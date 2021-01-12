Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The math demands it!

I personally stopped the public option…

Gastritis broke my calculator.

The revolution will be supervised.

The house always wins.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We have all the best words.

Shocking, but not surprising

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Yes we did.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Just a few bad apples.

This blog will pay for itself.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / Who Are They?

Who Are They?

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: ,

Who are the guys you saw foaming at the mouth, screaming about stolen elections and loving the constitution and calling capitol police traitors as they broke into the Capitol and defiled the place? You know them, folks. You went to school with them. While the ages range,, they mostly 30-60 years old. They’re bored. They’re unhappy with where they are in life. They were never much into book learning, but not stupid. But they feel like time has passed them by and their glory days are over. No one cares about the HS football or basketball championship, their league softball exploits bring them no glory.

They may have been in the military for a while and that gave them a sense of purpose, or maybe they were LEO’s, or firemen. Mill workers and miners. Contractors and laborers. Add in some nutjoob losers, some lawyers and brokers, etc.

And they’re angry. Life hasn’t gone the way they thought it would. Maybe they expected more out of it. Maybe they got screwed. But they are aging and feeling irrelevant, and insecure in their masculinity. It’s why they flock to shiny 80k pick-em-trucks they will never haul anything in and worship guns- it makes them feel important and in charge. They haven’t really read the constitution any more than they have read the bible, and what they have read they don’t understand or they ignore the parts they don’t like. They like the cosplay of it all, too- the tactical gear they barely fit into and in many cases don’t know how to use. It makes them look tough. It’s why the most important part of their kit is the Punisher logos and the badges letting people know what group they’re in. They think it gives them respect, and a camaraderie they are missing.

And they’re angry. For the last 40 years they’ve been lied to and they’ve been screwed in the wallet by policies of both parties. And they have also self-radicalized. They go to these online rooms, facebook groups, share bullshit memes, and refuse to actually investigate if they are true. It’s easier to just yell fake news or blame the media or people who actually know what they are talking about. And they work themselves into a froth, creating a feedback loop, where each time one of them says how they been wrong someone comes up with something worse and then all of a sudden they hate Adam Schiff or Steny Hoyer more than anything else in the world even though they couldn’t pick them out of a lineup. I mean, try to debate them. Everything they say is a soundbite and superficial, and when you definitively prove them wrong they just keep on believing what they want to believe, or engage in false equivalencies and whataboutism. “OK FINE MAYBE THAT WAS OUT OF LINE AT THE CAPITOL BUT WHATABOUT BLM PROTESTS.” Literally the ONLY information they are interested in is that which reinforces what they already believe and tells them they are right.

So you take all that, feed them toxic shit for years in the media, and then have the President urge them all on with lies, and that’s how you get the Beergut Putsch that happened the other day. And I don’t know how it stops, because for a lot of these guys it’s a game, and for the people feeding them this bullshit, it’s very profitable.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Calouste
  • CaseyL
  • Danielx
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debg
  • Felanius Kootea
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • khead
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • MazeDancer
  • Nicole
  • Poptartacus
  • quakerinabasement
  • raven
  • realbtl
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • Seanly
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Calouste

      While the ages range,, they mostly 30-60 years old. They’re bored. They’re unhappy with where they are in life. They were never much into book learning, but not stupid. But they feel like time has passed them by and their glory days are over. No one cares about the HS football or basketball championship, their league softball exploits bring them no glory.

      Describes Al Bundy to a T.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Maybe not so profitable, if the social media companies keep them blocked, banned, and de-platformed.

      No, I take that back:  they’ll just flock in greater numbers to Fox/OANN/NewsMax. So, profitable for cable stations.

      Maybe enough will be caught, convicted, and imprisoned to convince the rest to go back to lives of QUIET desperation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      And I don’t know how it stops, because for a lot of these guys it’s a game, and for the people feeding them this bullshit, it’s very profitable.

      The only way to make it stop is to make the game less fun for the participants and less profitable for the people feeding them bullshit.  Have reality invade their game in the form of arrests and other real-world consequences.  Crack down on the businesses preying on these suckers.  Give the FDA regulatory control over dietary supplements and require advertisements to have some relationship with reality.  Require investment advisors and brokers to be fiduciaries of their clients.  And so on.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MazeDancer

      They’re also rich. Four well-to-do white society women from one of the richest communities in TN went.

      People flew private, for heaven’s sake.

      Lots of rich racists in the GOP. They do not feel life has passed them by. They want to make sure they stay rich.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Major Major Major Major

      My one high school classmate who I long thought would end up like this turned out gay and is now a nice bear. A few out Trumpers in the class, according to Facebook, but they’re all like, meek fundie housewives (all Byzantine catholic, somehow), which is weird because one of them dropped out of the Air Force academy to pursue that lifestyle.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Felanius Kootea

      We need a mass cult deprogramming/”unbrainwashing” effort, included as a complimentary part of the ACA’s mental health offerings.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      realbtl

      Maybe related- I started a goog search for reverb.com, typed “rev” and the first suggestion was “reverse image search.”  First time I’ve seen that prompt.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Danielx

      Must disagree on one count – if somebody is driving around in an $80k pickup he doesn’t need, that person can either afford it or screwed himself financially to show off his dick substitute. Nobody else made him (her?) buy that symbol.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      LeftCoastYankee

      For this age group it started with the 1980 election.

      If you read the text of the infamous “malaise” speech by Carter, it’s basically his plan/plea with the country about we need to get serious about energy reduction and independence.

      That election was a choice between the nation growing up (and cleaning up the messes we made for ourselves in the world) and saying “fuck it, let’s just pretend everyone can get rich.”

      The pretend part hasn’t gone away, it is our national identity.  We just pretend we’re whatever we think is good and/or virtuous.  Privilege is just having more runway to maintain the make believe for longer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Would it be possible to weaponize QAnon against Russia/China? They had to have had a hand in spreading this shit and encouraging it. Part of me wants to do it, but the other more rational part of me also doesn’t want to cause the end of civilization as we know it

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Major Major Major Major

      For the last 40 years they’ve been lied to and they’ve been screwed in the wallet by policies of both parties.

      This does seem rather at odds with your point that they are all well-off, with five or six figures sunk into penis augmentation devices.

      I saw somewhere yesterday, from some reputable quant on Twitter, that Trump’s base tends to be white dudes in growing exurban areas that are seeing, not white downward mobility, but nonwhite upward mobility. There’s just no way you can make an economic distress argument, it’s all status anxiety, anger at the ‘undeserving’ browns, at the book-learned who had the common sense to move downtown.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Seanly

      Very good post, John. You hit the nail on the head with a lot of it.

      One of the things that group of men miss is that many of us also feel cheated or left behind. I know my career hasn’t gone how I thought it was when I was a wet-behind-the-ears engineer joining the workforce.

      Some of it is my own damn fault and some of it is circumstances out of my control. And I fit a lot of the demographics of this group – white, male, turning 53 tomorrow, wife & I both work and we both have a slew of preexisting conditions. I have nowhere near enough saved in my 401(k). Many of my engineer co-workers are staunch Republicans (though thankfully none have professed a love of Qanon).

      So I have some sympathy for the plight of the white males who feel left behind and are scared of change and new things or see their bank account always creeping close to the red. What I know and what I think a lot of them miss is that we’ve had it easy compared to most every other group. If things are this tough for the in-group now, that reminds me of the advantages I was given by dint of being a white male in America.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      This.

      Almost all the countries ills can be honed down to the normalization of conservative bullshit, by repetition on faux news, as well as the new kids on the block, by many changes in tax law over the last 30 yrs, by the lying of conservative pundits on mass media and by ever more radicalized local (and state and federal) politicians.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      Lots of Nam vets among them. They have felt betrayed for more like 50 years and nothing anyone can say will change their minds. I know way too many of them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mary G

      It’s 90% race, 10% misogyny. They have money and when they were little boys their parents taught them they were better than anyone else and entitled to be the boss of the world. But the rules have changed and the blahs browns and even some of their wimmen folks aren’t playing by the old rules. It’s unfair! They are well off! They worked hard for what they have! They are supposed to be the winners! I saw somewhere that a lot of the guys the FBI wanted were turned in by ex-wives.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

       Trump gets a lot of the white poor

      I thought that actually wasn’t the case, that most poor whites had voted for Clinton in 2016? Or was that just most poor voters in general?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Adam Serwer’s view:

      They were business owners, CEOs, state legislators, police officers, active and retired service members, real-estate brokers, stay-at-home dads, and, I assume, some Proud Boys.
      The mob that breached the Capitol last week at President Donald Trump’s exhortation, hoping to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was full of what you might call “respectable people.” They left dozens of Capitol Police officers injured, screamed “Hang Mike Pence!,” threatened to murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and set up a gallows outside the building. Some were extremists using the crowd as cover, but as federal authorities issue indictments, a striking number of those they name appear to be regular Americans.
      And there’s nothing surprising about that. Although any crowd that size is bound to include people who are struggling financially, no one should be shocked to see the middle classes so well represented among the mob.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @raven:

      Lots of Nam vets among them. They have felt betrayed for more like 50 years and nothing anyone can say will change their minds. I know way too many of them.

      How do they defend their support for a draft dodger?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      VOR

      @LeftCoastYankee:  Yes, I think this is part of it. They are being fed the easy answer and pointed at scapegoats. We don’t need to sacrifice, we don’t need to make tough choices. We can blame it on group X. It’s the Muslims or the Deep State or the Libtards or whatever.

      And they are all victims. Oh my god are they victims. Trump is perfect for them because he thinks he’s the biggest victim in the world. Everyone is unfair to the supposed billionaire, married to a model, and President of the United States. How horrible his life is, how mean everyone is to him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      While the ages range,, they mostly 30-60 years old. They’re bored. They’re unhappy with where they are in life. They were never much into book learning, but not stupid. But they feel like time has passed them by and their glory days are over. No one cares about the HS football or basketball championship, their league softball exploits bring them no glory.

      There’s a passel of angry white wimmens in with this bunch as well.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      You know them, folks. You went to school with them. While the ages range,, they mostly 30-60 years old.

      I’m well beyond that. My generation would never…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RSA

      @Baud:

      Trump gets a lot of the white poor, but the seditionists are mostly people who can afford to play the delusional.

      I thought of this too when hearing about people being arrested from places pretty far away from DC.  Airplane tickets are not for people on the economic edge; nor is the ability to take off a few days from work to drive to a pointless rally.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      khead

      @Major Major Major Major:

      This does seem rather at odds with your point that they are all well-off, with five or six figures sunk into penis augmentation devices.

      It can be both.  The people who drive the 80K pickups and attend boat rallies run the businesses in the small towns and the exurbs. Their employees are the bitter folks who have been screwed in the wallet.  They all have Fox News on at work.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Nicole

      Plenty of them are well educated, but they’re still dumb as a bucket of hair when it comes to anything outside of their narrow field of specialized knowledge.  And they don’t have any intellectual curiosity, which is why they prefer to live in a feedback loop.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I’m not raven, but I’m sure it’s some bullshit that somebody somewhere spit on a returning vet and called them a baby killer or something. It’s America’s original stab-in-the-back myth

      Reply
    44. 44.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @Baud

      It wasn’t my war. You asked me, I didn’t ask you!
      And I did what I had to do to win,
      but someone wouldn’t let us win.
      And I come back to the world, and I see all
      those maggots at the airport, protestin’ me, spittin’.
      Callin’ me baby killer and all kinds of vile crap!
      Who are they to protest me, huh? Who are they?
      Unless they’ve been me and been there,
      and know what the hell they’re yellin’ about?

      Rambo, First Blood

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruckus

      @Seanly:

      I’m 71 and still working in a manual labor job, catching up after the last republican financial bullshit by GWB with his recession. That is not my only setback in life. I lost almost everything, including a chance at my life from an earthquake. That was easier to come back from than being flat broke by GWB. My point is that sometimes life gives you a hand up and sometimes life fucks you badly. It’s when a political party keeps fucking you and your life so that their money grubbers can grub even more, that’s not normal – or at least it shouldn’t be but it’s because they are not here as a political party, they are here as sadistic thieves.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.