Repub Venality Open Thread: Suddenly, Kevin McCarthy Is *Very* Nervous

Repub Venality Open Thread: Suddenly, Kevin McCarthy Is *Very* Nervous

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Just yesterday:

Axios:

Behind the scenes: In a tense, 30-minute-plus phone call [Monday] morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump trotted out the Antifa line.

– McCarthy would have none of it, telling the president: “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there,” according to a White House official and another source familiar with the call.

– The White House official said the call was tense and aggressive at times, with Trump ranting about election fraud and an exasperated McCarthy cutting in to say, “Stop it. It’s over. The election is over.”

McCarthy, who is facing major blowback for his role in encouraging dissent over the election outcome, went further:

– He told Trump he should call Joe Biden, meet with the president-elect and follow tradition and leave a welcome letter in the Resolute Desk for his successor.

– The president told him he hadn’t decided whether to do so for Biden.

Doin’ my best, you guys! Tryin’ hard to be the grownup in the room!

Politico:

To address members’ lingering safety concerns about returning to the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave Republicans his blessing to use the Democrats’ proxy voting system that allows members to cast votes without being physically present. The GOP is challenging the proxy system in court, so McCarthy encouraged any Republicans who wish to use the voting mechanism to remove themselves from the lawsuit if they are a co-sponsor….

  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • H.E.Wolf
  • HumboldtBlue
  • jl
  • piratedan
  • The Dangerman
  • VeniceRiley

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Liz Cheney just now:

      On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.

      Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

      I will vote to impeach the President.

      I think McCarthy is going to be feeling a bit nervous and a bit lonely.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      for the GOP Congresscitters that don’t sign on to this, its going to be a Political Red Wedding… couldn’t happen to a nicer group.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Just a reminder that McCarthy spent Fourth of July 2018 in Moscow. He was also the one admonished by Paul Ryan when he said that Trump and Rohrabacher were being paid by Moscow.

      I’m a little surprised we haven’t heard more noodling about Russian connections through the past week. Deutsche Bank is backing away from Trump.

      So much to come out later. And I think it will. The rats are running scared, and now some are breaking for cover.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I assume McCarthy hasn’t made any of these bold statements publicly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      @dmsilev: Liz Cheney just now: […]

      She’s had her sights on the top GOP job in the House for some time now.
      On the principle of “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, I don’t trust her.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      Jesus, can you imagine the letter Trump would leave for Joe? I hope he picks it up with a gloved hand and flings into the trash.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      It would be nasty if he wasn’t too lazy to write it.  If there is a letter, I’d imagine it’ll be written by Stephen Miller.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Dangerman

      Trump is gonna lose his shit when’s whole pile of R’s vote to impeach him. Ain’t gonna be a few … I don’t think it will approach a majority of R’s, but it’s gonna be a big number.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jl

      Maybe he’s in a dilemma. Big GOP money corporations and donors are not happy with the shit show and want it gone, or at least they need to pretend that they want it gone for a few months, or longer, depending on how bad the current rioting and insurrection gets.

      But McCarthy needs to win Kern County in the next primary to win, and it went to Trump by 10 points. And I don’t think its easy to pigeonhole the blue, purple or red parts of the Central Valley and Kern Basin. Some pockets of social conservativism, economic populism, and sheer greed and jingoism out of economic self-interest in his district (aka, big farmers and corporations and oil in Kern Basin) McCarthy has balance a quite a few issues.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      @dmsilev:

      What she left out was that Trump deliberately chose not to authorize the D.C. National Guard to provide assistance to the Capitol Police in a timely manner.

      Reply

