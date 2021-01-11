Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

William Burns To CIA Director

President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of William Burns to be director of the CIA is an inspired choice.

Burns is the most senior and most respected diplomat in the US today. He is currently president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of the think tanks to which experts go when they are out of government. It’s also the sponsor of the Carnegie Conference on Nuclear Policy, which I’ve attended for the past decade or so, also known as #nukefest. It’s THE gathering for experts on international nuclear issues. The next one will be virtual, in June.

Burns has been ambassador to Jordan and to Russia and has held a number of high posts in the State Department. He and Jake Sullivan (who is to be Biden’s National Security Advisor) laid the groundwork for the JCPOA agreement with Iran.

Why CIA? Many people expected Biden to name him as Secretary of State, but Antony Blinken will serve there. The head of the CIA is usually chosen from within the organization.

Gina Haspel is currently the director of the CIA. She is one of the few Trump appointees who actually has a background in and commitment to her agency. But she also was chief of a black site in Thailand during the Bush 43 administration. It’s time to repudiate the role of torture in intelligence gathering.

Diplomats are not strangers to the world of intelligence. Every embassy abroad includes CIA employees along with those from the State Department, the Russian embassy more than most. The State Department uses intelligence generated by the CIA, its internal agency, and other government intelligence agencies.

Burns is one of the best analysts of foreign affairs the country has. Here’s what he had to say about Russia in 2017. He’s also written a series of articles for The Atlantic.

We can read a number of messages into Burns’s nomination:

  • Competence is back (This is a general message across Biden’s nominations)
  • No more torture
  • Tilt toward State Department as maker and executor of foreign policy
  • Russia, we’ve got your number
  • Allies, you can begin to trust our intelligence services again.

Photo: The Guardian

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      Burns has been ambassador to Jordan and to Russia and has held a number of high posts in the State Department. He and Jake Sullivan (who is to be Biden’s National Security Advisor) laid the groundwork for the JCPOA agreement with Iran.

      Thanks for the background on Burns. That he was involved in the Iran deal is certain to attract GOP opposition.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ken

      Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of the think tanks to which experts go when they are out of government.

      Psychic flash: None of Trump’s hires will end up there, unless as a cafeteria worker.  Besides, they were probably all angling for a slot on Fox, or a position as a Parler influencer.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      @Ken: I wouldn’t want to eat at the cafeteria if that’s the quality of people they hire

      ETA: Burns looks like an absolutely fantastic choice.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of the think tanks to which experts go when they are out of government.

      Psychic flash: None of Trump’s hires will end up there, unless as a cafeteria worker.  Besides, they were probably all angling for a slot on Fox, or a position as a Parler influencer.

      Of course, no real experts in the Trump administration.

       

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Benw: Flashback to around 4 years ago, when some here were minimally happy at the report that Trump had nixed Bolton because he didn’t like the man’s stache.  In retrospect, we should have realized that he’d just find someone worse.

      What ever happened with Bolton’s book, anyway?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Emma from FL

      I was very pleased to hear about this appointments. Actually I have been happy with all the appointments so far. Competent and experience people across the board. Feels damn good.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      What ever happened with Bolton’s book, anyway?

      A lot of books on the Trump administration are probably going through some serious revisions.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chyron HR

      What about Krystal Ball?  Doesn’t she deserve a cabinet post for not tweeting “Biden is a senile rapist” more often than she already did?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Just Chuck

      I know it was T’s sole criteria for appointments, but that guy looks like he stepped out of central casting for the position of CIA Director.  Partly due to the pondering expression.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bill in Section 147

      It will take a while to decompress but I am looking forward to the day when I can read about something the government is up to and consider whether or not it is good policy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: Ah, yes, hadn’t thought of that.  I imagine the phrase “I was not in the room at the time and only found out about the decision later…” is being added on nearly every page.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jonas

      @Brachiator:That he was involved in the Iran deal is certain to attract GOP opposition.

      Hopefully Democrats will respond with a lot of Nelson-style “haw-haw”s. Under the brilliant GOP/Trump plan to contain Iran via belligerent idiocy, Iran’s centrifuges are now happily whirling away producing 20% enriched uranium. Heckuva job, guys.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @jonas: After the Iranians indicted Trump a couple of weeks ago, someone suggested in the BJ comments that we extradite him in exchange for a resumption of the treaty and inspections.  Sounds even better this week.

      Reply

