consider that they are personally targets for violence against their person.  Maybe against their family members too.

      Democrats, yes.  But look at how Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham have been hassled in airports.  Mitt all by his lonesome (and handling the situation with patience and grace ; Graham — mask down, FWIW —  inside a phalanx of airport security and police.)

      Trump supporters and Republicans as a whole are more likely to be armed, angry, ill-informed, and dangerous.  Militia members.  And the insurrectionists are embedded within law enforcement, too.  Have military backgrounds and training.

      They may not admit it, but some GOP senators may eventually breathe a sigh of relief at Merrick Garland, and the potential for his knocking back the white supremacy movement a bit.

      GOP congressweasels have ridden that tiger about as long as they can.

    65. 65.

      VeniceRiley

      Meanwhile, Supremes say it’s fine to make women drive to the pharmacy in the middle of a pandemic to get abortifacients. Just fine.

    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Danielx: I’m sorry she has symptoms but good that she can get that treatment.  They said 12 and older, so she’s definitely old enough to know what’s up but maybe not old enough to have coping mechanisms for something like this.

      Hell, I’m WAY over 12, and I’m pretty sure my coping mechanisms wouldn’t be up to the test of COVID.

      Do you guys have two showers in the house?  I wonder if it would be safe for her to hug you from behind and then both of you immediately go take showers?   Too crazy to even ask about?

    70. 70.

      LuciaMia

      I continue to be impressed that Tom Cotton didn’t fall for it.

      For once he was Tommy TightLips. (“I ain’t sayin’ nuttin…”)

    72. 72.

      patrick II

      [Zip Tie Guy — Eric Munchel to the FBI and charging authorities] previously worked at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse until he was fired a few months ago.

      So, did mom pay his way to the revolution?

    74. 74.

      raven

      @eclare:  Man that freaked me out. He was a swimmer at USC and his wiki noted that he has a sister that was also an college swimmer I have a friend who was a swimmer here and she has the same last name but no relation!

    77. 77.

      wvng

      Call your Senator, particularly if they are Republican, and tell them you expect them to be on the side of the Constitution and not sedition. It is just possible that in the next few days enough republican Senators will break that Lindsey Graham will be dispatched to the White House to tell Trump resign or we will convict you.
      Call your Senator.

    79. 79.

      p.a.

      If there’s a way for team D to clear the way for progressive legislation while at the same time protecting the republic from the goons for the next week while also maneuvering to assist/encourage the R party to tear itself apart, my $$$ is on Nancy Smash and House Dems.   Schumer, Senate, not so much.  Hope to be proved wrong.

    80. 80.

      debbie

      The debate about the 25th amendment just wrapped up. Fucking Gym Jordan. Spent his time railing about what the country has come to. Yes, the 25th amendment, but also masks! “I have to wear one or I have to pay a fine!”

      I want him and Trump’s other enablers all censured and kicked to the back of the room.

    82. 82.

      japa21

      A couple of observations.

      Everyday, new video is coming out and it shows worse things than the day before. But one thing we haven’s seen, to the best of my knowledge, is any video from the Capitol’s security cameras. I am sure they have several installed and I am sure the video is being scrutinized thoroughly.  Of particular interest will be what happened before the actual invasion took place.  Who unlocked doors? Who was where and when? Interested in staffer movement.

      Second, the GOP talks about unity and both Cheney’s and McConnell’s actions are partly to try to get the Dems to give them a break.  Ain’t gonna happen.

      I expect Pelosi to go to McCarthy and Schumer to McConnell and say words to the effect that, “We’ll talk unity when and only when every member of your caucus admits that Biden won fair and square, without any fraud involved, and admits that they have lied to their constituents this whole time. And asks for forgiveness for any part they may have ad in riling up the mob. And that McCarthy and McConnell support at a minimum censure, committee losses and possible expulsion fo0r the worse offenders. Cruz and Hawley are non-negotiable They go or no cooperation.”

    83. 83.

      Brachiator

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      There was video clip going around earlier today of that little twunt Hogan Gibley or Gidley or whatever, stating that Donald Trump was the most masculine-y male of Presidential masculinity that ever set foot in the White House.

      I mentioned in an earlier thread and will note again that initially I did not know if this Hogan person was male or female. He’s a guy.

      I also noted that it is strange the degree to which GOP men enjoyed being dominated by Trump, even though he would use them and toss them away.

      Doubly strange since Trump and his grown sons are some of the most insecure, infantile, un-manly men that I have ever seen in my life.

    84. 84.

      japa21

      @debbie: To the evangelicals, like Jordan, I like to say “You don’t have to be a Christian to wear a mask, but if you refuse to wear a mask I have to seriously question if you are truly a Christian.”

    85. 85.

      Calouste

      Vote on the resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment is up around 7:30 EST. We’ll find out how many GOP Reps are willing to torpedo their fundraising in fealty to the shitgibbon. You’d think they’d realize that a few of the right votes might keep some money spigots open, but these folks aren’t smart.

    87. 87.

      Martin

      Just got a notice from my care provider that they’re going to reduce access for routine and preventative care so they can continue to surge resources toward Covid care.

    90. 90.

      Ken

      @surfk9: Anyone else think Lindsey’s ride today with Trump is to tell him that the votes are there for conviction and The smart move would be to resign.?

      @wvng: Lindsey Graham will be dispatched to the White House to tell Trump resign or we will convict you.

      If so, we’ll soon be testing Trump’s claim (belief?) that he could shoot someone and get away with it.

    91. 91.

      jimmiraybob

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      …stating that Donald Trump was the most masculine-y male of Presidential masculinity that ever set foot in the White House.

      In my view bold and defiant toxic masculinity is at the heart of fascism and authoritarianism in general.  Trump’s very special brand of toxic masculine milkshake brings all the fascist boys and girls to the schoolyard and its going to be real tough for any wanky aspiring politician to duplicate a true psychopath poser like Trump – none of the current batch has anything near the Mussolini pose.  All current Republican politicians will be branded traitors and wimpy failures.

    94. 94.

      Bill in Section 147

      So are Republicans now the blood-drinking cannibals in the basement of Rocket Pizza?

      Cheney seems to understand corporate money is behind the “Return to Normalcy” GOP platform of 2024 but I am not sure the influenza and WWI have killed off enough of the Trumpists for her to put on Warren G. Harding’s old suit and act pleasant for the win.

      The Harding Administration was insanely corrupt but he himself was affable. Cheney, if she stands next to her pops will appear somewhat like she has a soul. When the competition is Rubio, Cruz, Pompeo, Hawley, and various other lumps of white male flesh she might be able to seem almost charismatic too.

      But she has a vagina and those things, well, that is a sticky problem for the Real Men of America.

    96. 96.

      MisterForkbeard

      @surfk9: Nah. I think Lindsay saw that the polling results for SC shows that Republicans still like Trump even after this, so he’s being the remora he is and sidling up to Trump again.

      He’s also a coward, so I bet the heckling in the airport got to him.

    98. 98.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: Guessing it’s the reports of Republicans starting to come out in favor of impeachment and removal. It’s basically the Nixon scenario.
      I still think it’s unlikely, but maybe not impossible.

    99. 99.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Josh Marshall @joshtpm ·23m
      The DC US attorney said today that people will be shocked when they learn what happened in the Capitol. Keep in mind, top congressional leaders have quite likely been briefed what they’ve found.

    100. 100.

      NotMax

      @SiubhanDuinne

      Cannot immediately say which magazine is the de facto default when it come to ‘manliness,’ but someone with Photoshop skills perhaps might do a parody mock-up of a cover, picturing Dolt 45 – overlaid with a prominent red circle with a slash obliquely transecting it.

      //

    101. 101.

      Calouste

      @Ken: How is he going to do that? He can barely lift a glass of water with two hands. The gun will be pointing at his feet by the time he’s managed the strength to pull the trigger. (And of course he will get away with shooting himself, maybe that’s what he always meant)

    102. 102.

      jimmiraybob

      @wvng:  …in the next few days enough republican Senators will break that Lindsey Graham will be dispatched to the White House to tell Trump resign or we will convict you.

      Any chance that it will be Graham that Trump chooses to shot on Fifth Avenue in order to shore up and inspire his base?

      [My crack team of lawyers have prepared a statement: While this extreme measure would in other times seem so far beyond the pale that our client could never ever get convicted of having had prior knowledge that could have prevented this, we are in Trump times.  Therefore, it is necessary to state in the strongest terms that our client has no actual information informing this comment.  It is mere wild and uninformed speculation in the realm of ironic sarcasm.]

    103. 103.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Cannot immediately say which magazine is the de facto default when it come to ‘manliness,’

      I can’t remember the exact name, but I saw one in a gas station rack that, from the cover, was a cross between “Guns and Ammo” and “The Paleo Barbeque Diet”.  Basically, shoot the meat, cook the meat.  Probably needs a truck tie-in.

    105. 105.

      VeniceRiley

      @Martin: Ugh. On upside- I just got a note that tomorrow our transportation dept is bringing vans of our PACE enrollee senior patients to the corporate office to be vaccinated.

    107. 107.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: Not even that – having the House, Senate and Presidency is what is making all this crackup and consequences actually HAPPEN.

      If they’d held the Senate, I think Mitch and McCarthy would be singing a very different tune today.

    108. 108.

      Aziz, light!

      Once this reaches the Senate, the thugs will circle the wagons as they always do. No way we get 17 to flip. Their talking point will be that convicting Trump is bad for “healing.”

    110. 110.

      Patricia Kayden

      Can’t be said enough!

      Here's how elected Republicans and conservative media can begin the healing and unifying process: Accurately state that Joe Biden was duly elected president in a free and fair election. Urge Trump supporters to refrain from further violence. For a start.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2021

    111. 111.

      JMG

      The secretary for my primary care physician called this pm and my annual physical, postponed from late October to next week, is now postponed until mid-March. I don’t mind, gives me a chance to lose some holiday pounds, but it’s a sign of how the medical community (in Boston!!!) is moving to covid direst emergency footing.

    112. 112.

      Subsole

      @Martin: A lot of these folks aren’t secure at all in their masculinity. It is no wonder they worship/idolize the male body. Autoandrophilia, I guess you’d call it?

    113. 113.

      Mike in NC

      Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ’n’ Roll Steakhouse

      Yeah, sounds even less inviting than Cracker Barrel.

    114. 114.

      MisterForkbeard

      @debbie: Gym Jordan can go fuck himself. He works in a closed room with a bunch of octogenarians and people in high risk groups. Fuck him if he’s so offended that he has to take basic precautions during a pandemic.

      Censure his ass once we’re in regular session. Don’t limit it to a fine.

      @Ken: To be fair, he only caused someone to be shot and got 4 other people killed and 60 officers injured. And he did it in the Capitol building, not on 5th avenue. Take THAT, libtard!

    115. 115.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard: watching Lindsey walk away from that crowd under police escort, I taught, Damn he looks old, and I googled to see how old he is. He looked a lot older than sixty-five

    116. 116.

      Another Scott

      “If something cannot continue forever, it will stop.”

      Corporations breaking with the GOP is what got Moscow Mitch’s attention. “The three most important things in politics are: Money, Money, Money.”

      Good, good.

      But not enough. There have to be real consequences.

      A few other Rs I'd watch in next few hours/day: Kim (CA), Simpson (ID), LaHood (IL), Meijer (MI), Upton (MI), Bacon (NE), Amodei (NV), Smith (NJ), Reed (NY), Stivers (OH), Fitzpatrick (PA), Curtis (UT), McMorris Rodgers (WA), Herrera Beutler (WA), Gallagher (WI).

      — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 12, 2021

      Nobody can hide. They must tell us which side they’re on – Trump’s or the Constitution’s.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    119. 119.

      Ohio Mom

      Bill in Section 147 @94:

      COMET pizza, not ROCKET pizza. It’s a cute little neighborhood joint, we stopped there three years ago when we were in DC for a wedding.

    122. 122.

      Mary G

      Uncle Joe and Auntie Kamala starting to clean house:

      Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed, has submitted his resignation at the request of Joe Biden.

      Slaoui will remain through the transition and then depart.
      — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 13, 2021

      Happy the first one I’ve seen is on a Jared project.

      I don’t trust Republicans in general and Mitch McConnell in particular as far as I could throw an elephant. They’re already scheming away on methods to sabotage the new administration, and they can move pretty fast. Reagan was six years after Watergate; Donald fucking Trump eight years after GWB.

    124. 124.

      JPL

      One representative might not be voting tonight..   sad

      Lauren Boebert is refusing to comply with the metal detector or allow a bag search. Now standing in the House doorway. Security is refusing to allow her to enter. Appears to be a standstill.

    127. 127.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Mary G: I have literally already seen this cast as “Biden is looking to cast blame for why his vaccine rollout may fail his initial promised timelines. It appears he’s going to blame it on Trump.”

      Sigh.

      @JPL: Neat! She can’t vote or do anything until she follows the rules. Must be a first for her.

    128. 128.

      japa21

      @MisterForkbeard: Regarding the woman that was shot. I have seen video of that several times, and it always looking in at the shooter. He is holding the firearm very firmly, staying in one place. Suddenly he moves out, changes his aim and fires. Something triggered that shot. What was she doing that drew his attention and caused him to pull the trigger? It was not a wild shot into a crowd.

      It is possible I have missed something.

