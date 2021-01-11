Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Trump Insurrection: Look for the Helpers Heroes

Goddess forgive me, I suspect one difference between Officer Goodman and Officer Sicknick is that Goodman knew these thugs couldn’t be reasoned with. Per USA Today:

A Capitol Police officer is being hailed as a hero for drawing an angry mob away from the entrance to the Senate floor Wednesday as rioters smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol.

In viral video from the scene, the officer is seen glancing to his left and notices the unobstructed hallway to the Senate as he was chased up a flight of stairs. The officer, identified by CNN as Eugene Goodman, at first tried to block an open door before realizing he was alone and being pursued.

Goodman, armed with a baton, pushes the leader of the pack, a man wearing a black QAnon shirt later identified as Doug Jensen from Des Moines. Jensen was focused on Goodman and appeared not to notice the open hallway leading to the Senate chambers.

Jensen chased Goodman, who led him and the mob away from the Senate floor. The group, all white men, followed the Black officer into a group of police in a back corridor outside the Senate…

“As trump’s fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., said in a Twitter post Sunday.

The fallout came quickly for Goodman’s lead pursuer. Jensen, 41, was arrested by the FBI at 1 a.m. Saturday at his Iowa home and booked into the Polk County Jail. Jensen’s employer, Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines, announced Friday that he had been fired….

    112Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      Jensen’s employer, Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines, announced Friday that he had been fired

      I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of reading announcements like this, especially since as more of them mount up, they can’t all eke out a living on wingnut GoFundMe appeals.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      Of course they’ll say it is staged. It’s all about being fake news when it doesn’t align with their story. Nothing to see here – same old playbook. So glad that we were able to avoid disaster thanks to this cop.

      ETA: awww.. yeah i keep WINNING! #2 BABY!

      ETA2: 👏👏👏👏 🌟🌟🌟✊✊

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Ken:

      “But mah free speech!”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Thank you for stomping on that ridiculous thread by John. Middle-age ain’t gonna serve him very well since he’s always been 40 going on 100. I want everyone to write an essay. Party time!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PPCLI

      As we learn more about what happened, I look forward to more stories of the heroism of individual officers who behaved with great bravery and fortitude. No doubt they were ill-served by their superiors, and actively undercut by the administration, but they did what they could and they deserve recognition for that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      Some more of that sweet access gossip from Ms. Haberman:

      A lot has happened in the last week, including the president losing his Twitter feed, impeachment coming to the fore and the PGA withdrawing from Trump National. He’s “gutted” by the PGA move, a person close to the White House says.

      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

      He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.

      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

      Losing twitter and then that golf bullshit…. that’s what’s really eating at him.

       

      I’m laughing

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Booger

      I was a bike messenger in D.C. back in the day. Before those chuckleheads set off that bomb in the Capitol in 1983, a regular person could pretty much have free reign of the building–both sides, the various floors, you could even walk up to the SCIF that’s part of the rotunda dome. I once passed Jesse Helms in a semi-hidden corridor, where he was muttering–and I kid you not–“barf, barf, barf…”

      But even as a yoot in shorts and a tee shirt, I always has pleasant interactions with the Capitol Hill Cops who searched my backpack and wanded me through. And I always had a magical feeling when I passed by Statuary Hall and hustled up the circular marble steps to go to the document room. And these fucking ignorant, self-important, entitled shitbirds just trampled all over the whole thing like it was their own pigwallow back in bumfuck, not the seat of the free world.

      Federal Death penalty? Sure enough.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      NEWS: The US Capitol Police has had to respond to "a couple of incidents" of officers threatening to harm themselves in the wake of the attack on Capitol Hill. This includes a female officer who turned in her own weapon for fear of what might happen.

      — Michael Kaplan (@mkaplantv) January 11, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Emma from FL

      @Ohio Mom: When I saw that video the first thing that crossed my mind was “typical white racists, they got distracted from their actual targets by a running Black man”. I felt like crap immediately because it wasn’t funny in any way but really, they are a bigger stereotype than any their carry in their heads about the rest of us.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      ItinerantPedant

      Anyone else noticed that Eugene Goodman looks like Al Powell of the LAPD response to the crisis at Nakatomi Plaza?  Have Eugene and Al ever been seen in the same place at the same time?

      Or should we just ensure that every policeman hired from now on be a slightly portly Black man?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kattails

      @Ken: Not vegan, silly, organic. He will only eat stuff that doesn’t have pesticides. Because we know how environmentally aware all Trumpsters are. And you know how important his physical health is to him right now and for the next, oh, say 10 years.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      @germy:

      Losing twitter and then that golf bullshit…. that’s what’s really eating at him.

      I actually believe it. He craves “respect” from the social elite, and he fancies himself as a mover and shaker in the world of golf. He’s wanted to host PGA title events, Opens (particular at that Scottish travesty of his), etc. for years and years. The Championship tournament that the PGA just stripped from his club was first scheduled something like 6 years ago. And now it’s gone and will never ever come back.

      Schadenfreude.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Brachiator

      “As trump’s fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., said in a Twitter post Sunday.

      I would like to see Trump, Pence and McConnell formally praise Officer Goodman.

      But I am not holding my breath.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      patrick II

      @Ohio Mom:

      That really was remarkably quick thinking on the part of Goodman.  Not everyone faced with an advancing mob would stay calm enough and with the wits about them to bait the mob and then run away (but not too fast) like that.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mary G

      Pretty soon problems like these will be coming down like rain, I hope:

      (WaPo)
      Trump’s nonprofit inaugural committee improperly paid a $49,000 bill incurred by his company, D.C. attorney general alleges

      President Trump’s private business failed to pay a $49,000 hotel bill incurred during Trump’s 2017 inaugural — and then, after the bill went to a collections agency, Trump’s nonprofit inaugural committee agreed to pay the charge instead, according to a new filing from the D.C. attorney general.

      D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) had already sued Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee, alleging it had wasted donors’ money on an overpriced, barely used ballroom at Trump’s own D.C. hotel.

      On Monday, Racine added an allegation to that suit. He said the president’s inaugural committee — a tax-exempt charity — had improperly paid a bill it did not owe, using nonprofit funds to pay a bill owed by a for-profit business.

      “The Trump Organization was liable for the invoiced charges,” Racine’s office said in the filing. “The [Inaugural Committee’s] payment of the invoice was unfair, unreasonable and unjustified and ultimately conferred improper private benefit to the Trump Organization.”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      debbie

      I’ve been worrying about this officer since Friday. I worried about what would happen to him if the mob caught him and was so relieved to find out this morning that he was intentionally running to where he knew there would be back-up.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @dmsilev: I gather twitter is a double tap on Donny the Dunce; he craves the attention twitter gives him with the likes and he uses the twitter to change the subject when the pressure is on. Basically Trump can just spam out dumb insults until he can strike a nerve on someone.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      germy

      @dmsilev:

      He must have been under the influence of amphetamines when he decided to run for president.  He could have sat on his money, kept doing his  “wealthy and savvy businessman” act to his heart’s content.  He could have launched TrumpTV and spent four years heckling President HRC for fun and profit.

      He’s got to be wishing right now he hadn’t done this.  (Just like the rest of us wish he’d never done this.)  He’s brought so much heat on himself now.  I hate what he’s done to this country but I’m glad he’s fucked himself and his stupid family, too.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JMG

      Trump was repudiated by LITERAL country club Republicans. There are thousands of members of the PGA of America, and maybe seven Democrats among them.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      raven

      @debbie: He started to go for his taze but didn’t, if the shit had got too real he had his nine and knows how to use it. Those fuckers would have retreated most ricky tic if he capped one.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Patricia Kayden

      Whoa!

      Two US Capitol Police officers have been suspended and another individual has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the riot on January 6th, according to Rep. Tim Ryan, who chairs a House panel probing last week’s events, per @ryanobles @AnnieGrayerCNN— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 11, 2021

      Reply
    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      @Mary G:

      Now that we can buy 1TB flash drives, I’m wondering how many it will take to hold documentation of all Trump’s crimes, frauds, unpaid bills, etc.

      Poor historians will be rasslin’ with him for decades to come.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      germy

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      The owner of Newsmax saw him at Mar a lago and Trump threatened him for referring to “President-Elect” Biden.  Trump told him he could destroy his organization with “one tweet”.

      Twitter was his superpower, apparently.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      trollhattan

      @Patricia Kayden:

      “Which side are you on?” comes to mind, considering many of those cops were in the struggle of their lives. How could those turncoats ever face their fellow officers again?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kattails

      “Melania Trump was photographing rugs while the Capitol fell” via Vanity Fair.

      I’m so sorry that her reign did not turn out as she’d hoped. //

      @germy: That does make me sad.  It’s still hard to see how and why it all played out, but they were certainly vastly outnumbered and with out backup.  The shame belongs, like so much else, with Donald Trump and every enabler who helped him. I’m sure Joe Biden will have some words of comfort when it comes to his attention.  One of the things that has impressed me, in fact, is his and Jill’s seeming close attention to so many small but meaningful gestures.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Comrade Colette

      @Punchy@raven:

      Wolf, in a letter to Department of Homeland Security staff, said his resignation “is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

      Fucking lying whiner.

      ETA: English needs a new word for lying and whining at the same time. Actually, we’ve needed it for four years, but I expect there to be a surge in demand.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Just Chuck

      @Booger:

      these fucking ignorant, self-important, entitled shitbirds just trampled all over the whole thing

      Enough about the republican senators, what about the rioters?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      JMG

      It is starting to dawn on attendees who maybe didn’t riot on 1/6 that the jolly pictures of themselves they posted on social media are gonna have severe negative consequences beyond legal ones. Here on the Cape, the owner of Arnold’s, one of the most popular lobster, fried clam tourist trap restaurants, was an attendee who did that. He removed the post on Facebook and is now groveling fiercely, hoping that by June, people here will forget what he did in January. They won’t.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      debbie

      @raven:

      I don’t doubt that. I was trying to find that soonergrunt thread, but he’s got a couple of videos of people being arrested at the airport (can’t tell if it’s arrival or departure). Nothing more than whiny babies.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @JMG: It’s a little unnerving none of the charges (I’ve seen so far) include sedition or insurrection. But a felony conviction will result in losing their right to vote, so there’s that..

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      The owner of Newsmax saw him at Mar a lago and Trump threatened him for referring to “President-Elect” Biden. Trump told him he could destroy his organization with “one tweet”.

      Trump was certainly full of himself. Got a kick out of all that presidential power.

      Too bad he could not kill the goddam CoronaVirus with “one tweet.”

      Reply
    81. 81.

      LeftCoastYankee

      This is the first video I saw on that day on MSNBC.  My first reaction was WTF is he doing… its seemed really bad that he was isolated, but it was hard to tell if was trying to slow them down or lead them on.

      I thought maybe he was buying time for others to get up the stairs, but when he got to the landing it was just him and the media/video guy tucking in behind the riot-geared cops lined up there.

      Finding out he was luring them away is amazing.  Scary to see, but glad it worked out.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Just Chuck

      @raven: If he was holding them back with his baton, it’s a strong possibility that his gun could be taken from him.  Especially since he wouldn’t have both hands on the baton.  Plus there’s the whole calculus of firing on an angry mob.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Spanky

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      Yup! Nothing to see here:

      Now DailyMail.com can reveal that Chansley has been living with his mother Martha, 56, since January 2019 when he was booted out of his $899-a-month apartment in Phoenix, Arizona, owing $1,247 in rent arrears.
      The 33-year-old has no job and, say neighbors, is often seen wandering the streets near her $199,000 Glendale home dressed in his horned shaman get-up.
      Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, said he often sees Chansley dancing on the roof of his mother’s home – describing it as ‘bizarre’.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      JMG

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Many of the charges are placeholders to get the arrestees into the system based on what they can show they did just from the video. Once in the system, they can be investigated at a more measured pace.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Comrade Colette

      When I first saw the video of Officer Goodman, I thought the stopping and starting at each landing and flight of stairs looked intentional and almost practiced. I assumed he was deliberately slowing down the progress of the invaders to buy time for others to respond and to get lawmakers, etc. out of harm’s way. He did indeed accomplish that, but his quick thinking, situational awareness, and sheer bravery went way beyond delay tactics.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kattails

      @HumboldtBlue: I’ve mentioned Bandy Lee’s work here several times.  She’s been ardently pushing for Congress to recognize the danger Trump posed. Glad to see Scientific American interviewing her, maybe it will give some more credibility and a wider audience. She pulled no punches about the stuff we might be facing in the last couple of weeks.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      Now that we can buy 1TB flash drives, I’m wondering how many it will take to hold documentation of all Trump’s crimes, frauds, unpaid bills, etc.

      Poor historians will be rasslin’ with him for decades to come.

      And it seems like only yesterday that Trump was musing that his visage should be added to Mount Rushmore, as one of the greatest presidents ever.  And he used to have feverish dreams about getting a Nobel Peace Prize.

      He will be remembered all right.  The Great Orange Loser and National Disgrace.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Spanky

      @Spanky: This, of course, is just one of the losers who didn’t have a real agenda in storming the Capitol. Not sure we’re going to be reading much about the more serious threats before they’re arrested, but I would hope not.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Elizabelle

      @HumboldtBlue@Kattails:

      Thank you for the links. Will read the Sci American piece now.

      WRT Bandy Lee: have heard of her before.

      And — FWIW, the late Mr. Lee Bandy was longtime political columnist for Columbia SC’s The State newspaper. The “dean” of SC journalists. So hers is an easy name to remember.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Kent

      @Ken:Jensen’s employer, Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines, announced Friday that he had been fired

      Glad to see all those deep-cover ANTIFA folks are being fired!

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @D Gardner: Might be a regional thing. I’ve heard West Virginians other than John use the word. Also, heard it used by western Pennsylvanians. Never heard it used in Virginia.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      trollhattan

      @Spanky:

      Heat eventually makes you crazy.

      A buddy is a freak magnet, with more freak stories than could be told in two hours. IDK what it is about him, but have observed it firsthand. We were walking to lunch one hot (at least 95) midsummer day and coming the other way is a guy wearing a full-length fur coat and speedos, that’s all. Yeah, he just had to stop and talk to Robert, I might as well have been invisible (major plus). The longer summer goes on, the more frequent these encounters become.

      Reply

