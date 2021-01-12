Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The willow is too close to the house.

The math demands it!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Han shot first.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

What fresh hell is this?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let there be snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Just a few bad apples.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Inaugural Planning

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Inaugural Planning

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The good news — let’s take it where we find it — is that this was going to be a mostly-online Inauguration Day in any event, so the Biden team isn’t scrambling at the last minute to put on a good show. They did a fine job with the nominating convention, and it’s the same people working on this project.

Also, there’s gonna be a considerable number of security professionals roaming DC who will be eager to demonstrate they are not on the side of the insurrectionists, which won’t stop the deluded conspiracists, but should give the semi-pro quasi-military terrorists cause to wonder just how much becoming a martyr is really worth, on a personal level.

It’s sure not the event any of us would have chosen, but… as long as President Biden and Vice-President Harris take over the Oval Office, we’ll have plenty of time to enjoy future uplifting spectacles.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The good news — let’s take it where we find it — is that this was going to be a mostly-online Inauguration Day in any event

      Yeah. covid is actually a blessing in this one instance.

      In a way, the failed coup attempt was good in terms of timing because if it had happened on the 20th, who knows how prepared security would have been?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.