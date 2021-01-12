Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – Waterfalls

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

I have been kind of depressed lately, stuck at home and seeing at all the great places people have gone.  So I started looking back through my travel pics for something “inspiring.”  I found my waterfall pics from three distinct continents.  I actually have pics from five, but with the limit of eight pictures per submission, I might have to do a second round.

Starting closest to home, we have Niagara (2011).  I have been to Niagara Falls many times.  My mother’s family is from the 1000 Islands region of upstate New York and we often went for summer visits.   Next we go to South America, to Iguazu Falls on the border between Argentina and Brazil (2016).  Finally we go to Africa for a visit to Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe (2013).

A couple of years ago, upon returning to the US from some foreign trip, I was questioned about the Zimbabwe visa in my passport.  Apparently the ICE boys at OHare could not think of any legit reason why someone would go to Zimbabwe.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 7
Niagara Falls, New York
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 6
Niagara Falls, New York
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 5
Iguazu Falls, Brazil

It is quite a hike in high heat and humidity from the tram to the falls.  Therefore, some EMTs had set up a free aid station on the path to assist the stricken.  Also, there were these cute coatimundis everywhere food was being sold and eaten.  People were warned not to touch them, with horrific pictures of the damage the animals could do.  Had no effect.  People were petting them anyway.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 4
Iguazu Falls Brazil

Most of the falls are on the Argentine side, but the view is better from Brazil.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 3
Iguazu Falls Brazil
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 2
Victoria Falls Zimbabwe

This is the view toward Victoria Falls from the terrace of the Victoria Falls Hotel.  Out tour group stayed at the historic hotel for three nights. Our stay in Zimbabwe included, in addition to seeing the Falls, dinner with a family from the village who served smoked locusts and other local delicacies.  We were told not to leave the hotel grounds at night because elephants that were wandering through the village had killed someone the night before.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls 1
Victoria Falls Zimbabwe

Several of us took a helicopter ride over the Falls.  I was in a middle seat, so my pictures were not the best, but I think this one gives an idea of the scale of the Falls.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls
Victoria Falls Zimbabwe

There is always a rainbow.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Wow, what a great experience. The view from the helicopter really shows how big the whole thing is. Victoria Falls has been on my bucket list forever.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JeanneT

      Amazing! So glad you hunted these photos up from your collection!

      Reply

