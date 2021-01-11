There’s going to be a lot more ugly in the upcoming weeks, but I would like to try to focus on moving forward, because that is all we can control, really. I’d like to hear your thoughts, and starting on the 18th and through Inauguration, we’re going to be posting guest submissions from you all.

What I would like for you to do is pretend you are a front pager, and take some time to describe what the past four years have meant or been like for you, what a new administration and congress means to you, and what legislative priorities you would like the incoming congress and administration to focus on, and why. Don’t just list them- pick a priority that is important to you, explain why, and explain you think it can be achieved. Mail them to Watergirl and she is going to collate them all.

Let’s look forward.

ALSO WELCOME BACK TIMF, I HAVE MISSED YOU AND THAT SWEET BEAUTIFUL DOBERMAN WITH THAT SPECTACULAR NOSE.

