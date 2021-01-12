Busy today. Use this space to check in if you’ve gotten any responses from your Senators or Congresspeople.
Has anyone spoken with staff from Murkowski or Collins’ offices?
by Tim F| 22 Comments
This post is in: Organizing & Resistance
hells littlest angel
My Rep, Anthony Delgado, replied to my email stating he intends to vote to impeach.
H.E.Wolf
Done, earlier in the week. (Democratic representation, thank goodness.) Got voicemail for all 3, which isn’t surprising, given the likely volume of calls.
In addition to urging impeachment for the president, and expulsion for the members of Congress who fomented insurrection, I made sure to say that I was thankful that my Rep/Senators and their staff were all safe.
counterfactual
I have only been emailing (Portman, Sherrod Brown, and Rep Wenstrup) through resistbot with short messages titled “Impeach and expel.” No replies yet from anyone.
Justin Wilson
I called and left a message for my congresswoman, Mary Miller, and demanded that she resign for being a racist, anti-semite who invokes Adolf Hitler to incite traitors to commit violent insurrection against our government. I haven’t heard back from her yet, but I’m sure she or a representative of her office will reach out to me any moment….
MisterForkbeard
As a note, still glad to see you here Tim.
Even if it’s just “Hey guys go write your reps”, though I’d appreciate some gratuitous swipes at the Blogfather. Because that’s just how we roll.
CindyH
called my rep David Price and thanked him (he’s a good blue rep)
called my senators Tillis and Burr (barf) and insisted that they do everything in their power to remove the rogue president and that this is not political, but to save our democracy
had to leave messages for all 3
sixthdoctor
In MD: voicemails for my senators, Cardin and Van Hollen.
For my rep (Mfume, 7th district), I mentioned that I hoped he would consider expulsion for McCarthy and the relevant House members (his statement only mentioned pro-impeachment) and the person who took the call said the congressman felt similarly and “there are discussions” so that seemed promising.
raven
More measured friends have been calling that motherfucking asshole Jody (this is our 1776 moment) Hice and I’m hearing his aid is really nice! You don’t want me calling anyone.
Uncle Cosmo
@sixthdoctor: I also live in MD-07. After checking their websites I didn’t see the need to contact either Senator (Cardin and Van Hollen) or our Rep (Mfume) – they’re all solid.
marcopolo
My Congresswoman, Cori Bush will be voting to impeach (and if given the opportunity to toss every fucking R Rep that voted to discard EVs out of Congress).
As for my two Senators: Blunt will not vote to impeach because he thinks that now Trump has touched the hot stove, he’s learned his lesson (I think he eats his lunch at the same table as Senator Collins). Hawley, unfortunately refuses to resign and will also refuse to impeach Trump.
geg6
OT:
FTFNYT is reporting that McTurtle is telling his people that he believes Trump should be impeached. Holy shit, if true.
Noskilz
Surprisingly, I was actually able to reach Haggerty’s office – the voicemail box had been full for days, so I wasn’t expecting a person, but the staffer said while the senator had not issued any statement regarding his stance on impeachment, I was one of the many, many people who had called in favor of impeachment and that list would be passed along to the senator.
Blackburn, got voicemail as usual, left a message as usual.
I haven’t called Rose today, but I have been calling him every day previously. I always get voicemail, but his office is pretty good about calling back eventually. In fact I got a call earlier this morning from his office in reference to one of my earlier calls saying that my comments had been passed along to the Congressman (that’s basically always the message) but because I was asleep when the phone rang, I forgot to ask for more details on what his position might be.
wvng
My Congressperson is worst-of-the-worst Mooney(WV). He is heralded as a hero in my adopted state. Haven’t bothered to call him, but I will call Capito and encourage her to convict.
