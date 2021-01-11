So we know that Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks were in league with Ali Alexander, head of Stop the Steal, to incite Wednesday’s insurrection (Alexander is making the accusation, but I haven’t seen these three run to the microphones to deny it). Rep. Lauren Bobert, the Q Anon gun toter from Colorado, tweeted when Pelosi left the chamber and also “Today is 1776”.

Here’s the issue: these people will deny, deflect, run away, etc. as long as they can. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but isn’t one solution to that to ask them to affirm under oath that Q Anon is a baseless conspiracy theory, and that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States? They can probably be expelled under section 3 of the 14th amendment (stating that no Member of Congress can engage in insurrection or rebellion, or given comfort to enemies), but better to get them on the record first, right?