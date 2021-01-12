Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

May FSM Have Mercy On His Soul…

May FSM Have Mercy On His Soul…

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

…Because I sure won’t.

Sheldon Adelson is dead.

My reaction to the news:

May FSM Have Mercy On His Soul...

No f**king nil nisi here. His major competition for most destructive asshole (not holding political office) of our time is Rupert Murdoch, with whom he kept common cause.

When (apocryphally) the eulogist at Louis B. Meyer’s funeral asked  “does anyone have anything good to say about the deceased,” the silence was only broken when someone replied, “he’s dead.”

So it is with Adelson.

Also: this is a reminder that democracy needs confiscatory estate taxes. Bad enough that Adelson fucked with our politics so thoroughly and for so long. Why should his heirs to the ultimate generation have the same power?

So: a spit-on-his-grave open thread.

Image: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Jane Avril (poster), 1904.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Adelson has already returned to the Hell which spawned him.

      And yes to confiscatory taxes.  We are not safe when the gazillionaires just buy the government.

      Money drives out free speech, too.

    3. 3.

      mali muso

      Heard the news on the radio while driving to work. Broke out in a spontaneous cheer!
      I’m not sure if I’m proud of the person I have become over the past four years, but it is what it is.

    4. 4.

      lee

      Any word on his heirs?

      Are they going to continue his path of destruction?

    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      @mali muso:   My sister and I spontaneously high fived when we heard Scalia had kicked.  No words necessary.

      Others whose deaths will bring us peace and no small joy:

      Newt Gingrich

      Rupert Murdoch

      Rush Limbaugh

      Mitch McConnell

      and so many of their ilk, but why ruin a delicious cup of hot coffee thinking about any of them now.

      Bye Felecia Sheldon.  May demons fuck you over as hard as you wrought evil during your time on Earth.

    7. 7.

      sab

      I used to live in Las Vegas a couple of decades ago. The only thing Adelson ever did that was civic minded was a cancer clinic, because his father had died of cancer. Other than that, nothing, with all that money.

      Surprisingly (in light of his recent behavior)  Steve Wynn was quite generous. He just didn’t want any publicity for it because that would encourage others to ask.

    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      And Trumpmandias went to the desert today to shamble about and look at his wall.  “Look upon my wall, ye mighty, and piss.”

      Is any enterprising outfit selling tickets yet to miss on Adelson’s grave?

    10. 10.

      NYCMT

      How many other litvaks achieved his power to fuck up countries?

      This is where I say the traditional formula: “Baruch dayan ha-emes.” = “Blessed is He who judges ”
      Man, what a useful phrase.

    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      His major competition for most destructive asshole (not holding political office) of our time is Rupert Murdoch, with whom he kept common cause.

      Was Adelson really more destructive than the Koch brothers?  I’d have figured them for being next after Murdoch.  And then there’s the Mercer family.

    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      Elizabelle:
      Trump’s not on your list?

      It’s true that in a few days, he’ll be out of office, and that his world is already collapsing, but I will still whoop and holler when his time comes.

      And I’ll think of my uncle, now gone over twenty years, who always despised him.

    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @Ohio Mom:   I think of trump as little as possible. (A) don’t want that fucker living in my head and (B) he is dangerous but also shabby and pathetic.

      I want trump in a world of legal proceedings and bankruptcy (again!) before he goes.  A prison sentence, that he can serve confined to home — no golf; no travel — would be OK if he cannot be jailed with the other criminals.

    22. 22.

      patrick II

      @Elizabelle:

      And yes to confiscatory taxes. We are not safe when the gazillionaires just buy the government.

      And particularly inheritance tax. Money compounds. Some young people today will inherit billions, with only a top-line 36% tax. If you are 30 and inherit 20 billion after your 36% tax, at 7% return (standard low expected ROI), at forty you have 40 billion, at 50 you have 80 billion, at 60 you will have 160 billion, and at 70 320 billion.
      and the next generation starts with 74% of 320 billion, and the process continues.
      That cannot happen. Society will break down first.
      There are many reasons, but compounding is an important factor in why capitalism is not a stable system, but one that needs to be managed rather than more and more money in fewer hands. And unstable capitalism means unstable politics as owners become more politically powerful and more desperate to keep up an ever-widening divide. Money needs to be taxed and reinvested in people and long-term projects that capitalism will not itself buy into.

    26. 26.

      BR

      Shouldn’t there be more alarm generally that dump is speaking like a mob boss this morning and effectively blaming what he is stoking on those who are trying to stop him? I mean, if nothing it should spur the senate to act.

    29. 29.

      Wapiti

      @patrick II: I remember watching Downton Abbey, where the family periodically runs into a problem pay the estate tax. The hard reality* was that they were mostly wasters, using money some ancestor had accumulated. They weren’t capable of improving on what they had been given. So it is with many of the children of the rich.

      * eta: is it ever correct to use “reality” when discussing a fictional portrayal? It remains that they were mostly wasters.

    31. 31.

      Ian

      I’m looking for the link, but was Adelson the guy who convinced us to move the US embassy in Israel so he could build a beach resort?

      LINK

    32. 32.

      cain

      @lee:

      His wife is a loon – she will continue the grand tradition of throwing good money at these morons.

      They all need to be careful because of Woke Deep State.

    33. 33.

      mali muso

      @Elizabelle: I concur with that list. I sometimes wish I was still a believing Xtian and not an atheist, because the concept of hell is pretty appealing right about now.

    34. 34.

      CaseyL

      @BR: Nothing will spur the Senate to act while McConnell is Majority Leader.  Nothing.

      McConnell didn’t take part in the insurrection directly, but only because he has preferred to use other methods to destroy democracy. And he’s used them quite effectively.

    37. 37.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @lowtechcyclist: I feel like the Mercer family really is responsible for QAnon taking off so much. They actually worked at targeting crazy conspiracy theorists using Facebook data, bringing them together, and escalating their crazy. They deserve to burn in Hell for eternity.

