Tonight, in the first interview with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi since a mob smashed its way through the Capitol, Speaker Pelosi tells Lesley Stahl one motivation for impeaching POTUS is to assure he never runs for the presidency again. https://t.co/GB0n5UOLgK pic.twitter.com/aU6dCSO2BQ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 10, 2021

Consequences?!? gasps Lelie Stahl, for a *Republican*?

Consequences, Speaker Pelosi asserts grimly.

The person who is running the Executive Branch of our government is deranged, unhinged, and dangerous. @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/HoiTWc1zQx — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 11, 2021

House Democrats are planning a vote to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Trump from office following the deadly Capitol siege, as momentum grows for a second impeachment https://t.co/2qfdKAASJi pic.twitter.com/FOZLGk6pgT — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

Or then again, suggests Rep. Clyburn, we could let the sorry bastid twist in the wind, while we do the most important stuff first…

—>> Clyburn: House may wait until after Biden's first 100 days to send impeachment articles to Senate – CNNPolitics https://t.co/ptjf4rPWKm — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 10, 2021

President Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in 'meltdown' as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said https://t.co/Gz3be3RMab — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021



And this four-year gap in your resume?

I was in prison.

You *sure* you weren’t working for the Trump administration?

Nope. Prison!