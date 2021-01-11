Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Preparing to Take Out the Trash

by

This post is in:

Consequences?!? gasps Lelie Stahl, for a *Republican*?

Consequences, Speaker Pelosi asserts grimly.

Or then again, suggests Rep. Clyburn, we could let the sorry bastid twist in the wind, while we do the most important stuff first…


And this four-year gap in your resume?
I was in prison.
You *sure* you weren’t working for the Trump administration?
Nope. Prison!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    102Comments

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      If my lifelong experience is any guide, history, as taught in US high schools a hundred years from now, will record all this as just some good ole boys never meanin’ no harm, and add that it was probably something about tariffs.

      (Trump does love those tariffs.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he plans to name William J. Burns, a career diplomat who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, to run the CIA. The choice marked Biden’s last major personnel announcement as he prepares to enter the White House on Jan. 20.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      Stupid program listings had 60 Minutes as a repeat. I am ticked off I missed this interview, but good on Nancy and fuck Leslie for her insipid questions.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Quick scan of Politico indicates that they have begun implementing their plan to shift the blame for the pandemic to the Dems.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @Baud: Fuck Tiger Beat on the Potomac, fuck their stupid both-sides bullshit framing, and fuck the horse they rode in on.

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpūblicānam dēlendam esse īgnī ferrōque.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MJS

      Wait 100 days? Mark me down for a firm “no” on that. This seems to be something that requires a little more urgency than getting around to it on May 1.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TS (the original)

      Well Morning Joe has gone all in against the insurgents this morning including the president* & those who spoke with him on Wednesday in front of the crowd.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      re: Clyburn

      No.

      Don’t squander momentum, giving the infection leave to fester further. Don’t actively keep Dolt 45 politically relevant a moment longer than the absolute minimum the process allows.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      I wonder if a twitter ban and second impeachment just days before retirement might feel familiar to the man who insisted on firing Andrew McCabe the day before his pension vested— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 11, 2021

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      we could let the sorry bastid twist in the wind, while we do the most important stuff first…

      More important? Righting the ship of state is Job 1 before setting course.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MJS

      @debbie: This country does not have a 100 day span of attention. The media certainly does not. I’m not saying it needs to be January 20th at 1:00 p.m., but addressing an attempted coup, and the attempted execution of sitting Senators and Representatives, should be a priority that is addressed concurrently with the pandemic and the economy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      It’s one of many fires that the fucker is setting while going out the door – Pompeo is in overdrive.

      They are literally having to triage what to tackle first.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TS (the original)

      @raven:  Also a good discussion now as to how little information has been given to the public as to what LE/the army etc were or were not doing when this mob attacked.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      debbie

      @MJS:

      Clyburn isn’t talking about dropping impeachment until later. I’m sure he and Nancy will keep a bright light on it those entire 100 days.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      syphonblue

      Delaying any action against the President Who Started A Coup for 100 days is the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard. By that point you’ve lost all political willpower for getting it done. There is absolutely no way that at that point it doesn’t just look like petty politicking. You’ve absolutely lost any possible Republican votes (Romney, Murkowski, Toomey) and you’ve probably even lost some Democrat votes as well. This is so beyond stupid I’m actually flabbergasted that anyone on the Dem side uttered it aloud. My flabs have been gasted.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Punchy

      This Twitter ban is amazing.  Havent heard shit from Diaper Don in days.  The realization that he’s completely silenced is great for reducing stress.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MJS

      @debbie: See my comment re: the attention span of the American people and the media. Republicans are already trying the “unity” card. That card will be more effective the longer this goes. We can’t simultaneously raise the alarms over how serious this was, and slow walk the political consequences. Also, as the Senate is slow walking the political process, there will be hearings, charges, etc., for those arrested. If nothing is being done with Trump, that will set the narrative of, “Those responsible are being held to account. No need for anything else.”

      Lastly, should the Senate wait 100 days to do anything about Cruz and Hawley? If not, then there is no good reason to wait 100 days on Trump.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      hells littlest angel

      He should leave the White House without a pension, without Secret Service protection, without an office budget — well, in short, he should leave naked and in chains.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JPL

      @Punchy: trump is choosing to be silenced.   There is nothing stopping him from going into the press room and taking questions.   (whoops) There is something stopping him, he’s a coward.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TS (the original)

      @raven:  Haven’t heard him so lucid in years – and he hasn’t once mentioned “when I was in congress” or “but this is what is wrong with the Clintons”.

      I am suitably amazed.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @debbie: My anger finally started easing last night.

      But I just read the report about an R House member being positive for COVID while sheltering with other members on Wednesday. So I’m not sure how long I’ll be more mellow

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @JPL: Is it possible that trump thinks he’s going to the Alamo?

      We’ll know if he’s standing there in Alamo TX and starts talking about Davy Crockett making his last stand on this very spot.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Wag

      @syphonblue:   I disagree. Impeach him now, then spend the first 100 days building an airtight case before taking the case to the Senate for trial and conviction.  Makes complete sense to me.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @JPL: Oh Trump is off to Texas to day for a rally at Alamo, Texas, because apparently him and idiots around him didn’t realize that’s the not the Alamo Mission. After that it’s a farewell tour of hate for the next 8 days.  So a stupid rage filled a-hole tell the end.

      I think Trump wants Twitter and not say Fox and Friends is with Twitter Trump can keep on throwing out insults with Twitter all day and keep changing the conversation.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Punchy

      @JPL: this just highlights what a absurd Admin this has been.  They’re paralyzed without Twitter.  They dont know how to use the typical means of WH communication, like press briefings.   After 4 years of policy-by-tweet, it’s all Donny knows and nows he’s fucked.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NickM

      I rarely criticize Speaker Pelosi but she should not have conceded Trump can pardon himself. It’s a open question and I think less than likely he can.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @MJS: Vanilla Isis is still out there doing acts of terror, they are moving the Guard into the Capital because there is supposed to be an attack the 17th and 20th. Calls for unity are horribly tone deaf in a situation like that.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @hells littlest angel:

      he should leave naked and in chains

      What has the rest of the country (apart from Trump voters) done to deserve being subjected to such a sight? I’ll sign off on this punishment only if it’s like the scene from Game of Thrones, where he’s trailed by people shouting “Shame! Shame!” But if it’s broadcast on TV, there’d better be large censor bars. There are some sights I don’t want seared into my brain.

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpūblicānam dēlendam esse īgnī ferrōque.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Wag

      @syphonblue:   They don’t have ALL the details.  Until the full truth comes out we won’t have full support of the moderate GOP members.  The moderate members will need time and solid details to give them backbone, and without them, we won’t get to 2/3.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @NickM: My brother in law said something as a joke that actually might apply; Trump might not be able to issue pardons because the people who wrote them quit and Trump doesn’t know how do anything himself.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Spanky

      @NickM: Her opinion really has no bearing on how that legal question plays out.

      Bear in mind that the Speaker emailed her colleagues notifying them that articles of impeachment would be voted on nlt This Wednesday, if I read last night’s bj post correctly.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      debbie

      Inquiring minds need to know: Was that photo of a makeup-less Kelly McEnaney a Photoshop and if it wasn’t, did she appear on Fox like that?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Amir Khalid

      I sense that the Republican party as a whole, not just Trump, knows a big come-to-Jesus moment is upon it, and is trying to wriggle out of it. What Trump has done makes him a danger to the republic and warrants his removal from office, one way or another. But too few Republicans are willing to say that in so many words. The Republicans in Congress who stoked the “election fraud” lie, abetting his insurrection, should resign in disgrace, but none of them seems willing to consider doing that.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @syphonblue: I’ve been calling for as-fast-as-possible action myself, but I’m reluctant to go looking for ways that any of this is Democrats’ fault. They’ve been faced with an outrageous, violent attack at the heart of constitutional government in the face of which they’re expected to act like normal politicians, and they’re just trying to figure out how to manage the crisis. Meanwhile the Republicans are busy disclaiming all responsibility and trying to deflect criticism. It’s on them, and we should never forget that.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      rikyrah

      Al Sharpton had a guest on who explained in detail all the steps & planning with Capitol police they had to do for the protests this summer. Including insurance coverage, safety stuff etc. Clearly a choice to treat the terrorist crowd differently.— Alicia "I like your mask!" Lewis (@sosaysalicia) January 11, 2021

      Reply
    70. 70.

      RandomMonster

      Waiting 100 days doesn’t mean it isn’t a hot topic that entire time. Investigations, deposing witnesses, collecting evidence.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Spanky

      @Amir Khalid: That’s because they’re all spineless weasles in thrall to a tinpot strongman. Now that he’s proven to be toothless they’re all going to ground. You won’t hear a peep.

      ETA Yeah, they’re also in fear for their lives from the more dangerous True Believers.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      And isn’t there also the issue that as soon as the impeachment is transmitted to the Senate, the Senate has to take it up and shove aside everything else? Moscow Mitch won’t waste an opportunity to throw sand into the gears of the Biden Administration, even as Minority Leader. There’s like three and a half metric shitloads of work that needs to get through the House and the Senate, between pandemic stuff and economic rescue packages and, hell, getting Biden’s Cabinet into place.

      Yes, this is an emergency, but Twitler’s left Biden so many emergencies to handle that, hard as it is to believe, there are priorities even more urgent than impeachment.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      rikyrah: Fuck her feelings, to coin a phrase.

      @Baud: Yeah, can’t have anyone attributing agency to anyone but Democrats. That would be a textbook violation of Murc’s Law, even after the highest-profile case of domestic terrorism in our country since Oklahoma City.

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpūblicānam dēlendam esse īgnī ferrōque.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Butter emails

      @NickM@syphonblue
      There’s no choice but to do anything but delay until at least the 20th as McConnel has made it fairly clear that impeachment isn’t happening until after the inauguration.

      After that point the choice is between pushing Biden’s agenda, things like fighting Covid, additional relief and things like filling cabinet positions or Impeachment. The reason you can’t do both is that once articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate, that’s it. Work on everything else must stop.

      I guarantee that with a 50-50 split this wouldn’t be a lightning impeachment trial. Republicans would drag the impeachment on forever.

      So here is the choice. You get as quick an impeachment trial as possible, but lose the bulk of Biden’s first hundred days or you get Biden’s first 100 days which are generally the most productive of any administration. You can’t choose both.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Zzyzx

      If you feel like entering the fever swamps of the right, go to this thread on Free Republic and read people praying for martial law and the arrest without trial (and death) of people who don’t agree with them, all in the name of FREEDOM!

       

      https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3923698/posts?q=1&amp;;page=1

       

      Even the objections are rarely, “This is wrong!!” but more along the lines of, “Sigh, I wish, but I don’t see evidence this is happening.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Amir Khalid

      @debbie:

      Yes, you are wrong to wish for that. Qaddafi’s suffering ended when he was shot; the Republicans deserve some more drawn-out individual and collective agony. But I forgive you.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      NotMax

      @Butter emails

      but lose the bulk of Biden’s first hundred days

      Realistically, less, leaving 98, or 95, or 90, without a thundercloud hovering overhead. A cost worth paying; 100 is not a magic number.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Denali

      Forgive me, but I just can’t get my head around this. The President planed and incited a coup attempt that included murdering the Vice President, and the Speaker, while allowing a mob to vandalize the Capitol, and we are waiting for what? I understand that some Republicans may have continued their plan to disrupt the vote because they did not know the gravity of events, but now they know. How can they justify what happened? Yes, there is going to be violence. They have to pick a side. Do they really support the overthrow of the government?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jinchi

      Melania has broken her silence to condenm the vile actions of last week.

      “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me

      It’s been obvious for a while now, but she is a true Trump.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Immanentize

      @Butter emails: It’s not binary.  It need not be 100 days. 100 days is three plus months — it would be May before transmittal.  I do think getting Biden’s appointees approved should come before an impeachment trial.  Perhaps the roll back of all regulations implemented in the last 60 days if possible.  Then to the trial.

      If there is a 100 day wait, there will be 100 days of news organizations, politicians, and lefty folks screeching about playing games with such an important issue.  AND we have no idea what other crisis will demand our attention over that three months.

      Also, the further the trial is from the midterms, I suspect, the better.  So, for my vote on the topic (ha like any of us have one) I say get the Senate to do critical business first, then impeachment trial.  Maybe a month, tops.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Jinchi

      @NotMax: 100 is not a magic number.

      Thank you.

      The Republicans spent the last 2 months aggressively trying to overturn the election and sent a mob to Capitol Hill. They aren’t going to sit back and watch for the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: I was amused seeing flags of Georgia – the country. Dollars to donuts some yahoos said “Imma get me flag of Georgia” and are too stupid to know the difference.

      Reply

