We need to get to the facts, says congressman who signed on to mendacious lawsuit then voted to overturn the election based on conspiracy theories and deranged lies. 👍🏻 https://t.co/VatmAZVFvQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2021

… Behind the scenes: In a tense, 30-minute-plus phone call [Monday] morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump trotted out the Antifa line. – McCarthy would have none of it, telling the president: “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there,” according to a White House official and another source familiar with the call. – The White House official said the call was tense and aggressive at times, with Trump ranting about election fraud and an exasperated McCarthy cutting in to say, “Stop it. It’s over. The election is over.” McCarthy, who is facing major blowback for his role in encouraging dissent over the election outcome, went further: – He told Trump he should call Joe Biden, meet with the president-elect and follow tradition and leave a welcome letter in the Resolute Desk for his successor. – The president told him he hadn’t decided whether to do so for Biden.

Doin’ my best, you guys! Tryin’ hard to be the grownup in the room!



.@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy was laying the groundwork for the attack on the Capitol for months. 11/5/2020: “President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes… join together and let’s stop this.” pic.twitter.com/9Ys6elhUln — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) January 12, 2021

After terrorists shed blood in our Capitol, Kevin McCarthy went to the House Floor and led the renewed attack on our democracy. He echoed Trump’s incendiary lies and dehumanizing attacks on political opponents, and now claims to oppose “division?” No. Kevin McCarthy must resign. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 9, 2021

Looking like this will be the second time Kevin McCarthy will oppose removing from office the president who he thinks was paid by Putin. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) January 12, 2021

McCarthy making himself a witness at Trump’s future trial in DC Superior Court. https://t.co/lteQH8YTIq — Doug Garrou (@Dugaru) January 12, 2021

Echoing what others are saying, but people should not minimize Kevin McCarthy’s role in all of this. Arguably he bears at least as much responsibility as Hawley and Cruz. And he’s more likely to be in a position of power going forward (e.g. as Speaker of the House in 2024). https://t.co/ls3DdG7rl1 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 11, 2021

Hawley and Cruz are dangerous because they aspire to win the presidency. McCarthy is dangerous because he’s in a leadership position and, even now, will not separate himself from Trump. https://t.co/vRted8gZKm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 12, 2021

New: Kevin McCarthy had been ready to vault out of the minority at the 2022 midterms. But now he finds his fundraising challenged, his links to President Trump toxic and a tricky impeachment environment to navigate https://t.co/OWG35Makla — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 12, 2021

… To address members’ lingering safety concerns about returning to the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave Republicans his blessing to use the Democrats’ proxy voting system that allows members to cast votes without being physically present. The GOP is challenging the proxy system in court, so McCarthy encouraged any Republicans who wish to use the voting mechanism to remove themselves from the lawsuit if they are a co-sponsor….