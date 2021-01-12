ALSO: Biden called McConnell yesterday and asked if Senate could dual track impeachment trial and cabinet confirmations. Far from telling Biden he would not discuss the impeachment, McConnell said he would check with the parliamentarian and get back to Biden. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 12, 2021



I don’t know if I buy this, but interesting if true. Also, fuck the seditionist McCarthy, he needs to resign, and it’s a classic move from him to offer up censure after impeachment is a sure thing in the House.