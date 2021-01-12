A team of health economists just released an utterly fascinating paper that looks at default automatic enrollment, active choice and attention shocks in Medicare Part D. This is important as there is a long standing question of how to design choice structures. Do we use paternalistic nudging to make the default anywhere from not too bad to pretty damn good for the non-chooser? Or do we use an absolutely hideous default to create a negative attention shock? The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had proposed to use a negative attention shock by moving people who were in zero premium plans to non-subsidy eligible plans on the automatic renewal in order to force an active choice. This would have created mid-October letters where people would see that their projected premium if they did nothing would have gone from $0 a month that they were paying to hundreds or perhaps even thousands of dollars per month. That proposal was eliminated from the final rule for the 2020 plan year.

Medicare Part D has a wide array of plans and a wide array of caveats, carve-outs, add-ons and special groups. Individuals who receive a Low Income Subsidy face automatic enrollment and re-enrollment as the default. The initial assignment is random among a set of zero premium plans. Some of those plans are likely to be pretty good for an individual. Some of those plans are likely to be “MEH” and some of those plans are likely to be really bad.

11/ What if your default is really bad? We rank the plans you could have been assigned by how well they cover your preexisting drug patterns. What if you get randomly assigned to the worst 1/5th of plans for you? Lose 12.4% of consumption instead of 4.4%! pic.twitter.com/CISwGrT2Sk — Zarek Brot-Goldberg (@zarekcb) January 11, 2021



If we think that attention shocking people with a bad choice to get them to make a good choice works for this population, we would expect a lot of movement between plans in the second or third year after some learning has occurred. If we think that people are going to be fairly sticky, then making good default choices, although paternalistic, may be a good thing!

4/ Buys us three natural experiments. Experiment 1: What happens when they turn 65 and enroll for the first time? A: Only 16% make initial active choice, 84% randomly assigned! After five years (age 70) only 45% have *ever* chosen a plan. Defaults matter. pic.twitter.com/4CmXV4sLAk — Zarek Brot-Goldberg (@zarekcb) January 11, 2021

In Medicare Part D, people are pretty sticky to their initial plan even if the initial plan is not good for them compared to the other available options.

This is challenging. We have an ideological dogma that choice is inherently good. We have used that dogma for our last two major health coverage reform systems (Medicare Part D as part of the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 and the ACA of 2010 for individual markets). We know that health insurance is an inherently complex product and we also know that it is confusing. And yet, we expect active choice to provide market discipline instead of reflecting on FUD and confusion.

I’m probably going to be chewing on this paper for a while as it is likely to be policy relevant this year. There has been soft chatter among the nerds about the possibility of automatic enrollment and smarter defaults for ACA plans for the situation when tax records suggest that someone is eligible for a zero premium plan. Some of those zero premium plans are not too bad (Alfalfa County, Oklahoma BCBS Gold plans) to some have very narrow networks and extremely high deductibles so it would be hit by a meteor/cancer diagnosis insurance. Figuring out the right default is going to be challenging if we think that portions of the ACA individual market will respond to a default placement in the same manner as individuals in the Medicare Part D LIS market segment.