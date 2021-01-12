On ABC World News Tonight a reporter said Trump is so pissed about a self-pardon being risky that he won't pardon anyone else. If he can't have one, nobody can. — (((Dr. Ron Mandel))) not a real doctor 🧠 (@Nutcaseman1) January 12, 2021

I’d joke Jared Kushner spent the evening calling all his foreign ‘business allies’ in countries with no extradition treaties… but I seriously doubt Jared/Jarvanka have the collective IQ to understand how much trouble they’re in.

Seriously, though, this video clip is a schadenfreudelicious treat:

FINAL DAYS: With his administration days from over, Pres. Trump has remained out of sight and stripped of his social media accounts amid a second impeachment move. @jonkarl has details and the potential repercussions if Trump were to self-pardon. https://t.co/bizOOUsoy3 pic.twitter.com/Yhkntugwui — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 12, 2021

Trump Army in disarray!

Seriously, “you guys gotta turn down the temperature or else we’re going to lose our minds even more than we already have because our feelings were hurt” is the least philosophically conservative thing I have ever heard in my life. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) January 11, 2021

My concern is that without proper sanction, the Congress will be saying future presidents can try to steal an election and when all other avenues fail, resort to sending mobs to intimidate the supreme branch of government into acquiescing to an unconstitutional power grab. https://t.co/rMRr1s7e5e — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 11, 2021

It’s cynical and nonetheless a promising sign. https://t.co/x07J3SE7K0 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 12, 2021

It's remarkable how many on the right continue to place the burden of "healing" and "unity" on Joe Biden. You know Donald Trump is still president, right? And still lying to his supporters about the election being stolen? Maybe we should start there! https://t.co/uKfH4aSDn9 — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) January 12, 2021