From reader No One of Consequence:

As luck would have it, I was fortunate enough to be ahead of this curve. I called Senators Grassley and Earnst (ETA: on last Friday). I prefaced the reason for my call with the fact that I was proud of both of my senators for not siding on with the Electoral Results Deniers, and that indeed they should not have. I then followed with my belief that the events of Wednesday provided evidence of a clear and present danger to the Country in the person of Donald J Trump, and that he should be lawfully removed from office as quickly as possible. I left my name, address and the fact that I am a born-and-raised Iowan. My last call to their local offices was to express my belief that their actions and votes in the most recent impeachment trial were unconscionable, and I was disgusted with my Senatorial representation.

After you call, please use this thread to note how the offices reacted, if you got a reaction. CaseyL voices a concern that I have heard a lot:

I don’t know if that is a rule or SOP, but the rule of thumb for years has been, there is no point calling a Representative or a Senator if you’re not in their district/state. Their policies affect all of us, for pity’s sake.

You have to call your own representation because American democracy, refreshingly, works more or less exactly as intended. Representatives represent their district and only their district. The only exception is the few people with enough money to get the Congressperson or Senator’s personal attention, and that does not describe you or me. If you call someone who does not represent you, you will waste your time and annoy their staff.

I’ll post a Max pic when I see more reports in the comments. Yes, that’s extortion. No, you can’t send a screenshot to Bad Legal Takes.