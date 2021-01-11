Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

What fresh hell is this?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

How has Obama failed you today?

This is a big f—–g deal.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Mission Accomplished!

Reality always wins in the end.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

The revolution will be supervised.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road After Dark – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 6/10

On The Road After Dark – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 6/10

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino – Paris

When Notre Dame burned, it rocked my world.  It represented yet another milestone in the apocalypse that we are living.  Given my age and my disregard for personal health, all of what we are experiencing gets included under the umbrella of my mortality.  The world may or may not go on, but my life is in its final chapter (which I hope will not be a short one).

On that happy note, let’s look at Notre Dame and Sainte Chappelle.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 7

Barge, river, cathedral – Paris at its quintessential.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 6

Architectural detail of towers and buttresses.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 5

Wide angle shot looking up the river at the front of the cathedral.  I had a light leak (caused by opening the back before having rewound the film), that contaminated this picture and the ones of the Ste. Chappelle.  I compensated by distorting colors to reduce the prominence of the orange streaks.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 4

Detail of the clock tower.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 3

La Ste. Chappelle.  A little jewel with its spectacular stain glass.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 2

Gates of Ste. Chappelle.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10 1

Another angle of Ste. Chappelle.

On The Road After Dark - Steve from Mendocino - Paris 6/10

One of my pictures of the stain glass.  Frankly, I’ve seen a couple pictures of the interior during the Paris After Dark program that I like better than my own, so I include this as much as reference for my own approach.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Auntie Anne
  • JanieM
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Lapassionara
  • randy khan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      JanieM

      Beautiful to see it both from a distance and in detail. The second picture is unbelievable.

      I was driving out to Ohio with my son on April 15, 2019. We had stopped for snacks and gas when the news of the fire came on the radio. I just started to cry. I’ve never even been to Paris, but the notion that something so beautiful and irreplaceable could be destroyed just about put me over the edge. Of course at first I thought the fire had been set deliberately, which would have been even worse somehow.

      Thanks for these, Steve.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      randy khan

      When we were in Paris in February, we walked all the way around Notre Dame, seeing all of the damage and all the supports that had been put into place to keep it from falling down.  It was heartbreaking, and a reminder of how something that seemed so solid can be incredibly fragile.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I climbed up the towers at Notre Dame in 2017. It was incredibly cramped and crowded, but the views were loverly. And now, if they ever let people up there again, I’ll probably be too damn old. I don’t think they let people go all the way up to the top anymore. I think I may have gone all the way up on an earlier trip.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JanieM

      @randy khan:

      It was heartbreaking, and a reminder of how something that seemed so solid can be incredibly fragile.

      I visited York Minster in 2008 and did the below-ground tour that shows and tells (via headphones) about the extensive work that’s been done to keep the building from falling down. It’s unnerving to be down there while being made hyper-aware of all that stone overhead.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I have never been to the tower, and I do not regret not going. There are many views of Paris from on high, but Notre Dame’s enchantment is from the view of her glories from the pavement. And, inside, of course.

      I was in Paris last January, and I walked around the ruins, where various cranes were in place to manage the rubble. There were a series of photos along the worksite, showing the challenges they had overcome or had yet to deal with. They are committed to bringing it back from the ashes, and I am confident they will do so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.