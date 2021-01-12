I asked @JoeBiden if he still has confidence in his coronavirus task force being able to inject 50 million Americans with the vaccine in his first 100 days. He said he’s “confident” they’ll get it done: pic.twitter.com/yTgaU8syLf — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) January 11, 2021





“Transition officials described encountering a litany of challenges and a lack of long-term planning by the Trump administration, putting them in a hole so deep it could take weeks to get the vaccination campaign on track.” https://t.co/rHIDbSYNLi — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 11, 2021

BREAKING: Rep. Pramila Jayapal has just said she's tested positive for COVID-19 "after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol" with maskless Republicans who "mocked colleagues and staff who offered" face coverings https://t.co/5xkCtbAyHh — Axios (@axios) January 12, 2021

Bloody hell. The insurrectionists are pulling resources away from vaccinations. https://t.co/kOiaLZHTZf — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) January 11, 2021

Circulating a letter to @GOPLeader. @POTUS incited a mob-100s of Members were evac’ed to a secure location where GOP members ridiculed wearing face masks. Our colleague @RepBonnie – a cancer survivor – has now tested positive for Covid. McCarthy must enforce the mask rule. pic.twitter.com/YBMlNnibbX — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 12, 2021

For the first time ever, the US is currently averaging over 3K #COVID19 deaths every single day, according to Johns Hopkins University. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 11, 2021

An estimated 373,000 people have died of COVID19 in the U.S., and with mounting cases nationwide, there's no end to coronavirus deaths in sight https://t.co/1UQhjOEwDw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2021

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9M tests, 194k cases, 129,748 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1,739 deaths. pic.twitter.com/NKANfbCI91 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 12, 2021

Despite vaccines, Covid herd immunity won't happen in 2021, according to the WHO. We'll have to continue measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing to rein in the pandemic, said chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan during a news briefing Monday pic.twitter.com/CXGwE6cFiz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2021

I've never seen an epi curve like this. The B.1.1.7 variant is spreading like wildfire in the UK and Ireland. If it spreads here, it will make an already-bad situation even worse. pic.twitter.com/VZB5BPm5om — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 11, 2021

England’s chief medical officer has warned that the coming weeks will be the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic for the health care system, appealing to the public to more closely follow the guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the virus. https://t.co/LDcN38LPca — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 11, 2021

Lebanon to impose 11-day round the clock curfew, hoping to curb a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections as hospitals run out of beds. The spike in cases has exhausted a health care sector already battered by an unprecedented economic crisis.https://t.co/S2c0nMGxZ5 — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) January 11, 2021

Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat https://t.co/Cnh8jUBQHE pic.twitter.com/HCrMSfooVI — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

Japan to widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges: media https://t.co/4pOz0WWZdj pic.twitter.com/WuWUahMOpd — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/ZUH70OTjZ9 pic.twitter.com/GGmyK6Wv41 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

Coronavirus: How India is readying for its massive vaccine drive https://t.co/bqd89xW6gz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 12, 2021

South Africa's hospitals are exceeding capacity and deaths are rising amid a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the spread of its more infectious variant during widespread holiday travel. https://t.co/myriE6x4J7 — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 11, 2021

South Africa says it will import 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate its healthcare workers. This is S. Africa's first announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine purchase. Cases have been skyrocketing, driven by a variant of SARSCoV2 https://t.co/PB3VuRTjMH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2021

The United States ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, said she spent 10 days in a South African hospital's intensive care unit with COVID-19 and is now recovering at her residence. She urged all in South Africa to take precautions amid spike in cases..https://t.co/CnxzVkzS2D — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 11, 2021

Australia records handful of new coronavirus cases as national frictions grow https://t.co/NnwFhCpr6U pic.twitter.com/LiKCcPmFer — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

New Zealand to ask international travellers for negative virus test before flying in https://t.co/Q4ElM1AWh6 pic.twitter.com/q7pNfZtoAb — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

Uruguay registers record number of new Covid cases https://t.co/9xT41NUs08 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 11, 2021

One 18-hour flight, four coronavirus infections. An outbreak aboard a September flight from Dubai to New Zealand offers researchers, and airlines, an opportunity to study in-transit contagion https://t.co/wSlE4U2cfx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2021

A new MMWR from the @CDCgov finds that patients who have no symptoms and test negative for #COVID19, after quarantining for 7 days from a COVID exposure event, is effective in stopping the spread. May lead to CDC recommending shorter quarantine times.https://t.co/DMxLmQ3oA3 — Medical Research Library of Brooklyn (@DMCLibraryBKLYN) January 11, 2021

Much of US data to detect newest #coronavirus variants is several months old. An international database shows the US ranks 61st in the world in how quickly virus samples are collected from patients, analyzed & then posted online.https://t.co/MdlI22eQqV — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 11, 2021

As many as eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are presumed to have contracted COVID-19 from a human handler after one of the animals tested positive, marking the first known transmission of the virus to apes https://t.co/KE47l73p5r pic.twitter.com/U3dwSNg6ic — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

COVID19: The five worst-hit states are scattered around the country: Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and South Carolina. They're averaging the most daily new cases nationwide https://t.co/O9B9DlgkRw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2021

Stadiums, fairgrounds and convention centers are being used as part of a major expansion of the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history. Public health officials are attempting to inoculate a larger and more diverse pool of people. https://t.co/UQSCAhn89T — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2021

Disneyland to become mass vaccination site in Orange County, California https://t.co/OGX3m3PcmY pic.twitter.com/enNypI5izc — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2021

Coronavirus deaths in California have hit 30,000 and new infections are rising at a dizzying rate of more than a quarter-million a week. But there may be some light ahead. Hospitalizations in the nation's most populous state finally are leveling off. https://t.co/y4iKlpgTp4 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2021

