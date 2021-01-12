Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Can it Be?

I don’t know if I buy this, but interesting if true. Also, fuck the seditionist McCarthy, he needs to resign, and it’s a classic move from him to offer up censure after impeachment is a sure thing in the House.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      McConnell has only cared about his own power and keeping the Senate. Since the Senate was lost (arguably by Trump), I completely believe he is done with Trump.

      ETA: Yes, and fuck Kevin McCarthy. As the Minority Leader in the House, it is pathetic and disgusting he went ahead and voted to obstruct the certification. Talk about leadership!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      I would guess “gives Rs the chance to purge the President” is the main factor, if McConnell is in fact considering impeachment. Primarily to purge him from the fundraising apparatus, but also to keep him away from the 2024 race.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      natem

      Said in the last thread, Trump has about seven days to shit the bed even worse, so gaming out McTurtle’s motives (assume the worst, most likely those involving money) is a waste of time. His time as Senate leader is ending soon regardless, fuck him. Let the GOP go on record where they stand with Trump.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      the ol’ rope-a-dope is Mitch’s only chance of turning around the donor desertions…trump is pretty obviously insane, maliciously & maniacally so, and a massive weight around The Turtle’s neck if they are to have a prayer of getting funded/winning in 2022 and 2024.

      (or, what formerly Mohagan said ;)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      McConnell is an enemy of the United States, now and forever.  Any gestures towards being law-abiding, or bipartisan, have to be interpreted in view of that fact.

      If he’s now “receptive” to impeachment, there is a reason, and the reason has nothing to do with the plain merits of impeachment.

      McConnell is maneuvering for something.

      (And McCarthy?  He should simply be expelled from Congress and stand trial for insurrection.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      Trump’s not being able to run again (OK, hoovering up cash as a 2024 electoral grift) would benefit Republicans who might be able to divert the MAGA money to their own accounts.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      West of the Rockies

      Evidently, Piggy Pompeo canceled a trip to Europe after leaders refused to meet with him.  What a burn.  I hope he feels anger and humiliation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      Most of us are on the same page with Ms. Reid I see.

      Keep in mind that Mitch McConnell only cares about two things: personal and Republican power. If Trump is convicted, he can’t run again in 2024 and effectively, neither can GOP annoyances Hawley and Cruz. Mitch already got his tax cuts and judges. He doesn’t need Trump anymore.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @CaseyL: He’s trying to find a way of getting the stink of Trump’s insurrection off the GOP.  Good luck with that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RSA

      A rawstory link to a tweet by John McCormack:

      “According to a GOP source on conference phone call yesterday, Kevin McCarthy warned members not to verbally attack colleagues who vote for impeachment because it could endanger their lives.”

      Good God.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      patrick II

      Parler users at the Capitol on Jan 6 are in for some unpleasant news.  Unlike other more sophisticated social media, Parler doesn’t remove metadata from the pictures and videos published to protect its users.

      Data from Parler has been obtained legally by a computer hacker according to this Gizmodo story giving the location within 12 meters of the Parler users posting pictures and videos from the assault.

      The F.B.I. has obtained a copy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      p.a.

      Dump tRump, divert MAGA money to their coffers?  They better worry more about diverting MAGA bullets!

      Better them as targets than our side!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bex

      So Trump was “paralyzed” watching TV as the insurrection was taking place.  At least Nero provided musical accompaniment.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @HumboldtBlue: Joy is a treasure. And OT, I have been surprised and pleased at the evolution of Michael Bechloss from boring “Presidential Historian” MSNBC wheeled out at appropriate times to deliver pablum to a pissed off American citizen tweeting with historical insight. Also, I love the living room that he Zooms from.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anya

      It’s the smart move. Have all of those senators who don’t have to worry about facing the voters in 6-years vote for it. They’e already got their judges and tax cuts so why get rid of Trump for good. But I am not convinced.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      I want to see Hawley and Cruz expelled.  It could happen.  Donor money, that sweet sweet lifeblood to Mitch and the Republicans.

      Throw Josh and Ted to the sharks.  Make a strong statement like that.  (Of course, Missouri and Texas — to a lesser extent — are wired for Republicans.  Both have GOP governors who, I guess, would appoint the interim replacement.)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JPL

      Gary Legum

      McConnell is very upset, and also entirely too cowardly and amoral to say it in public, but he’ll happily let Dems do the right thing and get blamed for any resulting unrest.

      It’s easy to support something when you know you won’t get the blame.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      Mitch is learning from the superior Nancy Pelosi how to live in Trump’s head, too.

      Can you imagine the vitriol keeping AF One aloft at this hour?  And Trump with a speech to make?

      He’s almost be primed to explode.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      There might be a timing element in McConnell’s thinking: Trump is going to get impeached, probably tomorrow. That’s set in stone. The only question is what will the trial look like. If it starts any time in the next week, McConnell has a lot of power to set up the structure. If he keeps to his original timetable and only brings the Senate back into session right before Biden takes over, Schumer is the one laying out the framework and pace of the trial. McConnell might want to say “well, the House impeached in a day, so we’ll have the trial up and down, just a day and done.” I think the Democrats want something that’s thorough, with real witnesses and lots of testimony, because they’re really not just impeaching Trump, they’re impeaching a wide chunk of the Republican Party by proxy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      I would guess “gives Rs the chance to purge the President” is the main factor, if McConnell is in fact considering impeachment. Primarily to purge him from the fundraising apparatus, but also to keep him away from the 2024 race.

      Works for me.

      I suspect, though, that the GOP will stick with Trump no matter what. This will be bad for the country, not that Republicans care.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Feathers

      @patrick II: I loved the statement that Amazon had preserved Parler’s data so that Parler could use it move to another platform at a later date if they wanted to. I can just picture the call with the FBI. You mean we don’t have to get a warrant for the whole thing now? You are making a mirror copy for your own reasons and we can take our time?  Thanks!

      I think the Parler types are so high on their own bullshit that they don’t realize how much everybody hates them. They have the whole whiny-victimhood thing down, but that fantasy also includes the notion that once they burst forth and reveal their true nature, all will bow down before them. Nope. You are losers. Any way you look at it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      @debbie: Trump is ‘unchastened’ or ‘unrepentant’ in a purely formal sense, e.g., as ‘black’ is ‘unwhite’. The actual meanings of the words are not involved.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      Rep. Bush (D-MO) introduced legislation to censure and possibly expel the idiots who refused to accept the election results. That includes the weasel McCarthy.

      Hopefully the impeachment vote sails through the House tomorrow. With Democrats holding the House and Senate, President Biden should invoke the 14th Amendment to rid the country of Trump forever.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rjm

      @patrick II: Parler users at the Capitol on Jan 6 are in for some unpleasant news.

      Some of those posters look to me like they were in the white house and eob.  I guess it might take a while, but comunications between those folks and the insurrectionists outside are going to be obvious to the FBI

      Reply
    39. 39.

      HumboldtBlue

      @RSA:

      I’m not gonna track it down now, but one of the freshman GOPers told a reporter that if they didn’t vote to protect Trump the lives of their family would be in danger.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      patrick II

      @Feathers:

      I personally hate the loss of privacy that comes with the internet. I am not a sophisticated enough user to do much about it,  but at least I am aware that it is there. So many of these people just seem so oblivious. Yeah! Let’s go do sedition — and make sure to get pictures and post them.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle: It’s a reference to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment:

      No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was targeted at former Confederates. Who knew we’d still have them in 2021?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jonas

      It looks like the GOP rep in the district next door, John Katko (NY-24) has stepped up to say he would support impeachment. Quite a contrast to my *other* neighboring rep, Elise Stefanik, who is up to her eyeballs in what is increasingly appearing to be not simply a spontaneous riot, but a coordinated coup attempt. We’ll see who comes out looking better in the history books.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RSA

      @dmsilev: I didn’t make the connection, but you’re exactly right.

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I’m not gonna track it down now, but one of the freshman GOPers told a reporter that if they didn’t vote to protect Trump the lives of their family would be in danger.

      Wow.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      rikyrah

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):

       

      Also, I love the living room that he Zooms from.

       

      Join the fanclub of that room.

      Folks all over the internet love that room. It’s like my ideal home library.

      Comedian Leslie Jones didn’t think it was an actual room when she first saw it. Once she realized that it was real..

      her response…

       

      ‘ Shyt…….GOALS’…

       

      LOL

       

      It won Room Rater’s best room of the year.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      p.a.

      I am dubious abt these corporate announcements shutting off the Rethug money spigots, but maybe MoscowMitch can’t afford to take the chance.  IMUO the corps. would find other routes to fund the fascists.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      VeniceRiley

      Now might be a good time for President Biden to offer blue and purple state R senators like Collins interesting administration jobs.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Gravenstone

      I’ll start to consider McConnell is serious as soon as expulsion is credibly put on the table. Until then, it’s so much hot air.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mike in NC

      @Elizabelle:

      Section 3. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      TS (the original)

      @RSA:

      And he needs to be explaining who is doing the threatening and who they support. The politics of trump is deadly – in so many ways.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Raoul Paste

      @SiubhanDuinne: There are a lot of stories out there about potential follow-on attacks in DC and elsewhere.

      I hope there is not an urgency  in Biden’s decision to approach Mitch

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Martin

      @Ksmiami: In part. He’s not dumb. He can see where this is headed. Blaming it on antifa isn’t going to pull this back.

      He surely also got the briefing that more attacks are planned, and if they succeed and he did nothing, that’s it forever and for sure of the GOP. The GOP is dangerously close to being treated as a defacto state sponsor of terrorism, even if they don’t carry the label.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      dmsilev

      @sixthdoctor: Wow. Only a few GOP Reps have committed to voting for impeachment so far, but Cheney is in the Party leadership and, of course, has her …family heritage .

      The dam has broken.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      jl

      @…now I try to be amused@p.a.:

      I think you folks are on the right track, it has to do with big corporate money and billionaire donors. McConnell needs cover for himself and donors to get the big money spigot turned back on asap after a decent interval. Or, the big money funders are serious that they have no more use for Trump or Trumpism, and they are moving on to the next con. They speak and McConnell jumps.

      Maybe we’ll see in the coming months, after watching who the big money decides can get out from under the stench enough to deserve some contributions. Will the insurrectionist Trumpster wing be cut off, or will the money start to drip out again, under some sort of parole for abusing the grift?

      @Martin:  That too, they’ve been frantically A/B testing to see what BS will fly, rather than fall back on them with a stinky splat. Same thing as Trump is doing. Main difference is that Trump’s ability to rehabilitate himself is zero at this point. McConnell is running a desperate retreat to some sort of safety, with disaster control PR that might work with public and big money.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      TS (the original)

      Will any of this give trump the idea that he should resign? or is he just too stupid to see the reality of what he has done?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      dmsilev

      Here’s Cheney’s full statement:

      On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.

      Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

      I will vote to impeach the President.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Raoul Paste: I don’t understand it myself:

      1. Yertle already adjourned the Senate until 1/19
      2. This means -no- appointments confirmed before Inauguration
      3. After Warnock & Ossoff are seated, VP Harris [yay] inaugurated, Yertle will no longer be Majority Leader
      4. So what’s the deal here?

      I just don’t follow.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      jl

      @HumboldtBlue: Not all wrong and deluded people are stupid. When they try to think problems through in good faith, going in the same direction as the less wrong-headed, similar and expected results can occur.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Just today I’ve been told to fuck Susan Collins and Kevin McCarthy. I really don’t want to fuck either one of them. Maybe they can fuck each other.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Punchy

      @Ksmiami: no, it wont.  74-ish million voted IN FAVOR of this very bullshit.   They are almost half the country, and they’ll be voting red — literally — no matter what happens regarding anything anywhere

      ETA: ^half the voting country…

      Reply
    100. 100.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @patrick II: Pretty amazing they were so clueless. Almost as if they thought the entire country would rise up with them after they led the way, so there were no consequences to be worried about.  Truly delusional from living in their own private MAGA world.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Fair Economist

      @sixthdoctor: That’s a hell of a statement, coming from Darth Cheney’s daughter – although we already knew Trump’s coup was a step too far even for Darth Cheney.

      Really not sure what game McConnell is playing. I’m sure he doesn’t want to have to have his caucus vote on impeachment, but that’s out of his hands. Given there will be a vote, it’s in his interest to have his caucus as unified as possible, and it’s not clear whether he’s better off losing the Trumpsters by convicting or losing business support and being tied to Trump by acquitting. Maybe he’s decided his best option now is to cut loose.

      I do wonder if he’s got some procedural shenanigans planned, though – using the impeachment to embed some problematic procedures in Senate rules or some such.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      jl

      @Chetan Murthy: McConnell is afraid of losing control of the big money and fears more riot and insurrection from Trumpster wing? Either could be extremely damaging to the GOP long con that McConnell wants to keep running. McConnell is smart enough to move quickly once he sizes up the threats?

      Reply
    104. 104.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @dmsilev:

      I think the Democrats want something that’s thorough, with real witnesses and lots of testimony, because they’re really not just impeaching Trump, they’re impeaching a wide chunk of the Republican Party by proxy.

      I think you’re wrong, Democrats want Trump gone, never to be able to run again(some Republicans would like the last part too), because he’s an unstable person in a position of great power(not just the football, but as a cult leader).

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Ksmiami

      @Punchy: Disagree- many of those 74 million are nostalgia Republicans like my parents who are now enraged at Trumpkins. The business wing is having a conniption and if there is further violence and chaos, the party will split.

      Reply

