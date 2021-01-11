Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Looking Forward

There’s going to be a lot more ugly in the upcoming weeks, but I would like to try to focus on moving forward, because that is all we can control, really. I’d like to hear your thoughts, and starting on the 18th and through Inauguration, we’re going to be posting guest submissions from you all.

What I would like for you to do is pretend you are a front pager, and take some time to describe what the past four years have meant or been like for you, what a new administration and congress means to you, and what legislative priorities you would like the incoming congress and administration to focus on, and why. Don’t just list them- pick a priority that is important to you, explain why, and explain you think it can be achieved. Mail them to Watergirl and she is going to collate them all.

Let’s look forward.

ALSO WELCOME BACK TIMF, I HAVE MISSED YOU AND THAT SWEET BEAUTIFUL DOBERMAN WITH THAT SPECTACULAR NOSE.

Update:  For easy reference, there is a link to this post in the BLUE BOX that’s under the balloon man at the top, for computers and tablets.  It’s the top item in the hamburger menu on mobile.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Old School

      To clarify:  You’d like front page posts posted in the comments to this post?  Or emailed?

      Edit:  email to Watergirl.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Definitely voting rights reform.  House Dems agree. HR 1 is the bill number.

      Since we do control Congress, immigration reform.  IIRC, it was the GOP house that was the main roadblock last time.  Until there is reform, the GOP will continue to use the possibility of what we might do as a wedge issue for the deplorables.

      Obviously, COVID and stimulus are the most urgent matters.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      What I would like for you to do is pretend you are a front pager,

      So many of you would be banned.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Mail them to Watergirl and she is going to collate them all.

      Wait, what?  Why not just post them here?  And you mean like, USPS mail?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Subsole

      @Baud: What if we followed your glorious example and went sans pantalones?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Subsole

      Voting rights, and it isn’t even close.

      The cons get away with half this shit because they can lose 3 to 1 and still squeak a victory. Make our votes worth as much as theirs and see how things shake out.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @randy khan: I thought John’s idea was that people could compose their thoughts for the guest post, and that’s pretty hard to do when you’re composing in the comment window.

      but of course people can give shorter answers in the comments.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Almost Retired

      This is an awesome assignment, and I totally intend to participate in the spirit in which John intends.  But just not quite yet. I still need a few more days of being angry and vengeful, because it’s good for the soul.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl: I skipped over the guest posts part, in keeping with my habit of not really reading John Cole posts.

      I don’t know.  Seems like an attempt at soliciting more free labor to me.

      j/k.  Looking forward to the submissions.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      Been out for much of the afternoon, but before catching up on the news, it appears that Fat Bastard is trying light a bunch of “little fires everywhere” (to steal the name of a popular book/TV show).

      All of his ridiculous Executive Orders need to be stricken on Day One. Blast “Space Farce” into the sun where it belongs.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      I don’t know how I would respond to this assignment, which means it’s a good one.  I’m  looking forward to what folks come up with.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      For easy reference:

      A link to this post is in the BLUE BOX that’s under the balloon man at the top, for computers and tablets.

      It’s the top item in the hamburger menu on mobile.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Walker

      I know this is such a minor thing, but…

      My wife works in cybersecurity research on a lot of DOD and DHS grants.  The past four years (and potentially longer) have been “this grant that is funding my division is on hold because Congress refuses to pass a budget.” I don’t mean grants denied (that happens and is understandable).  I mean grants awarded and budgeted, but money withheld.

      Even with Manchin playing emperor, my hope is that we have left the world of budget hostage negotiations behind for a while.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      I think it’s also important to separate executive priorities from legislative priorities.  For example, a huge amount of the executive appointees’ time is going to be taken up undoing Trump’s sabotage and rooting out Trumpists embedded in the executive departments, while Congress needs to work on legislation.  Even within Congress, a lot of the early heavy lifting will have to be taken up by the House, since the Senate needs to focus on confirming Biden’s appointees as quickly as possible so they can start doing the jobs I mentioned above.

      As far as legislative priorities, I would say:

      1. COVID relief and funding for vaccinations. This is an immediate crisis and can’t be postponed
      2. Voting rights and gerrymander reform.  This may also include expanding the House in the new apportionment; there’s no reason to stick with 435 members.
      3. Converting the old “norms” that Trump’s people violated with impunity with laws that have real teeth.
      4. Rebuilding the regulatory state. The Republicans have gutted our government’s ability to function by underfunding the parts of our government involved in enforcing the laws. We need to undo that.  The IRS needs to be at or near the top of the list.
      5. Court expansion. I don’t know if we’ll be able to get the votes to expand the Supreme Court, but the district and appeals courts need more judges to be able to do their jobs properly.
      6. Patch problems with Obamacare.
      Reply
    42. 42.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL:

      I’m hoping that Tamara has a post this weekend with suggestions for  the perfect Inauguration Day brunch. 

      Only criteria – goes good with tons of champagne.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I am sure there is some sort of catch.  Is this a cattle call for new FP people?  Is there going to be a purge?  So many questions….

      Reply

