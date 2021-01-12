Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DOJ Press Conference Today at 3 pm Eastern

DOJ Press Conference Today at 3 pm Eastern

20 Comments

TaMara is in meetings all day today, so you get this from me instead of TaMara.

Here’s the link to the live feed at DOJ.

If anyone finds it on YouTube, please add a link in the comments so I can embed it.

 

  • CaseyL
  • Central Planning
  • geg6
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • lee
  • Major Major Major Major
  • PenandKey
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Sherwin is an “Acting,” which means he was appointed by Trump after elbowing someone else out.  So: suborned and seditionist until proven otherwise.

      I don’t know about the other guy.

    10. 10.

      geg6

      Just a public service announcement OT:

      Nancy Pelosi will be on “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates tonight on PBS.  The other two will be Zac Posen, fashion designer and cutie patootie, and Nora O’Donnell, major media hack who needs a fucking sandwich.

    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      Maybe the press conference is running late because the two of them keep disagreeing on what to say, with D’Antuono wanting to be truthful and Sherwin… not.

      ETA: I apologize in advance if it turns out D’Antuono is a drone.

    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      got MSNBC on in the background and they are for some reason playing trump live, lying about how everyone told him “Sir, a vaccine will take five years, seven years, ten years, but “we” developed it…”

