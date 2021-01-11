From longtime reader geg6:

I called all of mine Friday. Lamb, to thank him for his wonderful speech on the House floor during the certification vote. Casey I thanked for being the mensch that he is. And I got a staffer at Toomey’s office who said the senator did NOT approve of the president’s actions and, while not sure about impeachment, was pretty open to it as a last resort.

Now that’s interesting. Do you live in the keystone state? Senator Toomey wants to hear from you. If anyone lives in Alaska or Maine, I would also be very interested to hear what staffers for Collins and Murkowski are telling people who call. Keep it up!

Also, here’s a pic of some dog in my neighborhood.