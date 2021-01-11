Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Good luck with your asparagus.

The house always wins.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Not all heroes wear capes.

Mission Accomplished!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wetsuit optional.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Verified, but limited!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The revolution will be supervised.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Organizing & Resistance / This is what I’m talking about

This is what I’m talking about

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

From reader No One of Consequence:

As luck would have it, I was fortunate enough to be ahead of this curve. I called Senators Grassley and Earnst (ETA: on last Friday). I prefaced the reason for my call with the fact that I was proud of both of my senators for not siding on with the Electoral Results Deniers, and that indeed they should not have. I then followed with my belief that the events of Wednesday provided evidence of a clear and present danger to the Country in the person of Donald J Trump, and that he should be lawfully removed from office as quickly as possible. I left my name, address and the fact that I am a born-and-raised Iowan.

My last call to their local offices was to express my belief that their actions and votes in the most recent impeachment trial were unconscionable, and I was disgusted with my Senatorial representation.

After you call, please use this thread to note how the offices reacted, if you got a reaction. CaseyL voices a concern that I have heard a lot:

I don’t know if that is a rule or SOP, but the rule of thumb for years has been, there is no point calling a Representative or a Senator if you’re not in their district/state. Their policies affect all of us, for pity’s sake.

You have to call your own representation because American democracy, refreshingly, works more or less exactly as intended. Representatives represent their district and only their district. The only exception is the few people with enough money to get the Congressperson or Senator’s personal attention, and that does not describe you or me. If you call someone who does not represent you, you will waste your time and annoy their staff.

I’ll post a Max pic when I see more reports in the comments. Yes, that’s extortion. No, you can’t send a screenshot to Bad Legal Takes.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Just Chuck
  • Kent
  • Nicole
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Kent

      My Senators are Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray. I’m not sure either of them are on the fence about Trump but I’ll give their office a call.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nicole

      … Though I think it doesn’t hurt to call someone you aren’t represented by to thank them sometimes. Not because it will get to them, but because you’ll make some intern’s life a little more pleasant. I called Nancy Pelosi’s office early in 2011 after the Dems lost the House to say I was glad Pelosi ran for Minority Leader and to keep up the good fight and I thought the young woman on the other end was going to burst into tears when she thanked me.

      But yeah, as far as criticism- if you don’t have a vote to offer them, they don’t care.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Tim, I have been Googling, trying to find a resource that lists local offices for US representatives.

      Does anyone know if such a resource exists, or if there are magic words you can google, along with the name of your state, to find the local office phone numbers?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Just Chuck

      Now you bigfooted Cheryl with both feet.  Welcome back to the jackal pit Tim :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.