I have been kind of depressed lately, stuck at home and seeing at all the great places people have gone. So I started looking back through my travel pics for something “inspiring.” I found my waterfall pics from three distinct continents. I actually have pics from five, but with the limit of eight pictures per submission, I might have to do a second round.

Starting closest to home, we have Niagara (2011). I have been to Niagara Falls many times. My mother’s family is from the 1000 Islands region of upstate New York and we often went for summer visits. Next we go to South America, to Iguazu Falls on the border between Argentina and Brazil (2016). Finally we go to Africa for a visit to Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe (2013).

A couple of years ago, upon returning to the US from some foreign trip, I was questioned about the Zimbabwe visa in my passport. Apparently the ICE boys at OHare could not think of any legit reason why someone would go to Zimbabwe.