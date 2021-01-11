Apparently the Steelers played the Browns in a football game and got trounced by the upstart Browns. I say apparently because I have so thoroughly removed the NFL and for the most part college football from my life that I didn’t even know there was a game tonight until a buddy texted me to taunt me about the Steelers losing.

It’s kind of crazy. It used to consume so much of my time, but over the past few years I have so wholly excised it that I not only even don’t miss it, I hardly know it exists. I don’t watch network television or ESPN because they don’t cover hockey, so I don’t even see the commercials.

And it’s not hard to stop watching- it’s just a bad game. Who has time to listen to a couple meatheads blather on for four hours while something moderately interesting happens every two minutes, and then when something really interesting happens, it’s called back for a penalty. All while people are doing permanent damage to their brains and rich white douchebag owners are getting richer.

Hard pass.