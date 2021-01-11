On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity

A few more pics and commentary from our December 2017 trip to Big Bend National Park. On the way out we went through Terlingua YX, which was a trip by itself, and ended up in West Texas for a couple of days, staying at the Turkey Hotel in Turkey TX. If you ever get a chance to do that, it is worth the trip!. We spent a day in Palo Duro Canyon as well, and some of those pics are in a previous edition of On The Road.