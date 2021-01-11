Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This really is a full service blog.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog will pay for itself.

Just a few bad apples.

Verified, but limited!

Lighten up, Francis.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This is a big f—–g deal.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Loyalty Oath?

Loyalty Oath?

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: 

So we know that Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks were in league with Ali Alexander, head of Stop the Steal, to incite Wednesday’s insurrection (Alexander is making the accusation, but I haven’t seen these three run to the microphones to deny it). Rep. Lauren Bobert, the Q Anon gun toter from Colorado, tweeted when Pelosi left the chamber and also “Today is 1776”.

Here’s the issue: these people will deny, deflect, run away, etc. as long as they can. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but isn’t one solution to that to ask them to affirm under oath that Q Anon is a baseless conspiracy theory, and that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States? They can probably be expelled under section 3 of the 14th amendment (stating that no Member of Congress can engage in insurrection or rebellion, or given comfort to enemies), but better to get them on the record first, right?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BruceFromOhio
  • bystander
  • Cervantes
  • Danielx
  • dfh
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffery
  • lee
  • MattF
  • Nicole
  • Palindrome
  • PJ
  • russell
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Spanky
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • Woodrow/asim

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      PJ

      I did not read the attached article, but, as reported here last night, Pelosi raised the use of the 14th Amendment to the caucus.  I believe the point of that was that, in addition to impeaching Trump, Congress needs to bar every member that incited or otherwise participated in the insurrection.

      ETA: I am not sure what difference a “statement on the record” now would make – they will lie if it suits them, and removal would be contingent on the evidence of their participation in any event.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BruceFromOhio

      … better to get them on the record first, right?

      For ordinary humans or debate participants, yes. For deranged sociopaths fed a steady diet of anger, hate, fear, and lies, unlikely. A) That someone else doesn’t believe this crap immediately makes that someone the enemy, and B) a sworn statement signed in front of witnesses from any of these jokers is worth absolutely fucking nothing.

      A month or two in a federal pen and a permanent ban from office is the only suitable action here. And none of that fancy congressional health care either, go buy it with your own Gaia-damned money like the rest of America.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nicole

      Hey, it can’t hurt, and if it’s humiliating to them to have to do it, too, that’s gravy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Woodrow/asim

      I’m confused — what does that solve, exactly?

      If they are going down under 14A, them putting their votes to a resolution (which is what you’re asking for) isn’t going to change how that process works, from my reading of it. Nor would it change the minds of the assholes who believe them, no moreso than Trump literally running away and then throwing the terrorist sunder the bus really changed more than a handful of their minds.

      At the end of the day, these are people who lie like they breathe, and are more than wiling to be two-faced about anything they can. An extra vote isn’t going to make a huge difference for them (now, the rest of the GOP caucus is a different story…)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      PJ

      Furthermore, I believe every Congressperson and Senator takes an oath to uphold the Constitution.  Any other “loyalty oath” is going to be required by Republicans, when they get power, to be sworn to whomever is the next Republican President.  It’s not a good idea.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cervantes

      “Ask them to swear under oath . . .”? What good would that do? You could also ask them to ride a horse down Pennsylvania Ave. naked and sitting backwards, but they would probably, you know, just say no.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Woodrow/asim

      Also, too: Has anyone considered what these calls for a fast Impeachment + Removal actually mean?

      They mean Trump will throw his removal into the Courts. Because the Senate is required by the Constitution to have a trial, any trial that doesn’t give him his due — that doesn’t dot every i, and cross every t — risks having SCOTUS saying they invalidate his Removal.

      That would be a National Nightmare, to say the least. Thus why Pelosi is pushing hard for the 25th, both because it’s the legal tool designed for this job+politically right and just.

      That so many, including the geniuses at the Lincoln Project, don’t seem to see this risk is…disheartening.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      Special concentration by law enforcement on the staffs of Congressmen like Gaetz and Gohmert is warranted. Some probably coordinated with mob leaders, and may be liable for felony prosecution. If their bosses knew and specifically encouraged criminal activity an aggressive prosecutor could bring charges against them also.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @PJ:

      ETA: I am not sure what difference a “statement on the record” now would make – they will lie if it suits them, and removal would be contingent on the evidence of their participation in any event.

      My point is that they wouldn’t make the statement.  They can’t and still survive, politically.  It puts them in an immense bind.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      White House staff begged Melania to intercede and force Trump to go on TV and get the terrorists to stop. Melania is one of the very few people left in this country that has any pull at all with Trump. She refused to even speak to Trump about it and moved on wiping a vase. According to the Daily Mail:

      The heart of US government was under siege, our very democracy on the line, but Mrs Trump was calmly arranging porcelain figurines for the photographer,’ the source continued, saying even the most loyal remaining Trump staffers were left ‘dumbfounded’ by her actions.

      Indeed, the First Lady’s closest adviser, her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, tendered her resignation later that day.

      Melania was even asked to intercede, to force her husband to publicly decry the insurgency, but she refused. ‘She said nothing. She remained silent and carried on arranging a vase for the shoot. She checked out of this presidency and her marriage a long time ago.’

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @dfh: It does seem like Corporate American is bailing on this one big time. Then again, insurgency isn’t someone that is good for one’s brand.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lee

      FYI all Parler data (including deleted data) was downloaded.

      Parler has also been completely deplatformed as of this morning.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      From what I’ve read debt and failure seems to be the thing that binds Trump and his Base. But it’s really strange because they don’t seem to have any agenda to fix the problems that got them in trouble. Just they want to be miserable together. It’s like they just want to drag the rest of the county down with them instead of looking for a way out. I suppose in that context the Beer Belly Coup with no plan on what to do Jan 7th makes sense.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @lee:

      FYI all Parler data (including deleted data) was downloaded.

      Parler has also been completely deplatformed as of this morning.

      Yes, and I’m sure the FBI has it already, via Amazon.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      russell

      Throwing them out under 14th A section 3 works for me.  I don’t care what they believe, and I’m not sure any public oath would be worth the effort.

      Just get ’em out.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hueyplong

      I’d put them under oath saying they didn’t coordinate with the rioters and then whack them for perjury when the texts are subpoenaed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Danielx

      As others have noted, they already took an oath when they took office, which apparently they don’t take any more seriously than the orange one takes his. Making them take another means nothing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I guess I’m just wondering when that 14 Amendment remedy applies? Is it after they’re found guilty in a court of law of insurrection or aiding and insurrection? Or could it be something short of that, like a Congressional investigation and majority vote of their peers that they’re guilty (sort of like impeachment lite)? I’d rather the Judicial branch make the call on guilt in a perfect world (which we are FAR from at present) but that could take months or years what with appeals and such. I mean, none of the Emoluments clause lawsuits against Trump, which were launched upon his inauguration, have even made it to SCOTUS yet, four years later, which, quite frankly, is insane. SCOTUS could have bypassed the lower courts and heard the case themselves years ago but the Conservatives on the court know he’s guilty but didn’t want to be put in the place of having to rule against the President. So they slow rolled it through the lower courts and hoped the problem would go away, though one wonders whether the entities pushing the suits won’t keep pushing them after Trump is out of office. Seems like if he’s found guilty of violating the Constitution that could bar him from holding office again, which wouldn’t be nothing. Plus, it would be helpful to have SCOTUS render an opinion on Emoluments to clear things up so the next guy that comes along knows what is and isn’t allowed.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: it’s like Normandy in 1944, nice beach and then AntiFa showed up and ruined everything. #Bothsides #DavidBroderBodyliesaModlernintheGrave

      Reply
    35. 35.

      PJ

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: I don’t see that it puts them in any kind of bind.  They can refuse to take an oath supporting Biden and continue to say that they think allegations of voter fraud were not sufficiently investigated, etc., while continuing to violate their oath to support the Constitution. Or take an oath to Biden while saying they think he’s not a legitimate President.  It’s a bad idea and bad precedent and it won’t make one bit of difference in holding insurrectionists accountable.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.