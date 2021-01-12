Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: What, You Mean Actions Have Consequences?!?…

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: What, You Mean Actions Have Consequences?!?…

This post is in: , , , , ,

I’d joke Jared Kushner spent the evening calling all his foreign ‘business allies’ in countries with no extradition treaties… but I seriously doubt Jared/Jarvanka have the collective IQ to understand how much trouble they’re in.

Seriously, though, this video clip is a schadenfreudelicious treat:

Trump Army in disarray!

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Louise Jacob must be on some heavy drugs because “we” are not all responsible for what happened on January 6th. Trump, his sycophants and his idiot, racist supporters bear the entirety of the responsibility for their actions.
      President Biden needs to work on getting through a progressive agenda and not focus at all on so called unity or healing. We can’t unify with insurrectionists.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Phylllis

      Anybody else side-eyeing neighbors who were out of town last week

      ETA: @Patricia Kayden: Yeah, there is no way in hell I can ‘reconcile’ with people who think violent overthrow is the way to go.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Imagine how helpful it would be if @JoeBiden were to show some grace, call on Democrats to stand down, practice the healing he keeps preaching. Why won’t he?

      We offered to let Trump resign or be 25th. That was us showing grace. Republicans rejected it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      trump has been “working really hard” on the 2022 PGA tournament. That’s funny, I thought they said he was working really hard at his presidential duties.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TS (the original)

      Imagine how helpful it would be if @JoeBiden were to show some grace, call on Democrats to stand down, practice the healing he keeps preaching. Why won’t he?
      — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 11, 2021

      It takes a special kind of person to react to the events of the past week by condemning Joe Biden.
      — Downersville Board of Zoning Appeals (@DownersVille) January 11, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      Deserves reposting from a prior thread

      House Democrats Briefed On 3 Terrifying Plots To Overthrow Government

      The first is troubling, the 2nd isn’t terrifying, and the 3rd is terrifying.

      On a private call Monday night, new leaders of the Capitol Police told House Democrats they were closely monitoring three separate plans that could pose serious threats to members of Congress as Washington prepares for Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

      The first is a demonstration billed as the “largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil.”

      Another is a protest in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the woman killed while trying to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby during Wednesday’s pro-Trump siege of the Capitol.

      And another demonstration, which three members said was by far the most concerning plot, would involve insurrectionists forming a perimeter around the Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court, and then blocking Democrats from entering the Capitol ― perhaps even killing them ― so that Republicans could take control of the government.

      I’m at least please that conservatives are considering a protest for (checks notes) antifa communist Ashli Babbitt.

      Democrats were told that the Capitol Police and the National Guard were preparing for potentially tens of thousands of armed protesters coming to Washington and were establishing rules of engagement for warfare. In general, the military and police don’t plan to shoot anyone until one of the rioters fires, but there could be exceptions.

      rules of engagement for warfare deserves to be reflected on.

      One topic of discussion was the need to put every member of Congress through a metal detector before the inauguration. A member on the call told HuffPost that there was an “eyes-wide-open realization” that Capitol Police needed to take precautions against “all these members who were in league with the insurrectionists who love to carry their guns.”

      Ok, so we can’t trust members of Congress.

      Another area of concern was the Trump administration’s involvement in tamping down an insurrection. “I don’t think anyone has confidence that the folks at the Pentagon, that may or may not even be needed for some of this, or the Department of Homeland Security, where we don’t even know who’s in charge, are going to be cooperative,” one member told HuffPost.

      And we may not be able to trust the Pentagon or DHS.

      One Democrat on the call also raised the issue of security for members coming from their residences to the Capitol, as well as traveling to Washington, given recent confrontations at airports and on flights between some protesters and lawmakers. One member who spoke to HuffPost said the Capitol Police didn’t have a satisfactory answer about that concern.

      And just moving around might be a problem. Ok. Things are almost as fucked as they could be.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Martin:

      Another is a protest in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the woman killed while trying to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby during Wednesday’s pro-Trump siege of the Capitol.

      They so love their martyrs, I propose we give them more.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Martin: “In general, the military and police don’t plan to shoot anyone until one of the rioters fires, but there could be exceptions.”

      I wish the police would do the same when faced with unarmed Black people.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RSA

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Louise Jacob must be on some heavy drugs because “we” are not all responsible for what happened on January 6th.

      I suspect there was pushback, because a day later…

      This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Patricia Kayden

      Good.

      New: A judge has revoked Lin Wood’s privileges to argue in Delaware because of his “toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication, and surprising incompetence.”“I acknowledge that I presided over a small part of the legal world in a small state. However, we take pride in our bar.” pic.twitter.com/J7YgsdLW7d— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) January 12, 2021

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @raven: I think the problem is the timing and coordination. I agree, it shouldn’t be hard to address. I mean, I think we’re at a point we call the airlines and tell them they’re going to fly the lawmakers on their own plane and board them on the tarmac so they can skip the terminal.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      No unity is possible with people who are repeating the Big Lie. Acknowledge the decisive win of the Biden-Harris ticket and the absence of widespread fraud unequivocally, or GTFO. That’s got to be the position, not just of elected Democrats but also of us peasants in the hinterlands.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Amir Khalid

      Republicans want forgiveness, for Trump and for themselves, without the necessary reckoning of wrong done and without enduring any penance. Republicans know they would not have shown a Democratic POTUS the mercy that they are demanding Democrats show Trump. I would say, no way; they’ve got to take their medicine first.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kirk Spencer

      I recall an insightful line from a Callahan book. “No absolution if you’re not part of the solution.”

      I think it applies here.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      FridayNext

      Remember the last time we chose unity over democracy? We got the end of Reconstruction and 100+ years of Apartheid.

      Hard pass this time, but thanks.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Warblewarble

      American reality is that trumpian malcontents are what they are and choose to remain out of choice. They are they are the embodiment of  THE LAW of INFINATE CORNUCOPIA, now and always they will be dangerous  and resentful.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Hildebrand

      @Phylllis: Yes.  Our Trumper neighbors came back late Friday night – took down their Trump sign (finally), scraped the Trump stickers off their cars, and took down their Facebook page – which had mentioned going to DC. The blinds have been drawn since.   Methinks they are laying very low.  The worst part – they took their nine year old daughter.

      Reply

