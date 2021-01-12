DC Mayor Bowser urges people to avoid DC as National Guard plans to have at least 10,000 troops in city by the end of the week https://t.co/TeviY5JerL — David P Gelles (@gelles) January 11, 2021

The good news — let’s take it where we find it — is that this was going to be a mostly-online Inauguration Day in any event, so the Biden team isn’t scrambling at the last minute to put on a good show. They did a fine job with the nominating convention, and it’s the same people working on this project.

Also, there’s gonna be a considerable number of security professionals roaming DC who will be eager to demonstrate they are not on the side of the insurrectionists, which won’t stop the deluded conspiracists, but should give the semi-pro quasi-military terrorists cause to wonder just how much becoming a martyr is really worth, on a personal level.

It’s sure not the event any of us would have chosen, but… as long as President Biden and Vice-President Harris take over the Oval Office, we’ll have plenty of time to enjoy future uplifting spectacles.



I swear if Capitol Police and every other federal and local policing agency don't go hard like diamonds against these terrorists (who are cop-killers) between now and the 20th, Congress should choke off funds to every single one of them. Let's see how Defund the Police hits then. — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid ??) (@JoyAnnReid) January 11, 2021

The mayor of DC sent a letter to the WH on Sunday requesting this emergency declaration. By approving it, Trump is acknowledging the reality of the threat his supporters pose more clearly than he has in any statement since he gently told the mob he incited to go home Wednesday. https://t.co/Hn8gRkYVe8 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 12, 2021

National Park Service is shutting down national monuments in D.C. until after inauguration, @peytonforte reports. Maryland’s governor plans to send National Guard to help during inauguration, per @TShields3 https://t.co/rn4W6z9VWg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 11, 2021

Department of Defense says they will review troops deployed to Biden inauguration to ensure they don’t have sympathies to domestic terrorists — meaning the US govt is now trying to prevent a military coup. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 11, 2021

An hour after he issued this, it's announced that he is stepping down. It's hard not to conclude that the prospect of being point-man during a real domestic security crisis was a lot scarier than cosplaying in aviators while rounding up people in unmarked vans. https://t.co/qWrHNUfkHa — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) January 11, 2021