Sheldon Adelson is dead.

My reaction to the news:

No f**king nil nisi here. His major competition for most destructive asshole (not holding political office) of our time is Rupert Murdoch, with whom he kept common cause.

When (apocryphally) the eulogist at Louis B. Meyer’s funeral asked “does anyone have anything good to say about the deceased,” the silence was only broken when someone replied, “he’s dead.”

So it is with Adelson.

Also: this is a reminder that democracy needs confiscatory estate taxes. Bad enough that Adelson fucked with our politics so thoroughly and for so long. Why should his heirs to the ultimate generation have the same power?

So: a spit-on-his-grave open thread.

Image: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Jane Avril (poster), 1904.