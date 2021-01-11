Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Just a few bad apples.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

The willow is too close to the house.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

This blog will pay for itself.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We have all the best words.

This blog goes to 11…

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are here: Home / Sports / Things Change

Things Change

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Apparently the Steelers played the Browns in a football game and got trounced by the upstart Browns. I say apparently because I have so thoroughly removed the NFL and for the most part college football from my life that I didn’t even know there was a game tonight until a buddy texted me to taunt me about the Steelers losing.

It’s kind of crazy. It used to consume so much of my time, but over the past few years I have so wholly excised it that I not only even don’t miss it, I hardly know it exists. I don’t watch network television or ESPN because they don’t cover hockey, so I don’t even see the commercials.

And it’s not hard to stop watching- it’s just a bad game. Who has time to listen to a couple meatheads blather on for four hours while something moderately interesting happens every two minutes, and then when something really interesting happens, it’s called back for a penalty. All while people are doing permanent damage to their brains and rich white douchebag owners are getting richer.

Hard pass.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BruceFromOhio
  • Bruuuuce
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • gwangung
  • Kent
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • moonbat
  • quakerinabasement
  • SmallAxe
  • Ten Bears

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      moonbat

      Can’t say as I blame you. Learning about CTE and the relatively little the NFL and college sports are doing about it makes it hard to watch.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kent

      I only watch anymore to cheer the blue state teams beat the red state teams.  I’m even rooting for ….gasp…California teams now if they are playing someone from MAGA land and as a Pacific Northwesterner that was a big lift.

      I can’t even watch sports anymore without a red/blue filter.  Trump even ruined sports for me that way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bruuuuce

      Wait. You left the sound on when you had a game on TV?

      Waste of good music-listening time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SmallAxe

      You picked a good blowout to miss in that one. Every one of Saturdays games was great and entertaining. Took me away from the BS or at least distracted me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Comrade Colette

      Same, John.

      All while people are doing permanent damage to their brains

      This full and unavoidable realization ruined all of the immense pleasure I use to take in watching football. Hell, it was one of the main things Monsieur Colette and I had in common. (We’ve found others.) The last straws for me – I’m slow, so I needed two – were Junior Seau’s death and having Colette jeune, then aged about 11 and a fanatical flag football player, ask us if he could move up to “real” football. We reflexively said “no fuckin’ way!” And then I thought that if we couldn’t let our own son play football, for fear of having him suffer permanent debilitating brain injury, how could I enjoy watching some other mother’s son do that merely for my entertainment? Answer: I can’t.

      Monsieur Colette isn’t quite there yet, but he’s at least routinely acknowledging the hypocrisy. Baby steps.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      I don’t mean to rain on anybody’s wedding day, but I’ve read that heading in soccer also is linked with CTE.  Esp. among elite female soccer players, there’s a bit of an epidemic these days, and it’s causing some serious alarm.  There have also been studies that show that just standard “heading drills” are enough to cause damage.  The equivalent of those “it’s not the big hits in the game, but the persistent small hits during practice — the ones that nobody thinks are so problematic, but are really, really numerous”.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.