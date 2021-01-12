Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Tim, if we called yesterday, should we be calling again today?  Or doesn’t that help, because if we already called, our names are already on a list as pro or con?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      Done, earlier in the week. (Democratic representation, thank goodness.) Got voicemail for all 3, which isn’t surprising, given the likely volume of calls.

      In addition to urging impeachment for the president, and expulsion for the members of Congress who fomented insurrection, I made sure to say that I was thankful that my Rep/Senators and their staff were all safe.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      counterfactual

      I have only been emailing (Portman, Sherrod Brown, and Rep Wenstrup) through resistbot with short messages titled “Impeach and expel.” No replies yet from anyone.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Justin Wilson

      I called and left a message for my congresswoman, Mary Miller, and demanded that she resign for being a racist, anti-semite who invokes Adolf Hitler to incite traitors to commit violent insurrection against our government. I haven’t heard back from her yet, but I’m sure she or a representative of her office will reach out to me any moment….

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      As a note, still glad to see you here Tim.

      Even if it’s just “Hey guys go write your reps”, though I’d appreciate some gratuitous swipes at the Blogfather. Because that’s just how we roll.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CindyH

      called my rep David Price and thanked him (he’s a good blue rep)

      called my senators Tillis and Burr (barf) and insisted that they do everything in their power to remove the rogue president and that this is not political, but to save our democracy

      had to leave messages for all 3

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      Called Elise Stefanik’s 2 local offices, yesterday and today. No voice mail, phone just rings.

      So I faxed a blunt “You lied, for shame.” Only fancier.

      Thanks for the sample letters! Helped.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sixthdoctor

      In MD: voicemails for my senators, Cardin and Van Hollen.

      For my rep (Mfume, 7th district), I mentioned that I hoped he would consider expulsion for McCarthy and the relevant House members (his statement only mentioned pro-impeachment) and the person who took the call said the congressman felt similarly and “there are discussions” so that seemed promising.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      More measured friends have been calling that motherfucking asshole Jody (this is our 1776 moment) Hice and I’m hearing his aid is really nice! You don’t want me calling anyone.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @sixthdoctor: I also live in MD-07. After checking their websites I didn’t see the need to contact either Senator (Cardin and Van Hollen) or our Rep (Mfume) – they’re all solid.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      marcopolo

      My Congresswoman, Cori Bush will be voting to impeach (and if given the opportunity to toss every fucking R Rep that voted to discard EVs out of Congress).

      As for my two Senators: Blunt will not vote to impeach because he thinks that now Trump has touched the hot stove, he’s learned his lesson (I think he eats his lunch at the same table as Senator Collins). Hawley, unfortunately refuses to resign and will also refuse to impeach Trump.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      OT:

      FTFNYT is reporting that McTurtle is telling his people that he believes Trump should be impeached.  Holy shit, if true.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Noskilz

      Surprisingly, I was actually able to reach Haggerty’s office – the voicemail box had been full for days, so I wasn’t expecting a person, but the staffer said while the senator had not issued any statement regarding his stance on impeachment, I was one of the many, many people who had called in favor of impeachment and that list would be passed along to the senator.

      Blackburn, got voicemail as usual, left a message as usual.

      I haven’t called Rose today, but I have been calling him every day previously. I always get voicemail, but his office is pretty good about calling back eventually. In fact I got a call earlier this morning from his office in reference to one of my earlier calls saying that my comments had been passed along to the Congressman (that’s basically always the message) but because I was asleep when the phone rang, I forgot to ask for more details on what his position might be.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Calouste

      @geg6: I’ll believe that when Moscow Mitch calls Schumer to join him in calling the Senate back into session because of an emergency.

      Actions, not words.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      wvng

      My Congressperson is worst-of-the-worst Mooney(WV). He is heralded as a hero in my adopted state. Haven’t bothered to call him, but I will call Capito and encourage her to convict.

      Reply

