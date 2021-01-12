Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

What fresh hell is this?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This blog goes to 11…

How has Obama failed you today?

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This blog will pay for itself.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Lighten up, Francis.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Who’s in Danger?

Who’s in Danger?

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: 

In the past few days, explanations about why 2/3 of the Republican Caucus voted against certifying the election have included fear of violent reprisals. One eyewitness account from Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer:

[…] Hours later, after the Capitol was cleared of insurrectionists, with windows shattered and the smell of tear gas lingering, the consequences of his dangerous lies became clear. As we moved to accept Arizona’s electors, a fellow freshman lingered near a voting terminal, voting card in hand.

My colleague told me that efforts to overturn the election were wrong, and that voting to certify was a constitutional duty. But my colleague feared for family members, and the danger the vote would put them in. Profoundly shaken, my colleague voted to overturn.

An angry mob succeeded in threatening at least one member of Congress from performing what that member understood was a constitutional responsibility.

Meijer, a Republican, voted to certify the election, by the way.

You know who’s faced death threats since day one of their tenure in Congress? Let’s start with Ilhan Omar. She would have been first to the gallows erected behind the Capitol, if they hadn’t shot her first. If you follow AOC on Twitter, you see that she’s often obliquely referring to ways that she sneaks around to avoid crowds, and if the mob had found her, she’d have been killed or worse. Of course, the list includes Nancy Pelosi, though she has really good security and can travel on government aircraft, and it goes on and on. Plus, the hate aimed against these women didn’t start last Wednesday.

Another angry mob of Republicans, who happen to be Members of Congress for now, refused to wear masks while they were sheltering with Democrats. Now, Democratic Reps Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Pramila Jaypal (D-WA) have tested positive for COVID. Coleman is a 75 year-old cancer survivor. Just serving in Congress with these traitors is a fucking health risk.

The obvious difference between Omar, AOC, Pelosi, Coleman and Jaypal and the members who voted against certification is that the Democrats didn’t betray their country out of cowardice. It’s no excuse (though Meijer clearly isn’t trying to excuse, just explain), and they deserve very little sympathy.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • BruceFromOhio
  • cain
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eric S.
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • gvg
  • henrythefifth
  • JanieM
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Lyrebird
  • Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • Punchy
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • sanjeevs
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • taumaturgo
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Wag
  • Waldo

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      the CH officer who drew the mob away from an unguarded Senate door has asked media to stop using his name, because he’s concerned about his and his family’s safety.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Agreed.  If these reps are being threatened to betray their country, they should resign.  It’s not like the threats are going to stop for every future decision they’ll need to make.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wag

      they deserve very little NO sympathy.

       

      Fixed it for you

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BruceFromOhio

      I’ll credit Reps Ocasio-Cortez and Omar with contending with death threats from people other than their constituents.

      The “lingering fellow freshman” is probably getting death threats from his or her own constituents.

      That’s how vertically fornicated the dumpster fire cult can act, and is acting.

      …and they deserve very little sympathy.

      As in, none. Can’t handle the heat, stay the fuck outta the kitchen and let the adults do the cooking.

      @Wag:  Yes, thank you.

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Even our heroes have to hide out of fear.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      Any congressperson who voted against accepting the electoral college results or impeaching drumpf last year out of fear for themselves or their family is also susceptible to foreign pressure. by definition they have failed their oath. If they voted against out of ambition, they were in open support of sedition.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lyrebird

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Wow.

      re: Rep. Meijer’s tale, on the one hand I think that AZ rep shoulda spoken out before, like maybe when conspiracy loving AZ people nearly assaulted a local photographer for wanting to cover the little league (or whatever) game.

      On the other hand, I do not know what it’s like to be a few handshakes away from the people who plotted the attack on Whitmer.

       

      Prayers for safety, especially for that brave CHP officer.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Wag: I give anyone who has a family a little bit of sympathy to accompany their resignation.  That’s it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Punchy

      That bitch (yeah, I said it) from GA with 3 names is going to be the source of all sorts of fuckrattery, screaming fits, wanton rule and norm-busting, etc.  She’s basically an Agent of Chaos first, Trump-spewing acolyte second, and then a GOP Rep somewhere between functions #6 and #7.  I will predict she will either directly threaten a colleague with their life or get arrested for gun possession before her term is out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      oldster

      I want the names of those traitors-in-office who refused to wear masks when they were in the secure bunker.

      I also want the names of any Republicans in that bunker who were positive or  test positive for the next few weeks.

      They are liable for assault and reckless endangerment.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      1) Raise your hand if you’re in the least surprised.

      The Trump administration is trying to push through a last-minute rule that could force banks to offer loans to gun-makers and oil exploration companies or to finance high-cost payday lenders.

      The move follows announcements by the biggest U.S. banks that there are some industries and activities they don’t want to finance, such as drilling for oil in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge or making loans to gun manufacturers who make assault-style weapons. Some major banks have sworn off making those loans. Source

      2) I believe the correction reaction is “Bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha.”
      <blockquote.Only one person showed up to the pro-Trump protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco HQ Source

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      From the story at the link, Peter Meijer:

      I regret not bringing my gun to D.C.

      I’m not convinced that Rep. Meijer’s gun would have helped the situation any. Would he even have been allowed to bring a firearm into the chamber of the House?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Yep, the Conservatives sure are showing us Libertards who are the People of Character and who are the cucks.  They can tell Omar and the Madonna of Seattle or just any civil rights advocate what kind of manly men they are.

      No wonder McCain had the attitude he had towards other Republicans, heck,that puts The Mitbots death stare 2000 the night 6th at Senator Douchbage Treason into a new context. If Mitt Romney thinks you are fed, you are a feb.

      I will take this as a sign the number of these Qanon freaks willing take on armed soldiers as limite.a

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      If I were a member of congress who got Covid from those dipshits, I would carry that grudge forfuckingever. I would shun everyone in the room who refused to wear a mask, and I would mention it at EVERY opportunity.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @TaMara (HFG): As others said, Lee and his whole army never got the Confederate flag into Washington, but Trump managed it.  So having German troops in Washington isn’t that big a step. Of course we’ve had Nazis there for some time.

      (Britain has already occupied and burned Washington, and Canada was part of Britain at the time.  Offhand I don’t recall any historical incident with French troops.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Linky fix.

      1) Raise your hand if you’re in the least surprised.

      The Trump administration is trying to push through a last-minute rule that could force banks to offer loans to gun-makers and oil exploration companies or to finance high-cost payday lenders.

      The move follows announcements by the biggest U.S. banks that there are some industries and activities they don’t want to finance, such as drilling for oil in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge or making loans to gun manufacturers who make assault-style weapons. Some major banks have sworn off making those loans. Source

      2) I believe the correction reaction is “Bwah-ha-ha-ha-ha.”

      Only one person showed up to the pro-Trump protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco HQ Source

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gvg

      I think their needs to be more of an emphasis generally with following up and charging those who make those kinds of threats. I think it’s been allowed to get out of control.  The reports from Meijer should be treated as a report of threats and those who made the threats should be arrested and serve jail sentences. For years law enforcement has acted helpless done nothing.  Not just from protecting politicians, but ordinary people. They don’t find these people and arrest them and now the public acts like it is normal and acceptable even while they say they are less tolerant of domestic abuse (related to this issue).  It is part of why online discussions turn into sewers.  Anyway, this story also means the minority is manipulating our laws unfairly.

      This is also part of Jim Crow era as described by my father.  Whites were afraid to be too nice to black people or just fair because they could be murdered or lose business.  It was completely toxic. So is allowing it to be normal for politicians to be threatened with anything other than losing an election.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Could someone check me on this? Is “Ashli Babbitt” the way we spell “Horst Wessell” these days?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      henrythefifth

      If you haven’t seen the video of Trump MAGATs confronting Rep. Lou Correa in the airport, I suggest you do. Lou stood up to them, but they were up in his face. Including some douche using a Bain voice. This is the new America. They are all sociopaths (with a few psychopaths like Hawley/Cruz in there).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      @oldster:

      In her statement Monday night, Jayapal’s office took care to highlight that “the duration in the room was multiple hours, and several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” linking to video showing Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester pleading with a group of Republicans to put on the masks she was offering them. They included newly elected Georgia Rep. (and Qanon enthusiast) Marjorie Taylor Greene, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, Texas Rep. Michael Cloud, and Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who can be heard rebuffing Rochester’s proffered mask by telling her, “I’m not trying to get political here.” (Greene’s office would later tell CNN, “Congresswoman Greene is a healthy adult… She does not believe healthy Americans should be forced to muzzle themselves with a mask. America needs to reopen and get back to normal.”)

      (via LGM)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @oldster: Here’s the thing – many of them are on camera, during the lockdown, not only refusing masks, but laughing at the Rep who trying to pass them out.

      That video should be on loop, with shadow circles around each person refusing with their name emblazoned over it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      kindness

      Sympathy….yea, uh no.  I think Republicans and the Republican Party deserve the full effect of the 14th Amendment right now with each of those who cast ballots to not recognize certified Electoral votes for Joe Biden with a quick exit from Congressional office.  Republicans would be in an uproar.  I can just imagine what they would say on Fox News, the WSJ or the GD NYT.  It would be the same as any day ending in a ‘day’.  Screw those bastards.  They walked to the political gallows of their own free will.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      taumaturgo

      I proposed that Republicans that betrayed their oath of office and the country, the Republican title after their name should read RT. R for Republican, T for traitor.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      @NotMax: “The rule could also be scrapped by Congress through an oversight tool called the Congressional Review Act, especially since Democrats will now control both the House and the Senate.”

      The CRA was Newt Gingrich’s brainchild, and the GOP has used it frequently since then to eliminate regs that they don’t like. Karma.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I thought they believed in free enterprise? What am I missing? 

      They don’t believe in anything other than their own immediate interests. Much like wild animals.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      @germy: If I were in the House leadership (hah!), I’d bring formal ethics charges against every single one of those mask refuseniks. Also, the Reps who tested positive should consider filing personal injury lawsuits.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Barbara

      Regarding Mejier’s claim, it is either untrue, post hoc justification for a position that suddenly became indefensible on any rational political basis, or an admission that they are unfit to serve in Congress. It’s not a nice subject but all highly visible members of Congress are subject to death threats.  My forensic psychiatry class was taught be a psychiatrist at the federal intake assessment center at the prison in Butner, NC, and she arranged for a Secret Service agent to discuss the role of the “presidential threats” division, in which he served.  He said that — remember, this was pre-internet — the SS investigated more than 80,000 threats made against the president annually.  If a member receives a threat, the correct course is to refer it to the SS for investigation and, likely, arrest or detention if it is determined to be credible.  The correct response is not to capitulate and vote for something you don’t believe in and then beg forgiveness afterwards.  I mean, seriously: Fuck. You.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      I’d bet we all think that the past week has been a horrible week in US history. That one of the worst times was, here. And there is some real, obvious basis for that, an attack upon our government, upon our elected officials, and an obvious attack from partially inside that government, that our sworn leader fermented because he’s a sore sick looser who thinks higher of himself, by so much that he’s never come within a million miles of earning and a political party that values money and hate above all else. This president didn’t make this hate up out of clear, thin air, it’s been fermenting for what, over 200 yrs, with our history of slavery and pious exceptionalism. We have some pretty high ideals in this country, and we often do not live up to them in any way. The last 4 yrs has been a trial of our values, our lives, our direction as a nation. We haven’t failed but we have come extremely close and we are talking about how we came so close to losing. We have to never forget that this attempt at a different kind of country, a different kind of government, isn’t perfect, it’s still a reflection of humanity and it requires constant attention, effort, pride and the lessoning of it’s worst enemy, hate. Hate of difference. Hate of gender. Hate of people who don’t look like us. Hate of people who don’t have money, especially as a lot of that comes from the hate that so many carry because the hate is from the inequality that many ferment out of thin air, that of the very inequality that we are supposed to strive against. We are all products of our history, of our hate and of our lack of education that actually supports our ability to govern as equals. This is built into our system and has been since day one. It’s in our electoral system, our governing system, our educational system, our monetary system. We recognize it in many ways, but how many actually see that while our system is OK it has massive faults as well, and those faults generally hold the status quo as best, when it is a great concept, with some flaws. We could fix those if we’d recognize that most of the faults favor groups of people and that we can’t allow that and have the government that we do, rather than the one we say we do. We’ve grown up in so many ways, but our government structure says we haven’t, that we can not be trusted to actually govern, so we have for example the electoral college, to often keep us from actually having the government that might just work towards better equality. We have arrived at a place that says we don’t want to keep the old restrictions on actual government for the people, by the people.

      The current republican party doesn’t want that, which is the basis of conservatism, not to allow change, not to allow growth, not to allow equality, not to allow us to govern in the way we say we are doing because that doesn’t favor control of the wealth.

      We have to recognize the war we are fighting, the war of force over reason, over equality.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      Recently I tried to hire someone to do a project in our home. When she learned my name she said she wouldn’t work for a traitor. The problem? Her spouse is a retired officer who’s working in the office of the SECDEF in a position that almost certainly requires security clearance. https://t.co/w3BexrlaeE

      — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) January 12, 2021

      I am thankful she made the connection before I hired her because I wouldn’t want her in my home, but I am concerned that her husband—whose @LinkedIn profile is a Trump/Flynn fan page—works at the Pentagon.

      — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) January 12, 2021

      Reply
    51. 51.

      sanjeevs

      Comey, who was abruptly fired by the president, added that he believed Trump should be impeached but not prosecuted at the federal level.

      “I still think it would be better for this country if we move past a fallen and corrupt president and turned off the television lights on him, which in some ways would be the greatest punishment he could imagine,” Comey said.

      Once again, Fuck Comey.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @cain: the Widder Adelson is every bit the nut her husband was, I’m sure she’ll keep the cash flowing. As to his health, I’m not a doctor like Bill Frist, but when I’ve seen Adelson on my TeeVee, he looked like a sick man

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Aleta

      Dec. 15, Lawrence Tribe (interview on Fox)   Re: Michigan and Stephen Miller’s plan to “appoint backup pro-Trump electors in case they are able to prove widespread election fraud before the Electoral College votes on January 6. ”

      LAURENCE TRIBE: many of them are armed and dangerous. What these people are doing, Stephen Miller prime among them, is stirring up violence. They’re the kind of violence that required special protection for the electors in the state of Michigan. They are inciting violence. They are engaged in essentially sabotage.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.