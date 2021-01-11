On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino – Paris

When Notre Dame burned, it rocked my world. It represented yet another milestone in the apocalypse that we are living. Given my age and my disregard for personal health, all of what we are experiencing gets included under the umbrella of my mortality. The world may or may not go on, but my life is in its final chapter (which I hope will not be a short one).

On that happy note, let’s look at Notre Dame and Sainte Chappelle.