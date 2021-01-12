Wasn’t there that one time that a FBI field office knew something and sent in a memo, and it was ignored? Seems like it happened again:

A day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and “war,” according to an internal document reviewed by The Washington Post that contradicts a senior official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s pro-Trump protest planned to do harm.

Trump’s MO for four plus years has been to intimidate high-level appointees behind the scenes, who in turn push back every time an agency is going to do something that will upset Trump. I’m sure this will all come out when Democrats investigate 1/6.

Perhaps this guy has some thought on how Members of Congress participated in minimizing the possibility of a riot:

“Anyone who watched those horrible hours unfold should have been galvanized to rebuke these insurrectionists in the strongest terms. Instead, some members…chose to put political theater ahead of the defense of the Constitution and the republic.”https://t.co/xabNznvln2 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 12, 2021

