this is what has not sunk in for the alt-realitists who like to imagine themselves overthrowing the government with a bunch of haphazardly assembled mentally defective radicalized internet goons. they are now very much The Enemy of a thing they cannot conceive. good luck. https://t.co/ickXq6qwRQ

I honestly hope Kilgore Trout is right:

AKSHULLY THAT IS AWESOME THAT IS WHAT WE WANTED NOW WE ARE *FIGHTING*

that is assuredly *not* what you wanted

if the feds had been interested in following along with the deluded ramblings of people who think JFK jr is secretly controlling the white hat deep state to combat a globalist illuminati cabal of child trafficking brain fluid chemists the events of 1/6 would not have occurred

but now due to the stroke of tactical genius that led to a lethal terrorist attack on the entire representative government watched by more people than the super bowl, they are very very very much interested, and with biden taking over will only become more interested

they’ve already lost their social media group therapy sessions. they can migrate and regroup but at the cost of more and more fragmentation and worse and worse opsec making it easier and easier for the feds to find them as they hop around

the whole thing is largely about a sense of belonging and community and the feeling that they are part of an enormous movement with a place in the ecosystem. that’s all shattered beyond repair. the fragments will sustain but at ever increasing peril and cost.

in a few weeks or months they will think of 1/5 as the glory days, the pinnacle of their achievements, the halcyon era when a president name dropped them & the normals thought they were glorified ufo weirdos, and wish to god they’d never crossed the rubicon on 1/6

they will remain violent maladjusted goons & mentally unwell delusionists, they will continue to act out violently, the problem will not simply go away. but the time of banding together as a unified force is already rapidly exiting the twilight.