I'm Beginning to Think There's an Issue at the FBI

I’m Beginning to Think There’s an Issue at the FBI

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

Wasn’t there that one time that a FBI field office knew something and sent in a memo, and it was ignored?  Seems like it happened again:

A day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and “war,” according to an internal document reviewed by The Washington Post that contradicts a senior official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s pro-Trump protest planned to do harm.

Trump’s MO for four plus years has been to intimidate high-level appointees behind the scenes, who in turn push back every time an agency is going to do something that will upset Trump.  I’m sure this will all come out when Democrats investigate 1/6. 

Perhaps this guy has some thought on how Members of Congress participated in minimizing the possibility of a riot:

Also, for those who might have missed it, John & Watergirl are asking for commenter’s takes on the last 4 years.

    11Comments

      VeniceRiley

      So. Apparently no one sent any itinerary or scheduling details to Alamo City, TX.
      Wonder what they’re planning?

      Jay C

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      How can they avoid that “intel”? It’s basically (still) all over the Internet. Even the sectors that haven’t been so cruelly “censored”….<sarc>

       

      Another question that ought to be asked (but probably won’t be) is why the FBI (and DoJ) had to wait six days before making a public statement on the 1/6 insurrection….

      germy

      Well-off, white Trump supporters at U.S. Capitol riot face consequences they didn't expect at home.

      "Becky's Flowers" was dropped by a wedding planning app. A real estate broker who arrived on a private plane faces calls to lose her license.https://t.co/y4VaZHAQIF

      — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) January 12, 2021

      “We were just playing, having fun,” one history professor who resigned tells @LindaSoReports

      “I’ve been making Facebook Live videos for years. They’re meant to be lighthearted," said.

      In his video he pledged to "run out" all the Congress members who betrayed Trump.

      — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) January 12, 2021

      sdhays

      Trump’s MO for four plus years has been to intimidate high-level appointees behind the scenes, who in turn push back every time an agency is going to do something that will upset Trump.

      Replace “Trump” with “Republicans” and you have how we got in this mess in the first place. Congressional Republicans intimidated James Comey so that he decided to make up rules as he went along and ended up intervening in an election days before voting day.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I hope that if the FBI is still picking up that kind of intel, they’re sharing it with the appropriate agencies.

      I hope Biden has his replacement for Christopher Wray picked out…

      germy

      The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.

      — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021

      Mike in NC

      Expecting to see a report coming at any time now from the FBI (or CIA): “Trump determined to strike inside USA”

