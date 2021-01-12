On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

In October and early November of 2011, my younger daughter and I spent 6 weeks hanging in Paris at Anne-Marie’s apartment. Dinner was, per our family tradition since I informally retired, at mid-day, with supper consisting of a baguette, cheese, some kind of charcuterie, carrot salad or celerie remoulade, and cider, of which my daughter was allocated one glass because of the alcohol. We ate mostly at bistros or high mid-range restaurants that were well thought of by people I trusted. We never went to a starred restaurant, but our list of recommended restaurants turned out to be consistently successful. My wife makes an excellent fallen chocolate cake, and my daughter took it upon herself to order that for dessert anywhere we ate. Only one of the sampled cakes was as good as my wife’s. No need to go travelling on that account.