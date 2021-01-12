TaMara is in meetings all day today, so you get this from me instead of TaMara.

Here’s the link to the live feed at DOJ.

WATCH Today at 3:00pm ET: Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia and FBI Washington Field Office ADIC Steven D’Antuono to provide update on criminal charges related to events at the Capitol on January 6. @FBI @FBIWFO @USAO_DC https://t.co/VOabbFCPRW — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) January 12, 2021

If anyone finds it on YouTube, please add a link in the comments so I can embed it.